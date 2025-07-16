Pre- and Post-Cruise Destinations: Go ‘Land Cruising’ in Incredible European Cities

Ship cruising is a wonderful way to see a lot of places in a relatively short time, especially when you’ve journeyed “across the pond” (aka the Atlantic Ocean) for a European vacation. Think large ships (Celebrity, Royal Caribbean), smaller ships ( Oceania , Viking, AmaWaterways, Windstar) and even tiny barges (European Waterways); they all have their charms. Life on board the ship offers a range of amenities and activities, from fine dining and entertainment to cultural programs and relaxation, making the journey itself a memorable part of your adventure.

But a drawback to most ship cruises is simply not having enough time to explore some of the world’s great cities, which is why we suggest “land cruising” around your port of call, either before your sea cruise sets sail or after it docks at your last port (or both). With the variety of ports scattered along Europe’s scenic coast, you have access to a wealth of destinations and iconic landmarks. You’ve already done the hard work of long-haul flying and jet-lag management (hopefully), so why not stay awhile and really get to know your city of choice?

These are a few of our favorite places to stop and smell the roses across the European continent; from Europe’s diverse regions and picturesque coasts to its famous islands, the continent offers an incredible range of unique attractions and experiences. We think you’ll agree they are wonderful and offer wildly different experiences.

DUBLIN

There’s no place like the Emerald Isle to find windswept cliffsides, green valleys and convivial pubs complete with singing (and dancing, too). Dublin is always lively, rain or shine, fueled by Guinness, Irish whiskey and a boxty or two (those delicious stuffed potato pancakes). Plan your own trip or let Inntravel create a walking, biking or train travel itinerary for you, complete with hotels, routes, bikes and lots of historical information. Stay around Dublin or see more of the island’s cities (we went to Cork and Galway via train, both filled with ancient buildings and vibrant modern scenes), or venture north to Northern Ireland and visit Belfast, the capital, known for its historical significance, cultural attractions, and notable landmarks. Or go wild to see Connemara and Killarney, both breathtaking national parks.

Don’t miss: While in Dublin, grab a Go City Pass and get discounted access to the main attractions, like the Guinness Storehouse, Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin Castle, Trinity College as well as an assortment of distillery and walking food tours. And after sightseeing, find a pub and settle in for a uniquely Irish experience.

Dining delights: The Temple Bar Pub is Dublin’s famous old watering hole where everyone has to go at least once for pints, live Irish music all day every day and oysters galore. To get a more local feel nearby in the city center, check out The Snug Bar or our favorite, The Hairy Lemon, where “The Commitments” was filmed back in 1990. Go for Irish stew or bangers and mash if you’re feeling traditional or delve into their red thai curry for a tasty surprise.

Best beds: For a luxury stay, The Leinster is the newest hotspot in the heart of the city, while The Brooks Hotel is a cozy, recently refurbished spot with wonderful service and a perfect location for walking to every part of town.

LONDON

If you’ve never roamed around “The Big Smoke,” then staying in London for a while truly is a must-do. The history, royal pageantry, fantastic museums, incredible parks and fine dining treats are all integral to this ancient city’s current scene. London also serves as a gateway to exploring the wider British Isles, offering access to the region’s rich history, culture, and scenic attractions. Plus, there’s funky fashion, cool music, theater and art to enjoy, and macabre spots like the Tower of London, where you can see the actual ax and chopping block used to behead nobles who had angered the king.

You can easily spend a week in London, meandering its beautiful byways and discovering neighborhoods you love from pop culture, from Notting Hill to Savile Row to Vauxhall’s MI6, and even make a stop at 221B Baker Street in Marylebone. So plan to stay awhile – and do bring an umbrella.

Don’t miss: See the top sights: Big Ben and Parliament, the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, the British Museum and Buckingham Palace. Knock those off using a Go City Pass and the Hop-on, Hop-off Bus included. Then check out some lesser-known stops, like the Royal Mews, Kensington Palace and Lady Diana’s Children’s Park there, then take in a West End theater experience, “feed the birds” at St. Paul’s Cathedral and ride the London Eye Ferris wheel.

