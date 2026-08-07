The Luxury Train Journeys Reviving Transcontinental Rail’s Golden Age

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A few summers ago, I celebrated my aunt’s birthday onboard a luxury train in Europe. My entire family was onboard, and we just had the most wonderful time as we crossed varying landscapes (and borders). Think long and leisurely meals, the most opulent accommodations, and unique, immersive experiences at each stop. I still look back fondly at that week we spent together bonding while having the rare opportunity to visit a wide range of different European cities in one trip.

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As slow travel continues to dominate as a travel trend right now, we’re taking a look at ten of the most luxurious train journeys around the world. These exclusive excursions offer impeccable hospitality, well-appointed cabins with plush furnishings, and a more relaxed way to see some of the world’s finest destinations.

La Dolce Vita Orient Express

(Courtesy of Mr.Tripper)

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La Dolce Vita Orient Express reimagines the golden age of rail for a new generation of luxury nomads. The Italian-made train pairs mid-century-inspired interiors by Dimorestudio, Michelin-starred cuisine by Heinz Beck, and thoughtfully crafted itineraries celebrating Italy’s art, culture and landscapes. Building on its celebrated Italian routes, the train will debut its first international itinerary from Rome to Istanbul on October 22, 2026. The itinerary retraces one of Europe’s most legendary rail journeys through Venice, Budapest and the Carpathian Mountains before arriving in Istanbul, the city that inspired the original Orient Express.

Great Journeys New Zealand

(Courtesy of Great Journeys New Zealand)

Great Journeys New Zealand offers a 17-day Signature Tour from Auckland to Queenstown, covering both islands by rail with 16 nights in four- and five-star hotels, 31 included meals, and a cap of 20 guests per departure. The train’s Scenic Plus Manuhiri carriage runs white-tablecloth service with a ‘Paddock to Plate’ degustation menu and beverage pairings, sourcing ingredients from the regions the train passes through: Canterbury lamb, Oamaru cheese, Hokitika butter, and Leeston yogurt.

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Moreover, panoramic windows and skylights run the length of the carriages, and there’s an open-air viewing car, which offers unobstructed vistas of the Southern Alps. Guests also get an opportunity to visit boutique wineries, local farms and restaurants, and take guided walks in surreal natural landscapes.

“One of the great luxuries of rail travel in New Zealand is the freedom to slow down and truly connect with the landscape around you. As passengers travel through coastlines, alpine passes and rural heartlands, they’re able to experience parts of New Zealand from a completely unique perspective,” mentions Clare Morgan, general manager passenger at Great Journeys New Zealand. “While our scenic rail journeys take passengers through some of New Zealand’s most spectacular landscapes, our guided tours build on that further with thoughtfully curated experiences that provide deeper access to the country’s regions, cultures and communities.”

Eastern & Oriental Express, A Belmond Train

(Courtesy of Belmond)

The well-loved Eastern & Oriental Express takes guests to the most distinctive destinations in Southeast Asia, where they are transported to a bygone era. This luxury train excursion transports travelers from Singapore to Langkawi Island in Malaysia. Onboard, guests can expect thoughtful hospitality, elegant cabins, and delicious Asian dishes crafted using the freshest local ingredients. Additionally, this season the train features the Dior Spa Eastern & Oriental Express, where travelers can partake in relaxing Malayan wellness treatments.

Paris to Istanbul Aboard the Golden Eagle

From the elegance of Paris and Vienna to the vibrant energy of the Balkans and Türkiye, the Paris to Istanbul excursion aboard the Golden Eagle immerses guests in history, artistry, and gorgeous landscapes. A special September 2026 departure allows for an extended journey to Cappadocia. Travelers can choose to travel east to west or west to east, enjoying flexible itineraries conceptualized by GeoEx’s experts.

“Luxury rail travel changes the way you experience a destination because the journey itself becomes part of the adventure. Along storied routes like Paris to Istanbul or the Silk Road, you might wake up to a view of spectacular snow-capped peaks, spend the afternoon exploring a medieval city, and end the day sharing a festive dinner on-board as the scenery transforms outside your window,” remarks Brady Binstadt, CEO of Geographic Expeditions. “That perspective on a region is something you simply can’t get by flying from one destination to the next. There’s also something wonderfully freeing about unpacking just once and still waking up to a new place each day. It’s a slower, more grounded and intimate style of travel that gives you time to absorb and process the journey.”

