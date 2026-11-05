These 10 Luxury Boat Tours Showcase Stunning Destinations from a View Most Travelers Never Get to See

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Earlier this year, I was visiting New York City and was invited by Classic Harbor Line aboard one of their boat excursions. I’ve visited NYC numerous times, and even lived there for a few years. However, surprisingly, I had never been on a boat tour in the city.

So, when I received the invite, I grabbed the opportunity and did a hosted sunset tour with the company (note: Classic Harbor Line paid for my ticket). The boat excursion was wonderful, to say the least. It provided me with a unique perspective of the city and its natural surroundings. I soaked in NYC’s stunning architecture and was able to take a pause during an extremely hectic trip.

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I loved the tour so much that now, whenever I travel, I try to find a boat excursion at the spot I’m visiting. If you would like to explore a destination in a unique way, this guide is for you. Here’s a global roundup of extraordinary bout tours designed for high-end travelers. Bookmark this guide for an awe-inspiring excursion at your next travel destination!

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Steam Ship Sudan, Extraordinary Journeys

Egypt

(Olivier Romano / Courtesy Voyageurs du Monde Egypt)

Extraordinary Journeys is a boutique travel company that has been creating personalized trips since 2009. Thanks to an exclusive partnership, it offers one of the easiest ways for American travelers to book the Steam Ship Sudan, the last remaining steamship from the golden age of Nile travel. Voyages aboard the SS Sudan include shore excursions to some of Egypt’s most stunning sites, including the Valley of the Kings, the Valley of the Queens, the Temple of Edfu, Kom Ombo and the Karnak Temple Complex.

“The SS Sudan lets our travelers experience Egypt the way people first fell in love with it a century ago. The ship carries so much history of its own that it adds another layer of meaning to everything you sail past,” says Elizabeth Gordon, Extraordinary Journeys’ co-founder and CEO. “And it was recently restored with sustainability in mind, which we love. It’s that rare combination of historic heritage and modern environmental care.”

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Lady Nara

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

(Courtesy Lady Nara Dubai)

Lady Nara Dubai offers a high-end dhow experience that combines sightseeing on Dubai’s waterways with elevated dining. The dhow departs from Dubai Festival City Harbour and cruises through Dubai Creek and the Dubai Water Canal, offering spectacular views of some of the city’s most recognizable sights along the way, including the Ras Al Khor mangroves, the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Water Canal waterfall bridge.

The boat itself is designed to accommodate up to 90 guests across two dining decks. It boasts elegant interiors, an open kitchen and unobstructed views of Dubai’s skyline. The dining experience is helmed by French chef Gregory Khellouf, whose menu brings together Mediterranean flavors and Emirati influences. Guests can choose between a sunset cruise, which features a selection of canapés, and an evening dinner cruise built around sharing-style dishes.

Pure Amazon, an A&K Sanctuary, Abercrombie & Kent

Peru

(Courtesy Abercrombie & Kent)

For a bucket-list adventure with the intimacy of a private expedition, Abercrombie & Kent’s Pure Amazon, an A&K Sanctuary, brings exceptional design and personalized service deep into Peru’s Amazon Basin. Available for exclusive three-, four- or seven-night charters, the boutique riverboat features 10 suites and two single cabins designed by Adriana Granato of Studio Ibsen, marrying Peruvian textiles, natural wood and stone with contemporary Italian elegance. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the ever-changing rainforest in view, while expert-led skiff excursions through the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve offer opportunities to spot pink river dolphins, monkeys and abundant birdlife. Back on board, guests can unwind with Amazonian-inspired spa treatments, a sundeck spa pool, Peruvian cuisine and cocktails in the shaded veranda lounge.

HERMES, Via Natura, Galápagos Islands

Ecuador

(Courtesy HERMES)

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HERMES, which Via Natura bills as the Galápagos’ only ultra-luxury superyacht, was created to make life on board as memorable as the extraordinary destination around it. Welcoming just 20 guests, cared for by 20 crew members with dedicated butler service, HERMES offers an intimate world defined by space, privacy and bespoke hospitality. Expert-led exploration, with one naturalist guide for every 10 guests, fills the days with hiking, snorkeling, kayaking and paddleboarding. Every suite has a private ocean-view balcony and Jacuzzi, complemented by fine dining, wellness offerings and generous spaces to retreat to.

“The Galápagos has always been an extraordinary destination, but we believed the experience on board should be just as remarkable. We created HERMES so that returning to the yacht would not mean leaving the sense of discovery behind,” says Esteban Velásquez, founder and CEO of Via Natura. “Space, privacy, personalized service and the freedom to enjoy time differently were all part of that vision. HERMES was designed so the journey continues on board, making the yacht itself a memorable part of experiencing the Galápagos.”

