Cure the Post-Vegas ‘Sunday Scaries’ at the Amex Sidecar Lounge at LAS

The entrance to the new Centurion Sidecar Lounge has speakeasy vibes, and while you’ll find it “easy,” there is a lot less “speaking” for max preflight relaxation.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

“...but it’s only a 45-minute flight.”

These are the famous last words of anyone who has tried to cope with 1) a Vegas weekend coming to an end and 2) the process of navigating big, foreboding, jingling and complex Harry Reid International Airport, your one and only hub to clear a runway back to points SoCal.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

And, while we’ll admit it’s easier than sitting in nightmarish Sunday traffic on the 15, the process of checking in, getting to your gate, paying too much for a necessary coffee or snack and boarding is still a boondoggle – and we’re not even mentioning what you got into that weekend.

Finding solitude is seemingly impossible, given the other post-weekend “zombies” in your same state.

Advertisement

But, help is but one velvet rope away – the lounge experience. Once that door closes behind you, you can wash away all that ails you.

What’s more, American Express, purveyor of some of the best airport lounges anywhere, has just debuted its brand-new retreat in March 2026 for any traveler on the move (even if it’s just back to Burbank): Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge.

(Photo courtesy of American Express)

Advertisement

Operating as a retreat from Concourse D, Sidecar isn’t just another massive airport waiting room. It is a brilliant, speakeasy-inspired concept designed specifically for the modern traveler who, even if they don’t have three hours to kill prior to an international flight desires Michelin-pedigree bite and a proper coffee (or cocktail, no judgment here) before wheels up.

Here is why this intimate new space is about to change your Vegas escape strategy.

(Photo courtesy of American Express)

The 90-Minute Sanctuary

Amex research revealed a crucial insight: a massive portion of lounge visitors stay for an hour or less. Sidecar was built out with this “quick-hit” demographic in mind.

“Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge was born out of the fact that a significant portion of Centurion Lounge visitors stay for an hour or less. This is not only an exciting return to LAS, but a new approach we created for those travelers looking for an upscale and efficient respite – even when they have a short window before boarding their flight,” said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel.

No buffet lines here. Think instead of an intimate, “oasis-in-the-desert” aesthetic, befitting the modern Vegas vibe: Deep desert hues, warm brass accents, antique mirrors and soft, flattering lighting that is more “spa” than “TSA line.” It is also scaled for solo travelers and small groups seeking a fast, high-end reset – just what you need to rid any Sunday scaries.

(Photo courtesy of American Express)

Restaurant-Style Service

The days of hovering over a chafing dish are over. Sidecar operates with highly efficient, restaurant-style QR ordering (powered by Toast), where your selections are brought directly to your table by a server.

Advertisement

The menu itself is a heavy-hitting roster curated by James Beard Award-winning Resy Chefs from The Centurion Lounge’s Culinary Collective.

Expect elevated small plates like Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Crushed Cucumber Salad with crispy rice pearls, Chef Michael Solomonov’s Schug Labneh Avocado Toast, and a rotating monthly specialty sandwich (kicking off with Chef Sarah Grueneberg’s “Chicky Chicky Parm Parm” sliders).

For the L.A.-based traveler, the wine program offers a highly comforting touch of home. Sidecar’s list is curated by sommelier Helen Johannesen – the mastermind behind L.A.’s beloved Helen’s Wines (and the brilliant pairings at Jon & Vinny’s). She brings her signature focus on natural and small-production wines to the lounge.

Of course, if you need something stronger to shake off the Vegas weekend, bar director Harrison Ginsberg has designed a craft cocktail menu, headlined – natch – by a perfectly balanced signature Sidecar cocktail (Cognac, Cointreau, lemon).

The Details

Located near Gate D1, the lounge is open to eligible card members (like Platinum and Centurion) exclusively within 90 minutes of their flight departure. If you’re flying Delta, United, American or Frontier, you’ll be right there. The Sidecar lounge operates from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. every day, and is a short distance away from the main Centurion outpost at LAS.

All of the things you’d expect from lounge service are there too, of course – charging ports, fast, free, reliable WiFi, and that endless supply of coffee you may need.

Advertisement

Sidecar is a VIP exit strategy from Sin City, no matter what state you arrive in at the airport. It provides exactly what you need at the end of a Vegas trip: an exceptionally well-crafted drink, a chef-created meal, and an hour or so of total, uninterrupted peace before you fly back to reality.