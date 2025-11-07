Trivago’s CEO Shares His Insider’s Playbook for Holiday Travel

Almost half of U.S. residents plan to travel for the 2025 holidays.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

How is it already time for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel? While the year may have flown by for you, it’s time to fly (or pack up the car and and the clan) to make your way to family destinations, vacation spots, or any other end-of-year travel you’re planning.

In addition – if you haven’t made solid plans for either/or (and many Americans have not, so don’t feel alone) you may be in luck: the holiday season provides a few unique opportunities for travel, but keeping a strategic playbook is essential.

Luckily, Trivago CEO Johannes Thomas has some expert advice on timing, planning and where to find the best value for elevated holiday travel – but don’t wait too long, as Thanksgiving is just weeks away!

Advertisement

TRAVEL NEWSLETTER Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter for expert travel advice in luxury destinations. SIGN UP

Trivago CEO Johannes Thomas

Positive Trends for ’25 (and Why the Road Trip is so Popular)

Johannes Thomas: Ahead of the holidays, we are seeing positive trends. Our data suggests that Americans are finding increasingly creative and affordable ways to spend time with family, especially those opting for road trips. With petrol prices lower than last year, driving has become a cost-effective and enjoyable way to reach your destination.

Driving remains one of my favorite ways to travel. American travelers have an extraordinary range of destinations within reach by car, and a road trip offers the perfect opportunity to explore interesting places along the way, turning the journey into part of the holiday.

Hacks for Both Drivers and Airline Passengers

Thomas: Whether you are driving or flying, strategic planning is the single most effective way to avoid holiday stress.

Advertisement

Here’s my advice for traveling by car:

Thorough Planning is Essential: Start by choosing your route and planning interesting stops along the way.

Start by choosing your route and planning interesting stops along the way. Car Readiness: Before setting out, ensure your car is ready for long journeys, with winter tires fitted and brakes in good condition.

Before setting out, ensure your car is ready for long journeys, with winter tires fitted and brakes in good condition. A Timing Hack: Due to the expected increase in drivers this year, I strongly recommend setting off a couple of days before and returning a couple of days after the peak travel days to avoid heavy congestion. For longer drives, share the driving responsibilities and remember that it’s better to arrive refreshed than quickly.



And my tips for flying:

Pack Light: Try to pack lightly and ideally avoid checking in luggage. This simple action saves significant time and reduces stress at both ends of your journey.

Try to pack lightly and ideally avoid checking in luggage. This simple action saves significant time and reduces stress at both ends of your journey. Arrive Early: Check in for your flight in advance and arrive at the airport early to allow plenty of time to navigate busy terminals.

Check in for your flight in advance and arrive at the airport early to allow plenty of time to navigate busy terminals. The Ultimate Timing Hack: If your schedule allows, consider flying on Thanksgiving morning rather than during the peak travel period. Flights tend to be more affordable and the airports less hectic at these less popular times.



The Most Important Timing Tip (This Applies to Everyone!)

If possible, avoid travelng on the busiest days: the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. Extending your trip by just one day on either side can dramatically ease your journey and make the whole holiday more enjoyable.

Fining Value and Deals on Luxury Travel

Thomas: Travelers are prioritizing value without sacrificing the quality of the destination. Here are the top destination deals and popular picks based on Trivago booking data for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Advertisement

Big Thanksgiving Deals (If you’re traveling from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1)

Destination Average Nightly Rate Year-over-Year Change Key Insight Las Vegas $105 21% cheaper Excellent value for a high-end experience. New York City $381 14% cheaper Soak up iconic festivities with significant savings. Anaheim $217 10% cheaper High demand (up 80%) shows it’s a top US family pick. Orlando $142 30% down from last year Popular family destination with major rate drops. Cancun $266 17% price increase Remains a top pick despite being slightly more expensive.

Christmas Values (Traveling between Dec. 20 – 28)

Thomas: Domestic travel is a strong trend this winter. The following top five U.S. picks have rooms under $200 per night:

Myrtle Beach: $148/night

$148/night Orlando: $148/night

$148/night Las Vegas : $152/night

$152/night San Diego: $183/night

$183/night New Orleans: $186/night



Advertisement

Want to REALLY get away? Here are affordable international destinations

Thomas: For those looking to head abroad while prioritizing value, these destinations offer excellent rates:

Rome at $157 per night

at $157 per night Tokyo at $226 per night

at $226 per night London at $238 per night

at $238 per night Paris at $268 per night

at $268 per night Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at $353 per night

The most-searched destinations for a more luxurious, yet still reasonably priced, holiday escape are:

Cancun at $576 per night

at $576 per night Playa Bavaro at $478 per night

at $478 per night Dubai at $373 per night

at $373 per night Playa del Carmen at $764 per night



Becoming a “Booking Pro”

Thomas: Patience will be your most valuable travel companion this year. Preparation and mindset make a big difference, especially when traveling with family.

Flexibility is Key: Choose flights and hotels with simple cancellation or rebooking terms – even if they cost a little more upfront; it’s a small price to pay for peace of mind.

Choose flights and hotels with simple cancellation or rebooking terms – even if they cost a little more upfront; it’s a small price to pay for peace of mind. Plan Buffer Days: I recommend leaving two days earlier than usual to reach your destination, especially when traveling domestically. Give yourself an extra day or two after your return before heading back to work. If you have the option to work remotely, utilize these buffer days to reduce stress and avoid peak travel times.

Finally, the most important takeaway for travelers is to stay informed and plan ahead. Book with flexibility, stay up to date with official travel advisories, and allow extra time at every step of your journey. That way, even in a season of uncertainty, you can travel with greater confidence and peace of mind.