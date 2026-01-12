3 Breathtaking Historic Sites for a Transformative Journey in 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It’s officially 2026, and maybe you’re thinking about a trip far outside the ordinary this year – perhaps one with a touch of profound discovery. Instead of loafing on a beach, why not visit places that are so rich in history and culture that they fundamentally shift your perspective about the world. This year, it’s time to put aside the predictable destinations and focus on wonders that bridge continents and centuries.

Here is a curated guide to three historic sites that offer a unique blend of ancient mystery and the beauty of human spirit and innovation throughout time, all seasoned with a dash and bespoke luxury: The ingredients for that life-changing experience.

Petra features ancient ruins from several eras, including the Nabatean Theatre.

Petra, Jordan: The Treasury of the Ancient World

There are few places on Earth that ignite the imagination quite like Petra: the fabled 2,000-year-old Nabataean city carved directly into the ruddy cliffs of southern Jordan. The city, once a critical trade hub that flourished on the sale of incense, spices and silk, was abandoned for decades until its rediscovery in 1812 – this is truly a lost city that creates cinematic storytelling (of course, you recognize it from a movie about a whip-wielding adventure hero)

The Treasury at Petra and the author on a camel.

Today, Petra, with its beautifully preserved facades in its narrow slot valley, stands as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the “Seven Wonders of the New World.”

Stays nearby and bespoke experiences: The key to conquering Petra is proximity and timing. For the seamless visit experience, a stay at a property like the Mövenpick Petra is highly recommended, as you’re situated right at the entrance to the ruins.

The true magic begins at dusk. Start your journey with “Petra by Night.” This is an unforgettable, candlelit procession, beginning at 8:30 p.m., that takes visitors through the narrow gorge known as the Siq which opens dramatically onto the magnificent Treasury. It’s a moment of profundity that places visitors in the ancient world – it must be experienced to be believed.

The next day, rise early to take advantage of the cool air and soft morning light and hike the famous trails. While the Treasury is the icon, the real adventure lies in climbing toward the Monastery, exploring the Royal Tombs or viewing the Roman-influenced Nabatean Theatre. If you want a truly immersive experience, hire a private local guide who can lead you through less-traveled paths and provide the historical context that enriches every step of the journey – you’ll feel like an adventurer in no time.

Angkor Wat, Cambodia: Center of the Khmer Empire

Angkor Wat, located nearby Siem Reap, Cambodia, is more than just a temple; it is absolutely the world’s largest religious monument and also served as the pinpoint center of the ancient Khmer Empire. Built in the 12th century, this immense site was later consumed by the jungle until French explorers uncovered it centuries later. Today, its grandeur and intricate bas-reliefs remain an unparalleled testament to human ingenuity and spiritual devotion.

Visiting with a luxury touch: For a luxury base near the temples, the Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a superb choice, offering peace and 5-star accommodations in a central location. It’s not just a pretty room – in the evening, the hotel often arranges an elegant, local Apsara dance performance in its courtyard to create an introduction to Khmer culture.

Get some rest, though – the most iconic Angkor Wat experience requires an early start. Arrive before dawn to stake out a spot at the reflection pool in front of the main temple to witness the majestic sunrise over Angkor Wat. It’s a transformative moment that will create beautiful photographs and even more meaningful memories.

To navigate the sprawling Angkor Archaeological Park, the hotel can arrange full-day or multi-day tours. Skip the crowded tourist vans in favor of a private guide and vehicle (an elevated tuk-tuk experience is the move here). Be absolutely certain to visit Ta Prohm Temple, Angkor’s most photogenic ruin, where massive tree roots have entwined themselves around the broken stone walls: a stunning look that feels as much out of an adventurer’s sketchbook as it does a real place that you can visit.

Cappadocia, Turkey: Eras of History from Above

In the heart of central Anatolia, Turkey, lies Cappadocia, a magical landscape formed by ancient volcanic eruptions. This region is a striking contrast of geological wonder and human history. Several ancient civilizations, including the Hittites and Persians, settled among these valleys, carving homes, churches and monasteries into the towering, distinct rock formations known as “fairy chimneys.” For the contemporary adventurer, visiting has become synonymous with taking to breathtaking balloon-filled skies, luxuriating in chic stays and exploring the visually stunning terrain.

Arrival and a “cavernous stay”: Getting here requires either a flight or a scenic drive from Istanbul or Ankara into central Anatolia. The journey is immediately rewarding once you check into a property like the Argos in Cappadocia or one of the many bespoke cave hotels. Here, rooms are literally carved from ancient stone, often featuring vaulted ceilings and some even offering private plunge pools within the room – an almost unreal blend of history and contemporary beauty.

After a night’s rest, it’s time to take to the skies. Rising high above the city aboard a hot-air balloon is essential. Drifting silently above the fairy chimneys and vast valleys as the sun rises – all alongside a hundred other colorful balloons – is a moment of unparalleled beauty and one of the world’s most sought-after photographic experiences – tote a wide lens or zoom that phone all the way out to capture it all!

Once you’ve come down (and come down from the excitement of being aloft) continue the cultural immersion by visiting the Göreme Open-Air Museum for a look at the carved churches and monasteries, or explore the natural citadel of Uchisar Castle, the towering and monumental edifice literally carved out of a mountain. For a “deeper” cultural dive, arrange a private tour of the region’s nearby underground cities, allowing you to wander through the intricate, ancient tunnels of the region’s early Christian communities.

A unique “cave stay.”

Spanning across continents and centuries, these three destinations offer an experience so rich in history and visual splendor that they near-demand a place on your 2026 travel list. Whether you seek the majesty of rock-hewn architecture in Jordan, spiritual grandeur exuding from the Khmer Empire in Cambodia or the geological wonderland of Turkey – each journey promises to be a masterful fusion of past and present. Where to first?