No Engines, Just Canvas: How a Slow-Paced Nile River Sailing Safari is Preparing for Luxor’s 2027 Eclipse

Nile cruises have a real cookie-cutter problem. Standard tour companies carry more than 100 passengers in 300-foot floating hotels, pulling into Luxor or Edfu at the exact moment four other ships are unloading their equally sizeable crowds. It is fast and convenient, absolutely. But it also means sacrificing things that make taking a river cruise enjoyable in the first place.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

It feels almost surreal sailing in a place with thousands of years of continuous history beneath you. That feeling is exactly what Mohamed Hassan and Ahmed El Leissy aimed for when they launched Kemetale — a luxury travel company offering slow-paced, immersive journeys across Egypt. Their most popular cruise is their Nile River Cruise, which starts in Luxor on a dahabeya called Kemet — a traditional twin-masted vessel reinterpreted for modern travel. The dahabeya is, in fact, the original way to see Egypt from the Nile, dating back to a time long before modern ship engines were invented. The route sails south toward Aswan, and the boat takes a maximum of just 19 guests across eight suites.

(Yahya El Hosafy / Courtesy Kemetale)

Advertisement

Kemetale’s charter sails don’t stick to a rigid hourly schedule. “We sail under canvas whenever the wind allows, and when conditions are less favorable, we arrange a gentle tow to ensure the journey moves forward,” explains Hassan, Kemetale’s co-founder, in an email interview with Travel by LA Times Studios. “Even then, the pace remains leisurely, allowing guests to take in the beauty of the Nile.” Another awesome benefit of using the sail is that, when it’s up and in use, there’s no engine. You can hear whatever’s happening on the banks, from goats bleating to kids shouting at the boat.

(Courtesy Kemetale)

(Courtesy Kemetale)

Advertisement

The boat’s shallow draft, combined with the small guest count, opens up the possibility of a different kind of itinerary. Kemet can dock almost anywhere, such as Ta-Senet and Kom Ombo, where larger ships pass without even slowing down. The schedule itself, Hassan said, bends easily around whatever the group is actually doing.

With a cap of 19 people per journey, the guests are typically seated at one table together. “We know their names and drink orders, and who wants to be left alone by the first dinner,” he said. “Because of the group’s size, the itinerary can bend. If a table is deep in conversation over lunch, lunch wins, and the tour of the temple moves an hour later.”

If there are no excursions on the schedule, an afternoon aboard Kemet drifts by naturally. After lunch, some guests might scatter to the library on the lower deck, while others may go to the upper deck with binoculars. “Those afternoons aren’t a gap in the itinerary,” he said. “They’re the very purpose of our itineraries.” Most messages Kemetale gets from past guests are about that hour before sunset, when the light goes flat and the banks fill with people walking home or about the tea that showed up before anyone thought to order it.

Although Kemet meets current engineering and safety standards and has full-size beds, private bathrooms and air conditioning, it still mimics the old Egyptian dahabeya. The modern touches are specifically meant to go mostly unnoticed. There are no televisions in the suites, no piped-in music, no buffet and no public address system.

(Courtesy Kemetale)

(Courtesy Kemetale)

Advertisement

“If we need you, someone walks over and tells you,” Hassan said. Each of those service decisions was debated before the boat was finished, he added, and together they’re the reason the boat stays so quiet after dark.

The company is looking forward to the total solar eclipse on Aug. 2, 2027, when Luxor will go dark for roughly six minutes and 22 seconds. This will be one of the longest total eclipses of the century, and Kemetale is already building programming around it, including an Egyptologist-led talk on the sun’s place in ancient Egyptian mythology and a dinner built around the symbolism of the sun, the moon and the Nile itself.