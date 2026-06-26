Sacha Lodge’s New 13-Day Expedition Solves the Hardest Problem of Trying to Plan a Luxury Trip to Ecuador

Few countries pose quite the planning problem that Ecuador does. The Galápagos alone is a trip. So is the Amazon. So are the Andean highlands. The country is roughly the size of Colorado, yet it somehow contains three ecosystems so distinct from each other that most travelers pick one, plan around that one spot, and resignedly accept they must leave the other two for another time.

Guillermo Zaldumbide, whose family has operated lodges across Ecuador for over three decades, has watched this happen for years. That gap — between what Ecuador actually is and how it can be seen and what most itineraries allow — is the whole premise of Sacha Lodge’s latest Ecuador Diverse Tour.

“The contrasts between regions are remarkable,” he told Travel by L.A. Times Studios in an email interview. “In a single day, it is possible to have breakfast on the Pacific Coast, lunch in the Andes, and dinner in the Amazon rainforest.”

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The 13-day expedition moves through all three worlds in sequence, with a single operator coordinating every handoff: six days in the Galápagos across two islands, three days deep in the Amazon at Sacha Lodge’s flagship property, and three days in the northern Andes at Hacienda Pimán. All internal flights, transfers, guided excursions, and most meals are included, with each leg staying at a lodge or hotel within the same family-owned network.

(Courtesy of Sacha Lodge)

Ecuador holds more species per square kilometer than almost any other country on earth, despite covering less than 0.2% of the planet’s land surface. It’s also home to 14 indigenous nationalities, a food culture that stretches from coastal seafood to Andean specialties to Amazonian flavors, and a level of cultural richness that tends to catch visitors off guard. “Most travelers come to Ecuador for the wildlife,” Zaldumbide says, “but they leave talking about the people, the culture, and the incredible diversity they experienced in such a small country.”

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Days 1–3: Isabela Island, Galápagos

(Courtesy of Sacha Lodge)

The journey begins on Isabela, the largest of the Galápagos Islands, where guests stay at Scalesia Lodge — a safari-style property in the island’s lush highlands. Daily excursions run in small groups exclusive to lodge guests and move between volcanic terrain and the sea. The main draws are the hike across the Chico and Sierra Negra volcanoes and a snorkel through Los Túneles, a network of underwater lava formations. Other excursions include guided walks at Tintoreras, the Tortoise Breeding Station, and the Wall of Tears, a long volcanic stone wall built by prisoners in the 1940s.

Days 4–7: Santa Cruz Island, Galápagos

(Courtesy Sacha Lodge)

A short flight brings guests to Santa Cruz, where Finch Bay Hotel, a beachfront property, serves as the base for three nights. The centrepiece is a full-day private yacht excursion to one of several outer islands — Bartolomé, North Seymour, South Plaza, or Santa Fe among them, depending on the departure day — each with its own wildlife and landscape character. Other days take in the giant tortoise reserves and the Charles Darwin Research Station. Day seven is a transit day back to Quito, with a free afternoon before the next leg.

Days 8–10: The Amazon

(Courtesy of Sacha Lodge)

Guests fly from Quito to Coca, then continue by canoe to Sacha Lodge, set within a private 5,000-acre ecological reserve in the heart of the rainforest. Zaldumbide describes the property’s suspension canopy walkway — which stretches over 1,200 feet and rises 120 feet above the forest floor — and a canopy exploration crane as experiences that put guests in the forest rather than at its edge. The crane, he says, is “one of the very few experiences in the world that allows visitors to observe the rainforest canopy from such a unique perspective.” Floating night safaris, a butterfly house, and guided walks with local naturalist guides round out the three days.

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Zaldumbide reflects on how the Amazon lodge experience has evolved since Sacha first opened. “Thirty years ago, luxury was simply having the opportunity to visit places that very few people could reach,” he says. “Today, travelers still value exclusivity and authenticity, but they also expect exceptional comfort, personalized service, sustainability, and unique experiences.”

Days 11–13: The Andes

(Murray Cooper)

The final leg transfers to Hacienda Pimán, a historic property in the northern Andes near Ibarra. The drive from Quito includes stops at the Quitsato Solar Museum and a rose showroom — Ecuador is among the world’s largest cut-flower exporters — before arriving at the hacienda for dinner. The following day covers a Spectacled Bear viewpoint in the hills above the property, the Pimampiro Traditional Market, and optional trekking or e-biking through the surrounding countryside. The last morning wraps with a walk around Cuicocha Lake, time at the Otavalo Indigenous Craft Market, a visit to the Cóndor Huasi condor rehabilitation project, and the traditional hand-embroidery workshops of Zuleta before returning to Quito.

The tour is priced from $8,759 per person based on double occupancy. All internal flights, private transfers, guided excursions in English, German, or French, luggage storage, and most meals are included, with wine served at lodge dinners. Full details and availability are at sachalodge.com.

