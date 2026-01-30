White-Glove Winter: The 7 Coolest Guest Experiences Offered by Chic Boutique Hotels

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Bid adieu to that boring ol’ “dinner and show guest” experience. Today’s boutique hotels are offering one-of-a-kind excursions that are transforming the winter getaway into exclusive and bucket-list-worthy adventures. We’re talking luxurious seasonal escapes that involve dining inside igloos, truffle hunting sessions and even exciting snowshoeing adventures. Here’s our guide to the seven coolest winter experiences offered by stylish boutique hotels. Bookmark this guide for a vacation with your loved ones that celebrates winter in all its glory!

A Sleigh Ride in the Snowy Grand Teton National Park

Hotel Jackson

Situated in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with awe-inspiring vistas of Snow King and Jackson Valley Mountains, Hotel Jackson boasts 55 well-appointed guest rooms including four suites. This property is well-loved for its rustic design, warm hospitality and serene natural setting. Guests of this family-owned, Forbes Four-Star, Michelin Key-recognized luxury boutique hotel can indulge their winter fantasies with a magical sleigh ride through picturesque Grand Teton National Park. This quaint winter guest experience is bookable through the property’s concierge.

Alpine Dining In A Snow Igloo

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono

This winter, Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono is partnering with Krug Champagne to unveil Krug Igloo Privé, which is an exclusive alpine dining experience set against the snow-draped backdrop of Mount Yotei. Guests begin the evening with champagne and canapés under the winter sky by an outdoor fire before stepping into a snow igloo. Here, beautifully plated French, Japanese or Chinese courses are served alongside a selection of rare Krug vintages. Warmly lit by chandelier lighting, the central community table can accommodate up to 14 guests. Blending high-end cuisine with the intimacy of a private winter retreat, it’s a luxurious ode to warmth, craftsmanship and conviviality in the center of Hokkaido’s winter wonderland.

Truffle Hunting Excursions (Complete with Cute Truffle Sniffing Dogs!)

Thompson Seattle

Thompson Seattle’s executive chef Chris Ingmire, along with Truffle Dog Co., are offering an exclusive experience bringing guests for an expert-led day of culinary adventure through a truffle patch to show the fascinating world of truffle hunting with dogs locating these underground treasures. After the hunt, guests return to Thompson Seattle to indulge in a decadent four course truffle dinner, crafted by Chef Ingmire, paired with thoughtfully chosen local wines. Groups may book private truffle hunt experiences by contacting the concierge at Thompson Seattle.

Dining In A Private ‘Igloo’

Hotel Marina Riviera

This winter, Casetta’s newly unveiled Hotel Marina Riviera has been transformed into one of Southern California’s most imaginative cold-weather escapes through a collaboration with wildly popular design brand MacKenzie-Childs. Conceptualized for intimate dinners, après-ski gatherings, and holiday celebrations, the property houses igloos that feature twinkling lights, cozy throws, MacKenzie-Childs glassware, and seasonal cocktails like the warming Checkmate Holiday Cider. Located just steps from Big Bear Village and nearby ski runs, Hotel Marina Riviera offers a white-glove winter experience that marries immersive design, elevated dining, and mountain adventure.

Snowshoeing Celestial Tours

Brasada Ranch

In partnership with Wanderlust Tours, Brasada Ranch, a charming luxury ranch in Central Oregon, offers guests the opportunity to take part in once-in-a-lifetime celestial tours with a Starlight and Moonlight Snowshoe Tour, guided by expert naturalists. The tour comes complete with cozy hot chocolate and everything needed to have a successful snowshoeing adventure under the stars (you can see the Milky Way perfectly!). Moreover, the Total Lunar Eclipse will be on March 3 and Oregon’s high desert is the perfect destination to witness this event given its certified Dark Sky territory. Sign us up!

Private Ice Rink Pergola



The Lodge at Spruce Peak

Guests are invited to enjoy a Private Pergola rental at Spruce Peak’s Village Ice Rink. Encompassed by majestic mountains and elevated by thoughtful details through a partnership between Spruce Peak and WhistlePig Whiskey, these private heated pergolas offer a warm retreat where guests can relax, socialize, and savor the magical village atmosphere in privacy. Each Pergola overlooks the scenic Village Ice Rink, where children and adults can enjoy skating at the heart of a slopeside community. With well-appointed furnishings, and tastings available upon request, the pergolas transform any visit into an Insta-worthy après ski experience that feels both sophisticated and inviting.

