Earthly Reset: The Bucket List Geothermal Resorts Where Ancient Wellness Traditions Meet Modern Luxury

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I recently returned from a weekend at Castle Hot Springs. After a few days of soaking in the property’s natural hot spring pools, I felt like a new person. My aching muscles felt more relaxed, my skin seemed rejuvenated and I felt calmer — a true and successful wellness vacation.

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Thermal bathing is not a new trend. For centuries, people have traveled the world in search of natural hot springs. According to research, soaking in thermal water — meaning water from natural springs — offers a wide range of health benefits.

If you’re looking to explore luxurious thermal bathing resorts but don’t know where to start, you’re in the right place. These are by no means the only hot springs spa resorts on the planet. But they are what we consider the top choices for your bucket list if you’re looking for a spot where mineral-rich waters meet five-star hospitality.

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Amanemu

Ise-Shima National Park, Japan

(Courtesy Amanemu)

Amanemu , which translates to “peaceful joy,” is a high-end, hot spring resort situated in Japan’s Ise-Shima National Park. Encompassed by verdant forests, the hotel’s wellness offerings center around its mineral-rich onsen waters. What sets Amanemu apart from similar nearby offerings is that each of its 24 suites and 8 villas boasts a private onsen-fed plunge pool, providing guests an opportunity to experience thermal-spring therapy in complete privacy.

Additionally, the hotel’s 21,528-square-foot Aman Spa is home to inviting thermal springs, two private onsen pavilions for customized bathing rituals, and a tranquil thermal garden with daybeds. Make your way to Amanemu for a traditional thermal bathing getaway that locals have experienced for centuries.

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Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs

Taos County, New Mexico

(Courtesy Ojo Caliente)

Perched in the high desert of northern New Mexico, Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs is one of the oldest natural health spas in the county. The property’s thermal waters are naturally sulfur-free and abundant in four distinct minerals: Lithia, Iron, Soda, and Arsenic. At this resort, guests are encouraged to move slowly between twelve communal mineral pools, each offering varying temperatures and mineral compositions. In addition, visitors can also soak in private soaking tubs for a more secluded, meditative experience.

Octant Furnas

Azores, Portugal

(Courtesy Octant Furnas)

Situated on São Miguel, the largest island of the Azores archipelago, Octant Furnas provides a one-of-a-kind thermal bathing experience. Located in one of Europe’s most active geothermal regions, the property’s pools are filled with water from the encompassing thermal hot springs. Guests can partake in a hydrotherapy circuit, unwind in the sauna, the laconium, the Turkish bath, the aromatic showers, and the hot- and cold-plunge dynamic pools. The hotel’s spa also features 10 serene treatment rooms where guests can indulge in a wide range of treatments, which include invigorating scrubs and Ayurvedic therapies.

“Our approach to the thermal spa experience reflects Octant Hotels’ philosophy of a ‘Local Kind of Luxury’, one that is rooted in authenticity, freedom, and a deep connection to place. In Octant Furnas, this means embracing the island’s extraordinary geothermal heritage not as an add-on, but as the essence of the experience,” says Nuno Sequeira, general manager of Octant Furnas. “Guests are invited to slow down and reconnect through the natural elements that define São Miguel, mineral-rich thermal waters, volcanic soil, mist-filled gardens, and long-standing local rituals. Together, these create a sensory and restorative journey that is deeply tied to the land, and truly unique to this part of the Azores.”

Glen Ivy Hot Springs

Corona, California

(Courtesy Glen Ivy Hot Springs)

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Located in the Temescal Valley of Corona, California, Glen Ivy Hot Springs is well-loved for its 19 therapeutic pools and healing mineral baths that house natural mineral spring water. The pools are packed with warm, naturally occurring minerals that soothe muscles, support circulation, and encourage full-body restoration.

“Our geothermal spas are the heart of the Glen Ivy Hot Springs experience. The mineral‑rich waters, naturally warmed by the earth, not only provide physical benefits like easing joint pain, softening the skin and stimulating the immune system, but it also invites guests to slow down and reconnect with their wellbeing,” says David Lynch, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Resort Director. “It is a local tradition practiced for centuries, rooted in nature, and one we are proud to share with every visitor who steps into our pools.”

CASCADA Thermal Springs + Hotel

Portland, Oregon

(Courtesy Cascada)

CASCADA Thermal Springs + Hotel is a newly unveiled wellness destination in Portland that reimagines the traditional hot springs experience. The modern property’s primary wellness offering is its expansive thermal circuit, featuring a range of mineral-rich soaking pools of different temperatures, cold plunge therapy, steam rooms, and saunas. In addition to passive soaking, guests can engage in guided breathwork sessions, sauna rituals, and sound-enhanced experiences as well. It also doesn’t hurt that the hotel’s team offers impeccable service!

“CASCADA Thermal Springs + Hotel brings the ritual and restorative power of the world’s great thermal bathing traditions to the Pacific Northwest, offering a design-forward hydrothermal spa experience that feels immersive, restorative, and deeply connected to well-being,” says Scott Youngblood, managing director at CASCADA Thermal Springs + Hotel. “While travelers often associate destination thermal spas with faraway international escapes, CASCADA proves that a world-class sanctuary for relaxation, renewal, and cultural connection can exist in a domestic destination that feels a world away.”

Castle Hot Springs

Morristown, Arizona

(Mark Lipczynski / Courtesy Castle Hot Springs)

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Castle Hot Springs is a historic desert retreat that’s home to three hot spring pools. In addition to soaking in the hot spring pools, guests can choose from the Watsu Pool Treatment or the new Healing Waters Qigong practice, and a menu of therapeutic treatments infused with mineral-rich springs and botanicals to restore balance and well-being. Originally established in 1896, the 1,100-acre sanctuary has long drawn on Eastern medicine and the desert energy to guide guests through a full-body reset, which include therapies guided by the six energetic seasons observed in Eastern medicine.

Beniya Mukayu

Yamashiro, Japan

(Courtesy Benija Mukayu)

Established in 1928 in the spa town of Yamashiro, Beniya Mukayu ’s design is minimalist yet elegant and visually arresting. Each guest room comes with its own private open-air hot spring bath, which offers serene vistas of a traditional Japanese garden. Monroer, the hotel also features two communal baths, which provide a shared onsen experience. The Relais & Châteaux property’s Entei Spa offers thermal baths and treatments focused on improving physical and mental well-being. This award-winning spa presents unique therapies in an age-old Japanese setting.

Dunton Hot Springs

Dolores, Colorado

(Courtesy Dunton Hot Springs)

Located in a picturesque valley in the San Juan Mountains, Dunton Hot Springs is a sprawling thermal spa resort. The property’s mineral-rich hot springs form the foundation of the wellness experience. Furthermore, the Dunton Hot Springs hotel boasts an aesthetically pleasing spa. Here, guests can choose from a menu featuring hot stone massages, mud baths, and herbal scrubs, which complement the healing properties of the hot springs to create a complete and immersive relaxation experience.

Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa

Rotorua, New Zealand

(Ngareta Creative / Courtesy Wai Ariki)

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