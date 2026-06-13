The Mediterranean is Not Just a Summer Destination

When most people think of the Mediterranean, they imagine sun-soaked summer coastlines and bustling beach towns. But there’s a whole other side to this stunning region that comes alive from November through February. It’s a quieter experience steeped in culture, tradition and local charm. And what better way to enjoy this intimate exploration of Europe than aboard Regent’s most intimate ship, Seven Seas Navigator.

November in Italy: A Culinary Celebration of the Harvest

While summer in Italy is all about gelato and piazzas, November is for the foodies. This is when Italy truly indulges. The olive oil is freshly pressed, truffles are being hunted, and vineyards buzz with activity from the grape harvest.

Regent Recommends: Join a vineyard tour in Messina, where you can taste new vintages and learn about winemaking from passionate producers.

(Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

December in Spain: Fiestas & Flamenco Abound

Spain lights up in December with joyful energy, colorful markets and unique holiday traditions. From Andalusia to Catalonia, every region celebrates in its own way — and it’s an incredible time to get immersed in local life.

Regent Recommends: Visit Christmas markets in cities like Valencia or Barcelona, filled with handmade crafts, churros and mulled wine. Also explore belenes (nativity scenes) set up in churches and town squares.

(Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

January in Turkey: Historical Depth & Winter Serenity

Turkey in January is serene, mystical and deeply moving. Without the summer crowds, you can truly take in the grandeur of ancient ruins, the silence of sacred spaces and the steaming warmth of a traditional hammam.

Regent Recommends: Wander through Istanbul’s landmarks like Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque at your own pace, lit beautifully in winter light.

February in Portugal: Fado, Festivals & Coastal Calm

Portugal might be cooler in February, but it’s no less enchanting. From quiet cobblestone towns to colorful Carnival celebrations, this is the time to discover the authentic rhythms of Portuguese life.

Regent Recommends: Across Portugal, the streets come alive during Carnival season with floats, samba dancers and parades. Whether in Portimão or Lisbon, watch as the cities prepare to celebrate.

(Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Experience The Mediterranean On a Luxury Cruise Like Never Before

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has consistently delivered ultra-luxury travel experiences with the very best value for over thirty years. Aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet®, enjoy unrivaled onboard space, unforgettable shoreside excursions, incomparable culinary experiences and exceptional Heartfelt Hospitality™.

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