Here are 6 Wellness Retreats in the World Offering ‘Ultimate Healing’

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Feeling like you need a hard reset?

You’re not alone, with burnout, stress and digital overload seemingly inescapable, an emerging mindset is utilizing travel as a method to fully relax, rejuvenate and reset.

These wellness retreats around the world offer the perfect setting for those seeking a reframe, offering well-appointed accommodations and relaxing treatments. To help you find the best ones, we have curated a guide of six incredible worldwide wellness retreats where you can disconnect from your daily life and reconnect with yourself.

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Whether you’re looking for inner peace or a respite from the daily grind, here are some of the best wellness retreats the world has to offer. Bookmark this thoughtfully curated guide to immerse yourself in ancient healing traditions!

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(Daniel MacDonald)

Stanford Inn by the Sea, California

Nestled between redwoods and the Pacific Ocean on the stunning Mendocino Coast, this property is an oasis of wellbeing – simply existing in these surroundings can be restorative. The Stanford Inn by the Sea expert team offer a variety of wellness packages or guests can choose from the inn’s varied range of sessions and treatments to create calm, including standard spa fare like breathwork, meditation and acupuncture. What sets Stanford Inn apart are activities like helping out in their organic garden, or taking a mushroom-hunting nature tour in the surrounding rainforest.

And, because relaxation can work up an appetite, the Inn serves up an organic, plant-based breakfast at their award-winning, farm-to-table vegan restaurant Ravens. Several of the menu’s ingredients are sourced from the resort’s own organic farm – maybe you’re eating something you picked! Then, relax in their saltwater pool, tucked inside an enchanting solarium with a sauna and a hot tub, or if you’re feeling like a different water activity, head to Catch a Canoe & Bicycles Too, and rent a canoe for a float down the serene Big River.

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“We live and work here sharing this very special land surrounded by forests and the ocean. This is a land of transformative and, at times, transcendent experience. This is a place of joy. We want our guests to leave here energized, feeling alive with greater awareness and excitement to get into their lives deeply,” said Jeff Stanford, co-owner and innkeeper of Stanford Inn by the Sea.

Drive up! The path to Mendocino is loaded with beauty. It takes around 8-9 hours to make it directly, or you can go for the roadtrip gold (and a more relaxing journey) by taking Highway 1, California’s quintessential oceanside path.

(Courtesy of Castle Hot Springs)

Castle Hot Springs, Arizona

This wellness-forward desert retreat is situated within Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Castle Hot Springs recently unveiled a “Seasonal Wellness Protocol” (which is more relaxing than that name sounds), all conceptualized to aid travelers in their physical and mental restoration. A true part of the natural surroundings and maintaining the resort’s ethos of seasonal living, this program offers a year-round framework to support nervous system balance.

This “SWP” includes hands-on farm harvests among other immersive wellness activities and movements mirroring natural shifts in water, light and weather. And it’s not just spiritual healing here: A highlight of the extensive menu of treatments is a vagus nerve toning, a practice which activates the body’s parasympathetic “rest and digest” response through a combination of sound resonance and deep breathing practice, all over an hour-long session.

All of this modern healing takes place in this natural environment held as a medicinal and special place for Indigenous peoples, and among the first wellness centers in the state, though arriving in the late 1800s required a five-hour stagecoach ride. These days, you can make it in around 6 hours from Southern California by car, or around 2.5 by flight into Phoenix.

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(Photo courtesy of Ananda in the Himalayas)

Ananda in the Himalayas, India

Encompassed by a lush green 100-acre estate and offering panoramic vistas of the Ganges River, this celebrity-favorite hotel – just look at their onsite reviews – also ranks very highly in reader awards from us mere mortals. The resort offers several holistic wellness packages, and, since India is the developer of many wellness practices still in use today, they’re experts.

“From the birthplace of Ayurveda, yoga, and meditation, Ananda in the Himalayas has pioneered holistic healing for the last 25 years. Our path-breaking and innovative programs exemplify our 360-degree approach, addressing complex wellness concerns, ranging from women’s health and hormonal issues to diabetes management and sleep enhancement,” mentioned Aniket Sarkar, general manager at Ananda in the Himalayas.

