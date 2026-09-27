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Cruises

7 Cruise Myths Debunked by Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises
(Stephen Beaudet)
By Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Paid Program

Seven cruise myths. One luxurious reality on Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

For many travelers, the word “cruise” still comes with baggage. Images of crowded mega ships come to mind, as do awkward shared tables and a final bill full of surprises. But that is far from the ultra-luxury experience aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises®. Read on to learn the realities of cruising in all-inclusive comfort aboard the all-suite ships of The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet®.

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Regent Seven Seas Cruises

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Regent Seven Seas Cruises

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Regent Seven Seas Cruises

1. (STEPHEN BEAUDET) 2. (Jacob Lund/Shutterstock / Jacob Lund) 3. (Sakoolchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Myth 1: There’ll be crowds and lines for dining or activities.

Not here. Regent designs its ships with space in mind. Fewer guests, generous public areas and a thoughtful balance of venues mean there’s no need to queue for dinner or arrive early to claim a seat. Whether it’s a show, a lecture or a quiet corner on deck, everything feels unhurried.

Myth 2: I’ll be bored.

The bigger challenge is deciding what not to do. Days can begin with sunrise yoga overlooking the sea or a slow breakfast on your private balcony. Later, you might join a hands-on cooking class, test your knowledge at trivia or listen to an expert guest speaker. Prefer to do nothing at all? That’s just as encouraged. Regent’s approach is simple: choice without pressure.

Myth 3: I’ll have dinner with people I don’t know.

Only if you want to. Dining is entirely on your terms. Solo tables, intimate two-tops, group settings, or in-suite dining are all available and included. There are no assigned seating times and no mandatory social rituals. Eat early, eat late, dress up a little or keep it relaxed. It’s your vacation, not a seating chart.

Myth 4: There will be constant surcharges.

This is where Regent truly redefines the experience. Shore excursions, specialty dining, fine wines and cocktails, gratuities, WiFi, fitness classes, and even access to the spa are included in your voyage fare. That transparency creates a noticeable shift on board.

Myth 5: It’s all formal dress and a stuffy ambiance.

Regent’s dress code is best described as elegant casual. Think skirts, slacks, polished denim, and comfortable sophistication. You won’t find tuxedo requirements or enforced formality. The atmosphere is refined but warm, social without being showy.

Myth 6: I won’t visit adventurous destinations.

In reality, Regent sails to all seven continents. From the icy stillness of Antarctica to Alaska’s rugged coastline and the remote Arctic, these are journeys designed for travelers who want to see the world without sacrificing comfort. Expedition-style destinations are paired with spacious suites, attentive service and thoughtful enrichment that deepens the experience.

Myth 7: I have to be a certain age.

While many guests are seasoned travelers, the onboard community is more diverse than stereotypes suggest. Younger couples, solo professionals and culturally curious travelers are increasingly drawn to Regent for its value, depth and lack of pretense. The common thread isn’t age. It’s a preference for quality over flash and substance over spectacle.

With Regent Seven Seas Cruises® you will discover a holistic travel experience that is elegant, effortless and without compromise. With all-suite accommodations, gourmet dining experiences and an impeccable crew-to-guest ratio, enjoy cruising the way it was meant to be with EVERY DETAIL INCLUDED and EVERY EXPERIENCE UNRIVALED.

CRUISE IN ALL-INCLUSIVE, UNRIVALED LUXURY™

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