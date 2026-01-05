Winter in Wine Country: The Perfect Places to Cozy Up in Paso Robles

For Los Angeles travelers, Paso Robles has always been positioned at the perfect practical distance for a weekend escape. Just a few hours north of L.A., this rising star of activity and adventure is far enough to change the light and landscape, but close enough to reach without planning the weekend around traffic windows or flight times.

In winter, the Central Coast sharpens. Hills that were sun-parched brown in late summer and autumn turn muted green from a small handful of seasonal rains. In the mornings, brisk fog hangs low over vineyards before lifting to reveal afternoons of sunshine and moderate temperatures. The lower winter sun brings contrast to ridgelines, oak trees and vineyards that the summer glare and soft dust can obscure.

For those looking specifically for a winery experience, Paso Robles in winter tends to see less persistent rain and more usable outdoor hours than its Napa counterpart to the north. Patios stay open, tastings continue, and “cozy season” is in full effect.

Seasonal rains bring a green hue to the vineyards of Linne Calodo Winery. (Courtesy Linne Calodo Winery)

Where to Stay in Paso Robles This Winter

In the winter months, travelers to Paso Robles often want to stay close to downtown as the weather lends itself to strolling the streets. Thankfully, there are no shortage of properties that offer both walkability and inviting comfort.

Stables Inn sits along the original route of Highway 101, three blocks from downtown Paso Robles. This vintage motel has been fully renovated, offering elevated accommodations while keeping the decor and the spirit of a rustic roadside motel experience. Shake off the morning chill with coffee in the lodge-themed Tack Room. Wind down in the evening with a complimentary s’more kit beside one of the outdoor firepits. In between, you can head out on foot to explore shopping and dining downtown.

Just two blocks south is Farmhouse Motel , built in 1947 and recently restored. The property consists of 26 charming, cottage-style rooms arranged along gravel paths and landscaped grounds. Compared to Stables Inn, the vibe at this motel is retro-modern. The rooms feature clean lines and earthy tones, while thoughtfully chosen rugs and decor provide pops of vintage color. Enjoy backgammon and a glass of wine beside the main lounge fireplace, or grab a blanket and head out to one of the fire circles outside. Need a little extra cuddly warmth to face the chilly mornings? Dogs are welcome for an additional fee!

Communal firepits help keep winter evenings toasty at the Farmhouse Motel. (Courtesy Farmhouse Motel)

Just outside of town, Allegretto Vineyard Resort offers a larger resort setting for those looking for more on-site amenities. The Tuscan-inspired property includes garden paths, cloistered corridors and museum-caliber artwork placed throughout the grounds. Enjoy a massage at the spa topped off by a soak in the outdoor hot tub. Once dry, find one of the Adirondack chairs arranged around multiple fire pits with expansive views of the vineyards and open land beyond the property.

The Allegretto Vineyard Resort is a Tuscan-inspired hotel just beyond downtown Paso Robles. (Courtesy Allegretto Vineyard Resort)

Hearty Menus Designed for Longer Evenings

Winter dining in Paso Robles is marked by meals that are as hearty as they are unrushed. You’ll find intimate dining rooms with menus built around comfort food and drinks that are sure to provide a warm and glowing feeling.

The Hatch is a compact restaurant with low lighting and closely spaced tables. Wood fired rotisserie chicken anchors the menu, while mushroom stroganoff, braised pork shoulder, and even hot skillet corn bread helps to warm up guests coming in out of the Central Coast evening chill. Mezcal and Rye are highlights on an innovative craft cocktail menu that is sure to keep the conversation flowing and the cold at bay.

The Hatch offers an intimate atmospere and wood-fired rotisserie chicken that shouldn’t be missed. (Courtesy The Hatch)

Situated right along the park in downtown Paso Robles, Taste organizes its dining room around a long bar and shared seating. The star of the menu here is the extensive offering of artisan sliders, which guests can mix, match and share. Customizable mac and cheese, along with five options of brussel sprouts, adds to the comfort food focus. Seasonal house cocktails and an extensive list of local wines help to make for a winter dining experience that is uniquely Paso.