A delight from abc Kitchens. (Courtesy of abc Kitchens)

Dining delights: With nearly 100 Michelin-starred restaurants dotting London, there’s never a problem spending plenty of pounds on fine dining at restaurants helmed by top chefs Gordon Ramsay or Clare Smyth. We’re partial to abc kitchens by Jean-Georges, where sweet pea guacamole, black truffle pizza and pretzel-crusted calamari make for a wonderful comfort food stop in a casual setting in Belgravia. Nearby, Canton Blue elevates Cantonese delicacies to an art, serving up the most amazing dim sum bites you’ve ever tasted. And don’t miss a pub stop for the quintessential British pairing of a pint and some delightfully greasy fish and chips.

Best beds: Two hotels stand out in the crowded London bedroom scene: The Peninsula London Hotel brings perfection to Hyde Park Corner, with that perfect posh location for sightseeing. With exemplary rooms and suites with views of the park and five-star service, it’s the place to splurge and enjoy. Just across the Thames looking back at Parliament, the London Marriott Hotel County Hall is a modern homebase in a venerable building, with incredible views, extremely comfortable beds, a daily High Tea with all the goodies and even an impressive indoor swimming pool.

LISBON

Portugal’s currently the coolest place on the planet, with tourists flocking into its welcoming arms to enjoy the culture, history, beaches, culinary delights and the myriad choices of fine Portuguese wines. Portugal is popular for good reason, especially for anyone from SoCal, as there’s a new LAX-Lisbon nonstop TAP Portugal flight (see sidebar) that makes the trip almost painless.

Lisbon is the capital of this very, very old country that began around 1200 BCE. That’s why there are 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in this Atlantic Ocean-facing nation the size of Indiana. It’s a hilly port city on the Tagus River with narrow cobblestone streets, seafood restaurants galore, expansive views, quaint trams and a predilection for pastel-painted and tiled buildings. It’s a place to easily get lost on purpose, wandering from sight to sight and then eating way too much of the fantastic foods found on every block as you find your way home.

Don’t miss: Take a tram just for the fun of it and begin in the Belém section of town. See the massive Gothic Jerónimos Monastery and the Belém Tower, wander in the lush Botanical Gardens and be sure to line up at the famed Pastéis de Belém pastry shop to try their iconic warm custard tart. That’s been the national sweet treat since 1837, and it is well worth the mouthwatering wait. Check out the sail-shaped Monument to the Discoveries on the water nearby, an impossible-to-miss massive sculptural tribute to the Portuguese navigators who circumnavigated the globe and played a pivotal role in the exploration of the New World.

Make time for the Royal Treasure Museum in the Ajuda neighborhood for a history lesson of the Portuguese monarchs told via their incredible jewels. Check out MACAM, the compelling new contemporary art museum found in an old palace in Belém. Roam the Baixa and Chiado neighborhoods, both are filled with galleries, sleek shops, wine bars and more.

Dining delights: Lisbon’s favorite chef is Jose Avillez, whose Bairro do Avillez is a collection of four restaurants with outstanding taste sensations. His Mini Bar speakeasy there is an extra-special delight. For truly local fare, Portugalia Cervejaria Belém has been serving up beer, steaks and fresh seafood for nearly 100 years and it’s still doing everything just right. And while you ramble, stop into any random tapas bar along the way, for a bite and a sip of a crisp Portuguese Vinho Verde wine.

Best beds: Lisbon’s Martinhal Resorts are first-rate, with their Chiado Luxury Apartments right in the city center and their Oriente Luxury Apartments over in the chic waterfront district. They are both extra-special five-star hotels because of their room sizes, with kitchens and laundry machines inside the apartments and space for kids, too, with bunk beds and more. Plus, Oriente has amazing city-river views, both indoor and outdoor pools and a spa with treatments for the whole family. Stay a night or a week – these welcoming places feel like you’re actually at home.

