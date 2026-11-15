Paso Robles Was Made for the Holidays!

Find your holiday spirit in Paso Robles wine country this year. A trip to Paso Robles is like stepping back in time with small town charm, hospitality and a full schedule of holiday events highlighting the season. From a holiday parade ushering the arrival of Santa Claus to the Downtown City Park gleaming with a one-of-a-kind seasonal light show, the holidays in Paso Robles are nothing short of spectacular. Let’s go to Paso for the Holidays!

Cozy Holiday Lodging

Cool weather has arrived here in Paso Robles, and we are ready to welcome colder days and luminous night skies. Fall and winter are the best times to snuggle up next to a cozy fire with favorite blankets, steamy drinks and campfire charcuterie. Paso Robles has a variety of hotels and inns with outdoor fire pits and roaring indoor fireplaces ideal for warming you up through the season.

(Courtesy of Travel Paso)

Sip Seasonal Drinks and Savor Dining

Celebrate the flavor of the season in Paso Robles! Beyond our world-class wines, winter brings festive craft cocktails, mulled wines, warm spiced cider and rich seasonal brews. Pair your favorite drinks with acclaimed farm-to-table dining, featuring cozy comfort foods, winter produce and holiday-inspired menus crafted by local chefs.

(Courtesy of Travel Paso)

Holiday Events

From old-fashioned traditions to dazzling light displays, Paso Robles comes alive during the holidays. Join the festivities with iconic annual celebrations, including the Annual Lighting Ceremony in Downtown City Park, the Holiday Parade welcoming Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Vine Street Victorian Showcase and more.

(Courtesy of Travel Paso)

Sights and Attractions

Beyond the downtown square, Paso Robles is filled with unforgettable winter attractions. Wander through the mesmerizing lights at Sensorio, California’s largest immersive art experience featuring Bruce Munro’s Field of Light, explore boutique holiday shopping in the historic downtown or take a drive on one of Paso Robles’ endless country backroads.

(Courtesy of Travel Paso)

Wine Country

Winter in wine country offers a quieter, more intimate tasting experience. Visit world-class tasting rooms decorated for the holidays, cozy up in barrel rooms, and enjoy limited-edition holiday wine pairings. It’s the best time of year to chat with local winemakers, pick up gift bottles for everyone on your list and raise a toast to the season.

(Courtesy of Travel Paso)

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