Located just beyond downtown at the Paso Robles Golf Club, Deeds Bar & Grill keeps dining outdoors year-round with a menu that offers ever-so-slightly sophisticated takes on traditional clubhouse fare. The restaurant’s patio overlooks the 9th and 18th holes, with views stretching across the fairways toward the surrounding hills. Dinner service continues outside as daylight fades, with heaters positioned between every table to keep guests warm.

A More Relaxed Wine Tasting Experience in the Off-Season

Most wineries in Paso Robles sit outside the downtown core, spread across the rolling hills and winding vineyard-lined roads beyond. Visiting these properties in winter is a special experience, with quiet drives through the country culminating in outdoor tastings and tours that remain comfortable all day long without the sweltering summer heat.

Epoch Estate Wines , on a historic site once owned by pianist Ignacio Paderewski, is located southwest of Paso Robles along the scenic stretch of Route 46 that reaches out and on to the Pacific. The tasting room overlooks the vineyard, and combines modern lines with preserved elements of the original site. Outdoor tastings take place near a fireplace, providing respite from any lingering Pacific breezes finding their way across the vineyard grounds.

Epoch Estate Wines offers year-round signature tastings and winery tours. (Ben Schutzer / RunAmuck Photography)

Slightly closer to downtown Paso Robles, Linne Calodo Winery sits along Vineyard Drive in the Willow Creek District west of town. Named for the local soil type and with a commitment to sustainability, the family-owned winery focuses on Rhône-style blends. Tastings are offered indoors and in heated outdoor seating areas, with flights that often include Grenache, Mourvèdre and Syrah-based wines.

Linne Calodo Winery is family-owned with a focus on sustainability. (Courtesy Linne Calodo Vineyard)

Beer and Spirits Tastings for Your Winter Itinerary

Winter afternoons and evenings in Paso Robles often drift toward breweries and tasting rooms for indoor and outdoor communal experiences that are relaxed and unhurried.

The expansive Firestone Walker Brewing Company campus remains active year-round, with happy hours and special events on top of their regular menu offerings. The Taproom Restaurant fills with groups sampling beer flights alongside burgers and sandwiches. The visitor center is open daily, serving as the jumping off point for brewery tours (or just a quick taste of one of the 14 beers on tap). Stop at the Emporium on the way out for merch and packaged beer to take back to your lodgings.

For those looking to keep things a little more low-key, Bethel Road Distillery & Winery offers a smaller-scale experience in nearby Templeton. The sibling-run operation produces spirits distilled from grapes, such as brandy and gin. The compact tasting room is warm and inviting, with cocktails built around the house spirits and local botanicals. Live music and special events foster a lively atmosphere of creativity and dedication to craft.

(DVR Productions )

A Unique Experience After Dark

Located a short drive from town to the east, a large-scale outdoor art installation spreads across open fields. It’s a collection of solar-powered exhibitions called Sensorio , and it’s one of the largest immersive art experiences in California.

After sunset, the Field of Lights comes into view. From the VIP Terrace, chairs are arranged near a long fire pit overlooking the hillside. As visitors look on, more than 100,000 solar-powered lights begin to illuminate the landscape, merging with sound selections to create a dreamy, sensory experience that has to be seen to truly understand. Walkways lead through additional installations across the property. The vintage airstream bar adds to the magic (and helps keep you merry and bright!).

The Field of Light at Sensorio features over 18,000 solar powered lights. (Adam Campbell )

Paso Robles in winter is defined less by what closes for the season and more by how local proprietors make the perfect adjustments. Firepits replace shade, cozy interiors replace breezy patios. The town remains active and vibrant without feeling too full. And the drive from Los Angeles? That stays as manageable as ever. For SoCal travelers looking for a weekend winter escape that is low on snow while still maxing out “chill,” there’s no better better destination than Paso Robles — plan your visit today.