1 2 3 1. A sip of Vihno Verde in its namesake region. (Jenny Peters) 2. Euskalduna Studio Restaurant. (Courtesy of Eukalduna Studio) 3. Graham’s Port Winery (Jenny Peters)

PORTO

Porto is the cruising gateway to the Douro River Wine Valley, a wondrous region filled with incredible vistas and gorgeous wineries along Portugal’s scenic coast. As one of Europe’s key ports, Porto offers travelers access to the heart of the Douro region. But before you go (or once you return), you’ve just got to spend time here. With its UNESCO World Heritage Ribeira historic center, pretty riverfront and sister city Gaia just across the famed Dom Luis Bridge where lots of Port wine is being aged and stored, there are plenty of things to see – and sip and chew!

Port wine begins its life as grapes growing in the Douro Valley, the only place it can legally be made, and is renowned as one of the world’s most celebrated wines. The crushed and fermented grapes are blended with aguardente, a neutral grape spirit with high alcohol content and thus it becomes Port, which is usually aged in barrels for years before it is bottled. And that’s where Porto comes in, as the barrels move down river to rest and age for years in the cooler, more humid climate in the city near the ocean.

That’s why you’ll find riverfront warehouses like Graham’s Port Wine on the Vila Nova de Gaia side of Porto, where they still have barrels with Port from over 100 years ago under lock and key. Visit and you may just get to try some of that beautiful liquid. Taylor’s, Cockburn’s, Sandeman and other Port houses are here, too.

Don’t miss: You may have been to the Douro on your cruise, but the Vinho Verde is closer to Porto and a day trip to the incredible Quinta da Aveleda Winery should be at the top of your plan. Book a private driver like Valter Madureira of Top Travel & Tours and he’ll whisk you into the Vinho Verde, just 30 minutes from Porto. First see the Aveleda family’s incredible gardens and then try all their crisp white wines and deep reds with lunch on the verandah for an unforgettable afternoon.

Dining delights: Porto’s culinary scene is incredibly sophisticated, ranging from Euskalduna Studio, the tiny-yet-mighty Michelin-starred restaurant with 16 seats and 10 courses of bliss, helmed by the talented Chef Vasco Coelho Santos, to Vinum at Graham’s, where aged port is part of the elevated yet traditional fare served here.

Best beds: Porto has some really special hotels on both sides of the river. Torel Avantgarde Hotel is a modern-art lover’s dream high on a hill in Porto with bedrooms named for artistic souls and furnished accordingly, epic river views paired with fine dining at Digby’s. The Vinha Boutique Hotel on the river in Gaia honors fashion icons and envelopes you with an incredibly opulent, otherworldly feel, while the Vincci Ponte de Ferro Hotel has an up-close view of the iconic Luis I Bridge spanning the Douro and is the best sunset spot in town.

(TTstudio - stock.adobe.com)

BARCELONA

There is truly no other city like Barcelona, where the architecture at every turn makes you sit up and take notice. The city dates back over 2,000 years, so expect to see Roman ruins tucked into the Gothic Quarter, where the oldest structures stand, most from medieval times. The 1800s and later brought the city its truly distinctive style, as Antoni Gaudi’s unique vision led the Catalonian Modernisme movement that has given Barcelona its incredible style and famous landmark cathedral.

Barcelona is one of the busiest cruise ports in Europe, serving as a major gateway to the Balearic Islands and other Mediterranean islands. Cruises from Barcelona often include stops in France, such as Marseille or Le Havre, making it an ideal starting point for exploring diverse European destinations.

Barcelona is also all about food, fun, futbol, fashion and beaches, making it a city where there’s always something happening to feed your soul.