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British Pullman, A Belmond Train

(Courtesy of Ludovic Balay)

This summer, the British Pullman, a Belmond Train , unveiled the beautifully adorned private dining and events carriage named Celia. Designed by renowned filmmaker Baz Luhrmann in partnership with Oscar-winning costume and production designer Catherine Martin, the carriage adds a dash of cinematic drama to one of Britain’s most iconic train excursions.

Situated inside an original 1932 Pullman carriage, Celia features a chic cocktail bar, dining, and entertainment space, which is ideal for up to 12 guests. The carriage’s arresting art deco interiors pay homage to London’s 1930s West End theater scene. Offering day trips, the British Pullman is perfect for milestone celebrations of all kinds.

“As Belmond’s iconic luxury day train, the British Pullman invites guests to celebrate special occasions through unforgettable day journeys. With the train’s new private dining and events carriage, Celia, guests can enjoy a private setting where every experience unfolds like a sequence of cinematic moments,” says Gary Franklin, senior vice president, trains and cruises at Belmond.

Britannic Explorer, A Belmond Train

(Courtesy of Salva López)

Unveiled in 2025, the Britannic Explorer, a Belmond Train , celebrates the British tradition of touring. Travelers get an opportunity to see Britain through a new perspective aboard the Britannic Explorer, the first ever luxury sleeper train in England and Wales. Highlights on-board include an expansive Wellness Suite, a trendy Bar Car, and sumptuous accommodation.

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“The British Pullman and the Britannic Explorer each offer a distinct expression of Belmond’s approach to slow luxury in the United Kingdom,” adds Gary Franklin, senior vice president, trains and cruises at Belmond. “As the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales, the Britannic Explorer introduces a new culture of journeying, re-imagining Britain’s rich rail heritage for today and inviting guests to discover a more unexpected side of Britain through multi-day itineraries. Together, each train reflects our belief that the most memorable journeys are those that allow time to connect — with each other, with the landscape, and with the destination the trains travel through.”

Hiram Bingham, A Belmond Train

(Courtesy of Hiram Bingham, A Belmond Train)

This unique train excursion journeys from historic Cusco through the Sacred Valley and up to the entrance of Machu Picchu. Hiram Bingham, a Belmond Train , is well-loved for the awe-inspiring, open-air vistas of Machu Picchu, live music and dance performances, delectable Peruvian cuisine, and its vintage cocktail bar, which serves a lip-smacking Pisco sour.

Dar es Salaam Train, Rovos Rail

(Courtesy of Rovos Rail Tours)

Rovos Rail’s Dar es Salaam Train offers a 15-day excursion from Cape Town to Dar es Salaam, crossing South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania along the way. Often described as one of the world’s most opulent train journeys, the route pairs wood-paneled cabins and elegant dining cars with a sweeping itinerary that includes Victoria Falls, the Great Rift Valley, the Udzungwa Mountains and Nyerere National Park, the largest national park in Africa. The scenery shifts dramatically over the course of the trip, from southern Africa’s dry plains and historic rail towns to tunnels, switchbacks, viaducts and lush mountain landscapes near the Tanzanian border. It’s a grand, continent-crossing safari by rail.

Royal Gorge Route Railroad

(Courtesy of Gorge Route Railroad)

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This train excursion takes travelers through the majestic Colorado Rockies. Royal Gorge Route Railroad ’s Vista Dome is a beautifully restored, mid-century rail car, elevated with elegant booth-style seats and featuring a partially glass-domed roof for viewing the picturesque Rocky Mountain vistas throughout the journey.

“People ask what makes this route special. I always say the same thing — ‘the gorge won’t let you look away’,” mentions Mark Greksa, owner of the Royal Gorge Route Railroad. “The canyon walls rise a thousand feet on either side. At one point they narrow to 30 feet apart, and you’re crossing a bridge that’s hung over the Arkansas River since 1879. You’re sipping a Colorado wine from a vineyard 20 minutes up the road while the chef plates dinner in the kitchen car. Outside your window is a billion years of granite. No Wi-Fi competes with that view.”

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train

(Courtesy of Belmond)