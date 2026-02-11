Nature in Style: The World’s 7 Best Luxury Glamping Hotels

Montana already has the camping part down – Paws Up adds the “glam” factor.

Forget roughing it in the wild! So-called “glamping,” (That’s a portmanteau of glamour and camping) offers a luxurious escape into nature, is among the “it” ways to stay in the 2020s. Think: aesthetically pleasing furnishings, sumptuous en-suite bathrooms, high-end amenities, delectable food and one-of-a-kind guest experiences. Here, a thoughtfully curated guide unveiling a selection of seven great glamping spots, where you don’t have to compromise on luxury amid awe-inspiring natural landscapes. Bookmark this list to enjoy the great outdoors without giving up on creature comforts!

Aman-i-Khas – Rajasthan, India

Located near Ranthambore National Park, Aman-i-Khás provides visitors with a palatial camping experience. The property’s 10 tents are reminiscent of Indo-Islamic architecture and offer panoramic views of the surrounding natural landscape.

Guests can dine at the retreat’s guava farm, unwind in the ancient Indian-stepwell-inspired outdoor pool, go for a wildlife excursion with an expert guide or take a private cooking class at Aman-i-Khás’ dining tent. Housing well-appointed interiors and state-of-the-art amenities, Aman-i-Khas is the ideal spot to relax after a day of wildlife safaris. Additionally, the property’s local Rajasthani food comes highly recommended!

Big Cedar Lodge – Ridgedale, Missouri

The sprawling Big Cedar Lodge spans across 4,600 acres in Missouri’s Ozark Mountain Region. Overlooking the Table Rock Lake, guests can stay in Camp Long Creek’s glamping tents, which marry outdoor beauty with cozy, upscale accommodations.

Each glamping tent features a king bed with a chandelier overhead, en-suite bathroom and shower, personal refrigerator and coffee maker, and a private patio with a fire pit and outdoor soaking tub. In addition to the plush accommodations, Big Cedar Lodge’s amenities and experiences include several pools and hot tubs, bank fishing sessions, pontoon and fishing boat rentals, campfire s’mores, extensive dining across Big Cedar Lodge’s 14 restaurants and bars, and relaxing spa treatments at Cedar Creek Spa.

Eastwind Oliverea Valley – Big Indian, New York

Set amidst a verdant mountainside in Big Indian, Eastwind Oliverea Valley offers a refined take on Catskills glamping anchored by its 27 signature Lushna accommodations. These Scandinavian-inspired standalone cabins and suites feature an A-frame window opening to meadow and mountain views, paired with mid-century vintage furnishings, queen beds dressed in Frette linens, and spa-style bathrooms stocked with Zenology bath products.

Guests can expect wicker breakfast baskets delivered to the doorstep with a hot flask of coffee and fresh pastries, a communal Hunter Boot Closet stocked with rain boots for muddy hikes, and time spent between the all-season pool, dry and infrared saunas, and guided foraging excursions. Don’t miss the property’s restaurant and bar, Dandelion , which serves a seasonal, forage-to-fork menu crafted using the freshest local produce.

Relais & Châteaux Wild Coast Tented Lodge – Sri Lanka

This charming property is a luxury tented camp nestled between the lush forest of Yala National Park and the Indian Ocean. Wild Coast Tented Lodge is home to 28 cocoons boasting chic colonial expedition decor, which are walking distance from a secluded, picturesque beach. In addition to the 28 “cocoons,” the property features an infinity pool and bar, a serene spa and a library filled with curiosities and fossils. Guests are free to explore the property or the neighboring Yala National Park, opening up a profound sense of place within Sri Lanka’s wilderness. Furthermore, this distinctive property is well-known for its thoughtful hospitality.

Dawn Ranch – Guerneville, CA

Available each summer through October, glamping at Dawn Ranch offers a way to experience the stunning natural setting of the property without sacrificing the comforts of a luxury stay. Situated in the property’s historic orchard with views of the towering redwood trees and open meadow, the glamping tents are outfitted with luxury finishes and personal firepits for marshmallow roasting and campfire sing-alongs. Dawn Ranch’s guest experiences, including scent-making classes, creative art workshops, forest bathing meditations and bird watching walks are available to all glamping guests.

Paws Up Montana – Missoula

Paws Up Montana reimagines luxury glamping by pairing the romance of the great outdoors with the convenience, hospitality and culinary offerings of a world-class resort. Set on a historic, working 37,000-acre cattle ranch just 40 minutes from Missoula, Paws Up’s seasonally open glamping camps (mid-May through mid-October) feature chic, climate-controlled canvas tents thoughtfully placed along the Blackfoot River or atop scenic bluffs.

Each of its six glamping camps is outfitted with Western-chic furniture, king-size feather beds, ensuite bathrooms with heated floors and rain showers and private decks with sweeping views. The camps come with a dedicated butler and an on-site chef serving gourmet meals in the camp’s dining pavilion. Guests can fly fish, take to horseback and have spa experiences, along with fun culinary moments like becoming a “Certified S’moreologist” under the guidance of Paws Up’s trained culinary experts. Sign us up!

Camp Sarika at Amangiri – Canyon Point, Utah

Camp Sarika is situated just a five-minute drive away from the primary campus of Amangiri in the awe-inspiring South Utah desert. Guests can relax in tented pavilions, which offer up to 270-degree views of the surrounding desert. Amangiri itself is very remote, but Camp Sarika feels even more so with just 10 pavilions spread out over an expansive swathe of desert landscape.

The pavilions are abutted by a 600-foot high mesa, offering dramatic vistas of the cliffside. Guests of Camp Sarika have access to the luxury amenities of Amangiri, including its well-loved Aman Spa, iconic desert pool, restaurant, and various lounge areas. Camp Sarika itself features a tranquil swimming pool with a jacuzzi and twin spa suites. Moreover, each tented pavilion comes with private heated plunge pools, private outdoor showers, and firepits.

Can roughing it get any more luxurious?!