The Art of the ‘Coolcation’: Why Shoulder-Season Travel is a Best Bet for 2025

It’s a familiar feeling. The last gasp of a long, hot summer has you dreaming of a quick getaway: but you’ve found yourself tired of heat and crowds - natch!

It’s okay to be ready to trade bustling beaches and packed sidewalks for something a bit more serene and a bit more elegant. Its the high seasons for a “coolcation,” the new vacation trend that speaks directly to the discerning traveler in all of us.

This cool new idea for an escape speaks to a new way to approach travel overall. It begins an intentional choice to seek out a destination in a cooler climate and follows, more importantly, as a choice to travel during the “shoulder season” of fall and early winter. Luxury in this instance isn’t represented in the price tag; it’s in the peace of mind that comes from a less-crowded itinerary, a more authentic experience, and the pure joy of discovering a world-class destination at a much more natural and human pace.

So, as the heat lingers here at home, consider the calendar with a new perspective. Your perfect “coolcation” awaits.

(Cristiano Fronteddu/crisfotolux - stock.adobe.com)

Reimagine Timelessness in Rome

Rome in July and August is a marvel, but it’s a sweaty, crowded and overwhelming. Imagine a different experience: Rome in October or November. The weather is pleasant – perfect for walking – the light is a soft, golden dream for those jealousy-inducing vacation photos, and, maybe most importantly, the massive summer throngs have finally thinned. This is a city that rewards those who linger, and a “coolcation” gives you opportunity and permission to do just that.

Instead of fighting the crowds at the Colosseum, consider a private tour with underground or arena floor access. This gives you an exclusive feel and a deeper immersion into the ancient history without lines or jostling crowds. Then, meander to a quiet walk through the ancient Baths of Caracalla or a relaxing day trip to Ostia Antica, a perfectly preserved Roman port town that offers a fascinating glimpse into just what daily Roman life was like – and instead of reading about it, you’re actually experiencing it.

If taking in art at a casual pace is for you, the Borghese Gallery is an absolute must. You’ll find yourself in a space of breathtaking masterpieces, from Bernini to Caravaggio, in a truly unhurried and intimate setting. After a morning of cultural immersion, escape to the lively but less-touristy neighborhood of Trastevere. Settle into a cafe on a quiet cobblestone street then enjoy a long and leisurely lunch to simply savor the atmosphere. Do you feel that? It’s the true luxury of a “coolcation.”

(xamnex - stock.adobe.com)

The Soul of Andalusia in a Serene Seville

For those who want a touch of Spanish warmth, not intense summer heat, a trip to Seville in the fall can be revalatory. Spanish summer is famously hot, with temperatures that can make simply existing uncomfortable. By October, the heat has broken, and the city is a joy. The weather is still wonderfully warm at around 70°F, but it’s perfect for strolling, exploring and truly experiencing Andalusia.

Seville is a city of passion, and this “coolcation” destination allows you to fully immerse yourself in its rich traditions without the distraction of tourist throngs. You can experience the genuine magic of a flamenco performance in a historic venue like Casa de la Memoria, where every stomp and strum resonates in the intimate space. A private, guided tour of the Royal Alcázar or the magnificent Seville Cathedral will give you a deeper understanding of the timeless history and beauty of Spain. This isn’t simply a glance, its a chance to really dig in and have a memorable experience.

Moreover, injecting yourself into Spanish rhythm of life is infectious, and you can truly embrace it in the fall. This is where you’ll take long, lingering lunches, an afternoon siesta, and an evening that begins with wandering from one small, local tavern to the next for a truly authentic tapas experience into the lateness of the evening. The pace is relaxed and revelatory. Stroll through the winding cobblestone streets of the Santa Cruz quarter until you’re at a rooftop bar with a view, raising a glass to the golden Spanish light and wondering why you’d ever be doing anything else.

(barmalini - stock.adobe.com)

Chasing the Golden Light in Lisbon

Lisbon has quickly become one of Europe’s most beloved destinations, and with great reason – but its popularity means its charming streets can be quite crowded in the summer. Fall and early winter bring a more manageable number of visitors, and a completely different kind of beauty. The golden hour light in Lisbon during this time is beautiful, making it a photographer’s dream.

Another European destination that rewards the wanderer, its famous “seven hills” are best navigated when the temperatures are mild. This is a trip that rewards you for slowing down the pace and taking a moment to sit and reflect at a cafe, people watch and truly embrace the city’s soul. Don’t over-plan here: spend your days exploring the historic neighborhoods, riding the famous trams and enjoying the incredible food wherever you may find yourself. It doesn’t matter if it’s the fresh seafood or that perfect, warm pastel de nata in a small, family-run cafe, savor and enjoy.

Of course, “coolcating” doesn’t imply roughing it. You can stay at a top luxury hotel like the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon or the Bairro Alto Hotel, which offer impeccable service and beautiful views.

These three destinations are a testament to the fact that travel isn’t just about where you go – it’s about how you’re vacationing once you’re there. By opting for this style of travel, you’re making a conscious decision to choose peace and deep, authentic connection with a destination. Take the time, get into the pace, and chill - it’s the “cool” thing to do.