Spring in Paso: Where Wine Country Comes Alive (March–May)

Spring in Paso Robles is when the landscape transforms, rolling hills glow vibrant green, wildflowers bloom along scenic back roads, and warm days invite you outdoors. From March through May, Paso Robles shines as a season of renewal, offering relaxed, immersive experiences that highlight the region at its most beautiful and authentic.

Sip newly released wines straight from the source, explore vineyard-lined roads by bike or sidecar, and savor farm-fresh flavors at local restaurants, all without the crowds of peak summer. With mild weather, open skies, and a slower pace, spring is the perfect time to soak it all in and discover why Paso Robles is one of California’s most inviting spring destinations.

Sidecar Tours offers an immersive and fun guided experience through Paso’s vineyards and wildflowers. (Courtesy Travel Paso)

Spring Lodging in Paso Robles

Spring is an ideal season to stay in Paso Robles, when boutique hotels and historic inns offer easy access to downtown tasting rooms, restaurants, and outdoor experiences. With longer days and comfortable temperatures, lodging becomes part of the experience—whether you’re sipping coffee on a patio or returning from a sunset wine tasting.

delivers refined luxury in the heart of downtown, perfect for walkable wine tasting and dining. Paso Robles Inn , overlooking City Park, places you steps from spring events, wine walks, and al fresco meals.

, overlooking City Park, places you steps from spring events, wine walks, and al fresco meals. Hotel Siri offers a modern, thoughtfully designed stay ideal for travelers looking to explore Paso’s culinary and wine scene.

Spring stays in Paso Robles set the tone for relaxed exploration and effortless discovery.

The convenient location of the Paso Robles Inn places you just steps from spring events, wine walks, and al fresco meals. (Kristen Loken / Courtesy Paso Robles Inn)

Outdoor Adventures & Spring Activities

Explore Paso Robles in Full Bloom

With mild temperatures and lush scenery, spring invites visitors to experience Paso Robles outdoors:

Scenic Drives & Road Trips : Cruise vineyard back roads framed by wildflowers and rolling green hills, stopping at tasting rooms and viewpoints along the way.

Cruise vineyard back roads framed by wildflowers and rolling green hills, stopping at tasting rooms and viewpoints along the way. Cycling & Sidecar Tours: Explore wine country with VineCycle or ride in style with Sidecar Tours , offering immersive, guided experiences through Paso’s vineyards.

Explore wine country with or ride in style with , offering immersive, guided experiences through Paso’s vineyards. Hiking & Nature Walks: Spring is peak season for hiking local trails, with fresh blooms and panoramic views across the region.

Spring is peak season for hiking local trails, with fresh blooms and panoramic views across the region. Golf in Wine Country: Tee off under blue skies at Paso Robles golf courses, where spring conditions create an ideal day on the greens.

Whether you’re chasing adventure or simply enjoying fresh air and open space, spring is when Paso Robles feels effortlessly alive.

Experience the vineyards of Paso Robles up close and on two wheels with an e-bike tour from Vinecycle. (Courtesy Vinecycle)

Where to Eat & Drink This Spring

Spring brings a fresh energy to Paso Robles’ food and wine scene, with seasonal menus, outdoor dining, and exciting new releases:

Spring is release season, making it one of the best times to taste newly released wines from standout wineries like McPrice Myers, CASS Winery, Tablas Creek Vineyard, and High Camp Wines.

Restaurants like inBloom, TASTE! Craft Eatery, and Market Walk showcase local ingredients and seasonal flavors, often enjoyed outdoors in the sunshine.

Restaurants like , , and showcase local ingredients and seasonal flavors, often enjoyed outdoors in the sunshine. Downtown Sips & Shops: Pair wine tasting with shopping at local favorites like Nectar Supply Co., offering a unique mix of Paso Robles style and locally sourced goods.

Spring dining in Paso Robles is relaxed, flavorful, and deeply connected to the land.

A beautifully crafted charcuterie board from Mcprice Myers Winery. (Courtesy Travel Paso)

Spring Events & Seasonal Celebrations

Signature Events in Paso Robles (March–May)

Spring is packed with wine, culture, and community events that celebrate the season:

From the Barrel (March 7): A rare opportunity to taste barrel samples and limited releases directly from Paso Robles winemakers.

Celebrate Rhône-style wines with tastings, seminars, and winemaker-led events.

A scenic cycling event through vineyard roads, pairing fitness, wine tasting, and spring landscapes.

A spring celebration featuring local olive oils, lavender products, food vendors, and artisan goods.

A spring celebration featuring local olive oils, lavender products, food vendors, and artisan goods. Paso Wine Fest (May 15–17): One of the region’s premier wine festivals, showcasing Paso Robles wineries, live music, and local cuisine.

Enjoy award winning wines and cuisine at Cass Winery. (Courtesy Travel Paso)

Spring Stories: Women, Sustainability & Community

March also marks Women’s History Month, making spring the perfect time to spotlight Paso Robles’ inspiring Women in Business, from winemakers and chefs to entrepreneurs shaping the local community.

Spring celebrations continue with Earth Day and sustainability-focused experiences, highlighting Paso Robles’ commitment to responsible farming, organic and regenerative vineyards, and preserving the natural beauty that defines the region.

With rolling green hills and blooming wildflowers, spring in Paso Robles is a beautiful time to experience wine country. (Courtesy Travel Paso)

Plan Your Spring Getaway to Paso Robles

With rolling green hills, blooming wildflowers, and fewer crowds, spring in Paso Robles offers a slower, more immersive way to experience wine country. From tasting newly released wines and exploring scenic back roads to enjoying farm-fresh dining and seasonal events, this is Paso Robles at its most vibrant—and most inviting.

Start planning your spring escape and discover why Paso Robles is best enjoyed in bloom.