Don’t miss: There’s nothing quite like the first time you see a Gaudi creation, so plan to visit all seven of his architectural masterpieces that define this city. All are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and all can be reached via the Hop On Hop Off Barcelona bus tours. Be sure to enter Casa Batlló and marvel at his masterpiece. See his La Pedrera just a block away, too. And buy tickets ahead for entrance to La Sagrada Familia Cathedral. Go for the guided tour with tower access for the full, sublime experience. Park Güell is also incredible, with vast panoramic views of the city and a kid’s paradise of fun.

Dining delights: Barcelona’s food scene is so wonderful that just about any little tapas bar will amaze your taste buds, so just pick one and pull up a chair at the bar. The ExperienceFirst Barcelona Markets Tour is a truly fantastic way to taste lots of local food in a few hours. Check out La Dolce Vita, the rooftop bar at the Majestic Hotel, for a nosh with panoramic views of the whole city.

Best beds: The Majestic Hotel & Spa is undoubtedly the best hotel in town, with its long history on the chicest avenue in the city, Paseo de Gracia, arriving on the block in 1918 just steps from Gaudi’s recently built Casa Batlló and La Pedrera. With a grand elegance and charm, the hotel has everything, including powerful air conditioning, a delight during the city’s very hot summer months.

(Petair - stock.adobe.com)

ROME

Get ready for hustle and bustle as you encounter The Eternal City, for Rome could possibly be one of the noisiest cities on the planet. That’s part of its raucous charm as Vespas roar by and people chatter at full voice, even in church. It really is a magical place, as Roman ruins are juxtaposed near modern buildings and strikingly beautiful places appear at every turn. Walk as much as you can to discover unexpected gems tucked away down a narrow street and don’t forget to just sit in a sidewalk café with an espresso or a bicchiere di vino and watch the whole world go by.

Don’t miss: While Rome dazzles with world-famous landmarks, remember that Italy’s other iconic cities – like Venice – offer their own unforgettable experiences . Florence, in the Tuscany region, is renowned for its artistic treasures, including Michelangelo’s David and its rich Renaissance history. You surely know to visit the newly renovated Trevi Fountain, to throw a coin over your shoulder and make a wish. Seeing St. Peter’s Cathedral at the Vatican and the Colosseum are both must-see stops, too. But nearby that ancient stadium is something special that tourists often miss, so be sure to seek out Michelangelo’s massive Moses sculpture in the small Basilica of San Pietro in Vincoli for a real treat. He’s almost as astonishing as the David.

From Rome, many cruises also visit other popular destinations such as Athens with its Acropolis, Istanbul in Turkey, and the beautiful Canary Islands, each offering unique cultural and historical experiences within the Mediterranean region. Dubrovnik, the famous walled city, is a highlight of many Mediterranean cruises, celebrated for its historic fortifications and stunning views. If you’re looking for a different itinerary or experience, consider another cruise line for a broader selection of destinations.

Northern European cruises often include Denmark, with Copenhagen’s iconic Little Mermaid statue, the Netherlands with vibrant Amsterdam, and the historic Baltic ports, each region offering its own blend of culture and scenery. After exploring these areas, you may want to head west to discover even more of Europe’s diverse attractions.

Dining delights: Le Pergola is Rome’s only three-star Michelin eatery, with reservations being worth their weight in gold. But the thing about Rome is that the most charming, delicious restaurants are little places you discover as you explore, so watch for locals eating at outdoor tables or peek into any little place that catches your fancy. Then ask the proprietors to feed you their favorite dishes, and you’ll be golden.

Best beds: Every so often, there is a hotel that you just cannot forget. In Rome that’s the Hotel de Russie by Rocco Forte, a dazzling five-star hotel in the Tridente neighborhood, where all the posh shops are found. Discreetly tucked away in a quiet corner near Piazza del Popolo, with a fantastic private garden in the back, it makes you feel like you’ve come home to your Italian villa, especially if you are staying in the Picasso Suite with its terrace overlooking the greenery. It’s incredible.