Taking Flight From the (Empty) Nest

No kids? No problem. Planning a trip once they’re away can be a pat on the back for all that hard work.

The kids are away at college. The dog’s schedule has become the central focus. And suddenly, dream destinations that were once just that – a figment of a harried mind – are a very real possibility.

The nest is empty for you and your partner, and so thinking up that next vacation isn’t just about traveling; it’s about choosing where you go with intention . To savor this freedom, plan your trips well in advance. That careful planning allows for a slower, more meaningful experience and helps you make the most of every trip. The world is waiting for you to see it on your own terms, with that newly freed schedule and a big contented sigh of relief in tow.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of the years building, supporting, and giving to your loved ones, but ... treat yourself! It’s time to reap a collection of moments that are also beautiful and fulfilling. To that end, take a look at these four distinct trips that perfectly encapsulate this spirit. Each is best enjoyed when thoughtfully planned in advance (you have time to do that now!), so you can fully embrace the journey at your own pace. For new empty nesters, travel now means less stress, more enjoyment and the freedom to immerse yourself deeply in every experience.

(Werner Lerooy/Werner - stock.adobe.com)

Slow Travel in Sicily: Luxe, not Rush

Let’s start by making the case for the burgeoning “slow travel” movement, and how Sicily checks all of its boxes. Forget that whirlwind tour of Europe with the whole family in tow, methodically plodding through a list of sights in a blur while not forming memories. This is about savoring, be it the sights, the sounds, or, since we’re talking Italy here, the tastes!

Sicily’s pace of life befits this style of travel perfectly. In Palermo, coffee isn’t “to go.” It’s served with eye contact and conversation. It’s this feeling of connection and presence that makes it so appealing.

The island delivers an authentic sensory experience that can renew relationships (with both your significant other and travel). In the vibrant capital of Palermo, you can find yourself in the bustling street markets, examining ancient Byzantine mosaics or indulging in meals that celebrate the island’s rich culinary history, offering the feeling that you’re a million miles away – even if you miss the house and the dog.

From there, the Sicilian countryside beckons for a week of pure serenity and reset. This is where you’ll find world-class wines, boat trips along the coast and stays in beautiful agriturismi. These country estates make a stay feel like you’ve actually moved in. Compared to a hotel or renting a house, these accommodations offer a unique blend of privacy, comfort and cultural immersion.

Spending these several weeks in Sicily allows for a deeper connection with the community and locals in whole, giving you time to meet up, make connections or find out about locals events. Learn a bit of conversational Italian and talk with local people where they are authentic insights into their way of life. This is slow travel, a chance to actually experience a place, not just glance it.

(Fabio Lamanna/fabio lamanna - stock.adobe.com)

A Grand Adventure in Botswana: See Animals, not Crowds

For those who have always dreamt of Africa, centrally located Botswana ranks among the ultimate safari experiences . This is the kind of trip for the empty nesters who crave an authentic encounter with the wildest of wildlife, not just crowded photo ops and harried jumps from place to place. The key to Botswana’s appeal is its commitment to an intimate experience away from the crowd – it’s a conservation-forward country that prioritizes low-impact, high-end experiences, ensuring unspoiled encounters while supporting the local community through responsible tourism.

The Okavango Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is considered a “water wonderland” and one of the crown jewels of the African wilderness. It’s home to some of the most unique wildlife in Africa, from familiar standouts like lions and elephants to a surprising – and dazzling – array of bird species.

The magic of these Botswana-style safaris is that you’re not just crashing around in a Jeep chasing the next animal sighting; instead, you’re gliding silently through the water in a mokoro, or traditional canoe, a much more tranquil experience. This creates a sense of being one with the ecosystem rather than just a (noticeable) observer. Another option is to soar above it all on a helicopter flight, which offers a breathtaking bird’s-eye view of the vast landscapes. Or. for the adventureous looking to stretch their legs. embark on a walking safari to notice all the small details you might otherwise miss while traveling at speed.

These safari trips are all elevated by exclusive, eco-conscious lodges that blend seamlessly into the environment and the culture. Interacting with local people, such as knowledgeable guides and friendly staff, provides guests with a deeper understanding and appreciation of their surroundings and the drive to preserve such spaces. The comfort and quality of the experience are paramount: from the luxury of the lodges and the fact that you’re with a small, curated group to gleaning your guides’ expertise, all the details – from the food to the wildlife encounters – are top-notch.