Istanbul & the Aegean Coast Journey, Geographic Expeditions

Türkiye

(Courtesy Geographic Expeditions)

Pioneering travel company Geographic Expeditions specializes in curated, off-the-beaten-path travel experiences. GeoEx’s Istanbul & the Aegean Coast journey pairs the cultural energy of Istanbul with the understated luxury of a five-night cruise along Türkiye’s Mediterranean and Aegean coastline aboard a private, traditional gulet.

After exploring Istanbul, guests find serenity at sea, cruising aboard their own privately chartered vessel through azure waters, private coves and hard-to-reach coastal towns. The gulet becomes an intimate floating retreat, with the freedom to set the pace of each day: anchoring in secluded turquoise coves for swimming, snorkeling and kayaking, relaxing on sun-drenched decks and dining beneath the stars on fresh Turkish cuisine.

Historia, AD Nile Cruises

Egypt

(Nour El Refai / Courtesy AD Nile Cruises)

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Historia, the flagship vessel of family-owned Egyptian company AD Nile Cruises, offers an elevated, boutique experience sailing between Luxor and Aswan. The 72-meter vessel has just 44 rooms and a maximum of 88 guests, combining the grandeur of Egyptian royal heritage with modern design and craftsmanship.

What makes the experience particularly special is the level of personalization: Every guest is assigned a private guide, allowing itineraries to be tailored to individual interests. On board, guests can enjoy à la minute dining at Noria Restaurant, the Solaria deck and pool overlooking the river, the Seneb Spa and interiors inspired by the golden age of Nile travel.

“What makes this journey truly special is the combination of excellence and refined luxury with one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations: the Nile between Luxor and Aswan. This is the river that gave life to ancient Egypt and allowed one of the greatest civilizations in history to flourish,” says Amro Said, CEO and founder of AD Nile Cruises. “Sailing these waters today offers our guests a rare opportunity to experience that heritage from an intimate and luxurious perspective, surrounded by timeless landscapes, extraordinary temples and thousands of years of history.”

Marguerite, A Belmond Boat

Burgundy, France

(Courtesy Thorne Studio)

Unveiled in summer 2026 on Burgundy’s waterways, Marguerite is a reimagined floating villa with four exquisite double suites. The boat’s chic architecture and interior design celebrate the region’s golden marguerite fields. Guests can unwind in the open-plan salon with its artisan-crafted furnishings, dine on the large outdoor deck framed by wildflowers and local herbs, relax in a private plunge pool and enjoy menus created by three-Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn and prepared by an onboard private chef.

The boat also offers customized itineraries and immersive local excursions, ensuring that each trip is truly unique. Visits to vineyards and wineries in Beaune, Vougeot and Morey-Saint-Denis, along with the market-to-table cooking session in Beaune, come highly recommended.

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Amangati, Aman at Sea

The Mediterranean Region

Launching in spring 2027, Amangati is the much-anticipated first yacht from Aman at Sea, the maritime arm of Aman. Conceived to look and feel like a floating Aman hotel, the 600-foot motor yacht will have 47 suites ranging from 731 to 3,811 square feet, each with a private terrace. Amangati will begin with a curated collection of five- to eight-night Mediterranean journeys, with stops that include the Adriatic, the Greek Islands and Türkiye.

Beyond the yacht itself, highlights will include one-of-a-kind shore excursions. On a trek along St. Anthony’s Channel, for instance, guests venture to where the Krka River meets the Adriatic. The coastal trail follows the channel to sweeping views of Šibenik, its archipelago and the UNESCO-listed St. Nicholas Fortress. The excursion ends with a seaside picnic prepared in a Michelin-starred kitchen, with optional time to swim in the clear sea.

Royal Clipper, Star Clippers

Grenada

(Tom Saunders / Courtesy Royal Clipper)

Royal Clipper, Star Clippers’ five-masted, 42-sail tall ship, offers a seven-night Caribbean sailing centered on Grenada, the Spice Isle. Departing from Bridgetown, Barbados, the voyage anchors at St. George’s, Grenada’s capital. Grenada rewards time ashore with rainforest, uncrowded beaches and the Molinière Underwater Sculpture Park, the world’s first. The week also includes snorkeling at Tobago Cays Marine Park, a captain’s-choice beach day in the Grenadines and calls at Bequia, Martinique and St. Lucia. The ship carries a maximum of 227 guests, and its deluxe suites have private verandas and whirlpool baths.