With 5,000-year-old Ayurvedic therapies (the Indian practice of whole-body and holistic treatments), yogic detox programs, emotional healing sessions, calming meditation experiences, and holistic weight and stress management programs, there is something for any type of healing guests seek. And, while it might sound intense, the relaxation factor here is off the charts: For example, you can select your perfect sleeping companion from their curated pillow menu.

Despite its otherworldly location, getting to Ananda is as simple as a 45-minute flight from Delhi to Dehradun Airport, with other daily options from major hubs Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Going all the way out to relax? Arrange a private helicopter to the resort’s helipad.

(Courtesy of Etéreo, Auberge Collection, Riviera Maya, Mexico)

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Etéreo, Auberge Collection, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Situated along the Caribbean coastline of the Riviera Maya, Etéreo, Auberge Collection is a luxurious hotel rooted in Mayan heritage and ancient wellness. The resort’s signature unique experience, The Healer, is a three-part energetic purification ritual, beginning with balancing the body’s energy centers using Mayan crystals, metal and vibration, followed by a traditional smudging ceremony with locally sourced plants known for their cleansing properties. This distinctive wellness treatment ends with a focused massage of the scalp, spine, and reflex points to ease tension and restore equilibrium. You’ll say “Ah… so relaxing,” if you can manage to make words at all as opposed to a simple, contented sigh.

And, even if you’re not taking part in active healing, the surroundings and stay will wow you, with beautifully appointed rooms over looking white sand beaches of Playa del Carmen. Every space at Etéreo is designed to thoughtfully commune with nature, so you’ll find yourself doing the same whether you’re at the pool or standing on your private terrace overlooking the endless ocean.

Getting there is as easy as getting to any of the popular destinations in the region, with at least four nonstop flights daily from LAX to Cancún and a simple 40-minute drive from there.

(Courtesy of Soneva Fushi, Maldives)

Soneva Fushi, Maldives

Set in the gorgeous environs of the Indian Ocean, this wellness resort doesn’t just feature beauty. Soneva Fushi ’s wellness program, Soneva Soul, is a holistic wellness concept that marries ancient healing wisdom with the latest treatments. Led by what they call “lifestyle evolution,” the program’s expert therapists, medical experts and wellness specialists curate customized wellness experiences that help guests achieve their wellness goals and reconnect with themselves – you’ll find healing, mental and physical, everywhere as you experience this beautiful location.

Beyond intensive treatments, take part in daily yoga sessions with ashram-trained yogis, meditate and even up your game with high-performance athletic training classes with experienced coaches. Combining the natural environment to blend movement for strength, flexibility and longevity, these sessions to help you max out while relaxation-maxxing. It also doesn’t hurt that Soneva Fushi is nestled in one of the most beautiful spots in the Maldives, the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve!

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Getting to the remote island chain can be a marathon, of course, given its “other side of the world” location. Singapore Airlines offers luxurious options for the travel-savvy, and if you want to break up the flights, spend a night or two in Singapore – that’s a relaxation pro tip.

(Courtesy of Skaneateles Fields Resort and Spa)

Skaneateles Fields Resort and Spa, New York

Unveiled a few months ago in the center of New York’s Finger Lakes region, brand-new Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa is a scenic escape designed for relaxation and play. The property’s spa offers a Himalayan salt chamber for some amber-lit halotherapy, which purports to promote respiratory health and absolutely offers a sense of deep calm. Furthermore, a self-guided hydrothermal circuit lets you choose your own relaxation adventure – start in the hot tub with boulders to relax on, take a cold plunge, hit the Finnish sauna, and finish with some open-air soaking surrounded by wildflowers or snow.

And, since you’ll want to reset the gut while resetting the rest of you, Fields Restaurant offers farm-to-table fare, including a Chicory Salad (pomegranate, walnuts, dates, honey vinaigrette) and a hearty American Wagyu paired with local red onion from Skaneateles’ Tap Root Fields.

Arrivals at Syracuse Hancock International are your best bet to arrive – from there, it’s a simple 30-40-minute drive into Skaneateles Village.