(Red Lemon - stock.adobe.com)

Wellness & Rejuvenation: Reset, Desert Style

Sometimes, taking a trip is simply for unapologetic self-care, and now that the kids are out of the house, you’ve earned it. You needn’t fly halfway around the world to find it, either – the beauty of the Arizona desert provides the perfect backdrop for introspection and renewal just hours away. Road trip!

The state is home to world-renowned wellness resorts – places like Canyon Ranch and Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa. These destinations are not just a typical hotel/spa affair; they offer unique accommodations that go beyond standard rooms, like casitas or private suites – all designed for privacy and tranquility. In short, these accommodations are personal sanctuaries designed with healing in mind. Each property offers a unique blend of elegance, tranquility, that all-important high staff-to-guest ratio and a personalized rejuvenation experience. Here, luxury lies in the idea that distractions are minimal and “me time” is paramount, all allowing you to simply focus on yourselves.

You can also join group wellness activities or classes, such as yoga sessions or guided meditation, connecting with others on a similar journey. Imagine a hot stone massage followed by a mindful hike through the stunning desert landscape, all while enjoying delicious, healthy food prepared with your well-being in mind.

This is a fantastic “no regrets” splurge. It’s an investment in your long-term health and well-being, a way to hit the reset button and re-emerge feeling physically and mentally renewed .

(nyker - stock.adobe.com)

Adventure Islands: Discovering the Galapagos

This trip might be the pinnacle of that rare combination of adventurous travel and luxe creature comforts. The Galapagos Islands are the home of incredible wildlife and natural beauty – a true living laboratory of evolution. If you want the max enjoyment for the long travel time, a small-ship cruise is truly the only way to travel. The magic lies in the size of the vessels. Small ships (think: 20-100 guests onboard) not only offer a more intimate and personalized experience, they’re also permitted to visit more remote islands that larger vessels can’t reach, giving you a richer and less crowded wildlife encounter.

Onboard a luxury yacht (like the offerings from Relais & Châteaux) you’ll find spacious cabins, gourmet dining and personalized service that makes you feel like a true VIP. The trips are guided by expert naturalists who are passionate about the islands’ unique ecosystems, making the experience both educational and awe-inspiring. As a guest, you can join guided excursions or group activities each day, such as spying with playful sea lions, watching magnificent frigatebirds puffing their scarlet throats and trodding among giant tortoises that roam these special islands. You’ll also have the chance to talk with expert naturalists or fellow guests, deepening your understanding of the Galápagos’ wonders.

This is a bucket-list trip that is both thrilling and completely comfortable – unpack once, settle in and let the adventure unfold around you. Traveling by small ship allows for a more immersive experience, letting you truly connect with the islands and their wildlife. It’s a wonderful way to feel like a true explorer, but with the added bonus of a hot tub on the top deck to relax in as the sun sets over the Pacific. This trip is for travelers who want to bear witness to the extraordinary without sacrificing any of those comforts they expect from a luxe stay: that “stay” just happens to be mobile!

Planning An Empty Nest Escape

Prep for Success: Planning this next trip doesn’t have to be overwhelming: Simply begin by thinking about just what kind of adventure you’re craving. Once you’ve chosen your destination, research local hotels, amenities and activities that match your interests – and it never huts to ask family or friends for their favorite destinations. Whether you’re looking for a lively city with world-class restaurants or a quiet town where you can unwind, a little planning goes a long way.

Overcoming Travel Anxiety: Even the most seasoned travelers can feel a bit anxious before a big trip, and maybe it’s been a long time since you’ve traveled long distance or even taken a trip with just you and your partner. Whether it’s the thought of navigating a new city or simply being away from the comforts of home, travel anxiety is completely normal.

The key is to focus on the present moment – enjoying each new experience as it comes, rather than worrying about what might go wrong. Stay connected with loved ones back home to share your adventures and keep your spirits high. Make sure to get plenty of rest, eat well too – sometimes that can make a huge enjoyment difference.

And most of all, take the time for yourself – you’ve earned it.