Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Deported Mexicans stand out in their old hometowns, Disney names new CEO and more big stories
Advertisement
Travel Experiences

The Audit That Never Was: How Quin Schrock Traded a Big Four Ledger for the Ever Changing Horizon

Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon
Quin Shrock’s inventive eye for beautifully lush travel photography sprang from a “big swing” moment of leaving a corporate life behind.
(Quin Schrock)
Andrew Niklas Curtis
By Andrew Niklas Curtis
Senior Content Marketing Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Before he was the architect of the “infinite possibilities” aesthetic on Instagram, Quin Schrock was an internal auditor. He was staring down a career at a Big Four accounting firm – the kind of soul-crushing corporate trajectory that feels like a life sentence when you’re wired for the wild. Then, life took a sharp left turn: his focus shattered, and he bought a one-way ticket to Peru.

“It was a celebration of breaking out of the norm,” Quin says. He went from a run-of-the-mill accountant to a man wanting to live off the Andean soil. It wasn’t just a trip; it was an exorcism of the life he was “supposed” to live.

Travel by LA Times Studios

From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

From Alarm Systems to the Open Road

The transition wasn’t instantaneous. It was funded by a summer spent installing alarm systems – grinding out $20k to buy back his freedom. In 2013, Quin hit the road with a friend named Kate and a six-month itinerary that stretched from the Canadian Rockies to the Panamanian coast.

Advertisement

Kate had the DSLR; Quin had the vision. As she taught him the technicalities of aperture and shutter speed, a new platform called Instagram was beginning to simmer. Leveraging his fluency in Spanish, Quin pushed into the “no man’s land” of Central Mexico – places like San Luis Potosí – capturing landscapes that the Western internet hadn’t touched yet.

Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon
Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon

(Quin Schrock)

The result? A “snowball effect” that turned a road trip into a twelve-year career under the moniker Ever Changing Horizon.

The Anatomy of an Escape

For Quin, photography isn’t just about the “banger” shot; it’s a math problem and a meditation.

Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon
Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon

(Quin Schrock)

Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon
(Quin Schrock)
  • Yosemite: His most-visited cathedral. He treats it with a “nerdy” precision, calculating the exact month and angle the sun hits the canyon floor to solve for the perfect light.
Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon
(Quin Schrock)
Advertisement
Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon
Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon

(Quin Schrock)

  • Peru: The only place he claims rivals the U.S. for sheer topographical diversity. From the sci-fi dunes of Huacachina to the humid depths of the Amazon, it remains his spiritual home.
Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon
Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon
Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon

default (Quin Schrock)

  • Greenland: The pinnacle of “fleeting subject matter.” To Quin, sailing through icebergs that will melt and never be seen again is the ultimate reminder to stay present.

“Being in ‘no man’s land’ allows for a flow state. No distractions. That’s where the most conceptual work happens.”

Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon
Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon

(Quin Schrock)

The Art of the Conceptual Self

Quin’s work often features a lone human element against an impossibly vast backdrop, creating what he calls an “infinite possibilities vibe.” Take his “Under-Over” self-portrait at Lower Lewis Falls: a complex technical feat using underwater housing and burst modes to capture the tension between the world below the surface and the “big beautiful world” just above.

Advertisement
Quin Shrock's series Everchanging Horizon
(Quin Schrock)

It’s a visual metaphor for his own life: the sinking feeling of the past, and the breath of air that comes when you finally break the surface.

Currently based in San Diego (though frequently spotted in Hawaii), Quin is still chasing that horizon. For him, the camera isn’t just a tool – it’s the compass that led him out of the cubicle and into the world.

More Escapes. Travel. Adventure.

Marvelous ruins across the world

3 Breathtaking Historic Sites for a Transformative Journey in 2026

Warsaw's Chopin Airport (WAW) is a one-terminal wonder.

LAX to Warsaw: How to Navigate Poland’s One-Terminal Global Gateway Like a Pro

Riding the bobsled in the Swiss Alps

Travel For the Sport of It! Conquering Switzerland’s Most Extreme Winter Adventures

Christmas Markets in Germany charming scenes

Exploring Germany’s Charming Christmas Markets (and so Much More)

Metz scenes from Eastern France

‘Un-France’ Your Continental Escape

Chateau Fontainebleau

A Day in Fontainebleau: Where Paris Goes to Breathe

Minimalist Photos

Windows of Vision – A Travel Photographer Shares His Minimalist Craft

Turkey International Airport

Traveling to Turkey for the First Time? Here’s a Guide to Istanbul Airport (IST)

CDG Airport's many terminals.

Mastering Charles de Gaulle Airport: An Essential Guide to a Seamless Paris Arrival

Scenes from the French Riviera

A Riviera Reverie: Exploring the South of France’s Culture and Beauty

Travel ExperiencesTravel by LA Times StudiosInternational VacationsNorth American Locales

Travel by LA Times Studios

From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Andrew Niklas Curtis

Andrew Niklas Curtis is LA Times Studios’ senior content Marketing Strategist, overseeing travel, pets and weddings with a focus on video production and branding.

Advertisement