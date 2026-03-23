Barefoot Luxury – Best Hawaii Hotels

There’s no place in the world like Hawaii. You see it in the culture. You taste it in the flavors. You feel it in every moment of aloha. Across the Hawaiian Islands, local artists, chefs, musicians, and more carry these values forward, creating a culture that is uniquely Hawaii.

Here’s an insider look at the best Hawaii hotels and beachfront resorts beyond Hawaii. Whether it’s one of the Hawaii hotels on the beach in the exclusive Wailea resort area on the island of Maui or barefoot luxury hotels and resorts throughout the world, these are perfect your next getaway and unforgettable experiences.

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Credit: Wailea Beach Resort

Celebrate Summer at the Newly Renovated Wailea Beach Resort

Embrace sun soaked days and balmy ocean breezes at the newly renovated Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui. Nestled between two golden crescent beaches, the 22-acre oceanfront haven invites you to indulge in elevated island living, fronted by crystal-clear waters, lush landscapes and four oceanside pool settings – including Hawaii’s longest resort waterslide.

Discover the resort’s all new Oceanfront Villas , offered in flexible 1-4 bedroom layouts featuring open concept living spaces, gourmet kitchens, spa inspired washrooms, and multiple private lanais showcasing infinite Pacific views. Perfect for family vacations, couples’ retreats, celebratory getaways or multi-generational gatherings, these villas blend timeless elegance with effortless island comfort.

Across the property, recent enhancements highlight modern comfort and sustainable design. Guest rooms feature ocean inspired palettes, natural textures, and sustainably woven rugs crafted from 100% recycled plastic bottles. Space efficient furnishings maximize room to relax, while upgraded amenities throughout the resort invite seamless indoor/outdoor living.

The open air lobby has been transformed into a refined gathering space with expanded lounge seating, enhanced lighting, and firepit terraces that glow beneath Maui’s legendary sunsets. The resort’s expanded solar program – including a new rooftop pergola installation – now generates nearly 750,000 kWh annually, underscoring a commitment to sustainable luxury.

From the wellness focused Olakino adults only poolside retreat to signature dining by James Beard acclaimed Chef Roy Yamaguchi and the cultural richness of the Te Au Moana Luau, summer comes alive here .

Book your summer escape now and experience reimagined oceanfront luxury.

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(OUTRIGGER)

(OUTRIGGER)

Travel has shifted toward experiences that feel more spacious, relaxed and rooted in place. Across beachfront destinations from Hawai‘i to the South Pacific, suites with expansive lanais, multiple bedrooms and uninterrupted ocean views are increasingly shaping how travelers choose where to stay. Just as important is a sense of authentic culture that connects guests to the destination beyond the shoreline.

That philosophy anchors the Premier Suite Collection from OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels, a portfolio of reimagined oceanfront suites and villas across Hawai‘i, Fiji, Thailand and the Maldives. Designed around the idea of barefoot luxury, the spaces pair modern comforts with details inspired by local traditions, textures and materials.

In Hawai‘i, travelers can settle into penthouse suites at OUTRIGGER Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort with sweeping views of Diamond Head and Waikīkī’s surf, or retreat to the Royal Huakaʻi Suite at OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa overlooking the calm waters of Keauhou Bay. Across the islands, these oceanfront suites invite a slower rhythm of travel; expansive lanais open to warm trade winds, light-filled interiors blur the line between indoors and out, and gathering spaces encourage long evenings with family and friends.

Beyond Hawai‘i, the collection extends to Fiji’s traditional thatched-roof bures along the Coral Coast and tranquil overwater villas in the Maldives, where private decks and infinity pools hover above turquoise lagoons.

Across each destination, the goal is the same: creating space for travelers to slow down, reconnect and experience island life more deeply.

Explore the full OUTRIGGER Premier Suite Collection at outrigger.com/premiersuites