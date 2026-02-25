Ditch the Typical Spring Break and Take a Week to Experience ‘Hushpitality’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

March may well represent the ultimate loophole in the global travel calendar. Holiday crowds have long since dispersed, the frantic summer rush is months away and the planet is undergoing big seasonal shifts: It’s the end of the dry season in the tropics, the first signs of spring in Asia, and the last golden weeks of the summer trekking season in the Southern Hemisphere.

For the Angeleno with a week to spare (and the one in need of a break), it’s the perfect window to cash in some PTO for some uninterrupted silence. If you are looking for an escape through LAX for a week that prioritizes the ultra-hot “hushpitality” ethos – where true luxury is defined by privacy, raw nature and impeccable design – here are three extraordinary destinations where you can drop off the map entirely for that early-year reset.

1. The Tropic of Silence: Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

If your goal is a complete tropical reset without any punishing jet lag, Costa Rica’s northern Pacific coast is a strategic play. March represents the heart of the dry season, meaning endless sunshine and zero humidity while the surrounding tropical forests remain incredibly vibrant.



The Logistics: This is an easy ±5.5-hour direct flight from LAX to Liberia (LIR) via airlines like Alaska or United. By flying into Liberia instead of the capital (San José), you bypass the urban chaos entirely. You can grab your bags and be checking into your resort in under 45 minutes.

Barefoot luxury and bio-diverse isolation. The Stay: Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo is the classic stay here. Set on a private isthmus, it offers two secluded beaches and a massive, newly renovated wellness shala. The resort features customized itineraries for anyone, from rugged adventurers to a multi-generational family reunion.

2. A Culture-Led Masterpiece: Kyoto, Japan

Japan is the undisputed global capital of intentional stillness, and late March is its most highly anticipated window. This is when the iconic sakura (cherry blossoms) begin their bloom, transforming the countryside into a pastel-fueled watercolor dreamscape.



The Logistics: An ±11.5-hour direct flight from LAX to Osaka/Kansai (KIX) or Tokyo (HND/NRT). A week is the perfect runway to fly in, board the Shinkansen (bullet train) straight to Kyoto, and settle into the rhythm of the ancient capital without feeling rushed.

Profound cultural immersion, precision service and design-led tranquility. The Stay: The heavyweights of acoustic luxury here are Aman Kyoto and The Shinmonzen. Aman Kyoto feels like a secret; it is hidden in a forested valley at the foot of the Hidari Daimonji hill, offering moss-covered gardens and private onsen (hot spring) bathing. It is the purest definition of stealth wealth.

3. The End-of-the-Earth Epic: Torres del Paine, Patagonia (Chile)

If you truly want to feel like the only person on Earth, head straighg to the bottom of it. March marks the tail-end of the Patagonian summer. The massive tourist crowds of January are gone, the fall foliage is just starting to turn the valleys gold and crimson, and the wildlife – like pumas and guanacos – are highly active.



The Logistics: An overnight flight from LAX to Santiago (SCL), followed by a short domestic hop down to Puerto Natales (PNT).

