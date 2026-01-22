Visit California Relaunches ‘California Now’ Podcast with Comedian Josh Meyers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A revamped podcast about California’s highways and byways is full “stream” ahead

Visit California wants you to do just that – even if you already live here.

This sentiment is echoed in the theme of their newly revamped and re-hosted podcast, California Now . Taking the helm is actor and comedian Josh Meyers, who brings a quick wit and a sense of whimsical wonder to each episode.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

The official announcement and celebration came last week at a splashy Hollywood debut, complete with a “podcast booth” photo op so everyone could feel like they were a new-era celeb ready to dish about their statewide adventures.

Advertisement

(Photo by Max Whittaker / Visit California)

The party’s fun was in large part fueled by Meyers, who expressed excitement for the California Now episodes he’d already created and what adventures there were to come.

From exploring the less-known destinations on the San Francisco Peninsula to hamming it up with fellow actor and comedian Ike Bairnholtz right here in Hollywood, Meyers aims his kinetic energy toward learning and experience while the audience has the opportunity to come along.

Advertisement

“This podcast is an opportunity for me to learn more about the state, to learn more about different regions, hear interesting stories and talk to interesting people,” said Meyers. “Specifically, we talk to people who are experts in their fields.”

Among those, he said, was a person in the Mt. Shasta region of sprawling Northern California who claimed the mountain was more than just a beautiful scenic backdrop for outdoor adventure.

“I talked to a guy around Mount Shasta who was telling me about the race of people who live inside of Mount Shasta, the Lemurians , all the Bigfoot sightings, these caves that are there,” said Meyers. “Apparently, there’s a UFO flying in there or something like that - UFOs.”

While you might not be able to see everything discussed on the podcast (California Now can’t exactly guarantee you’ll see aliens or Bigfoot, for example) the revamped podcast is a jumping-off point to see exactly what the sprawling state has to offer, especially beyond its more well-known attractions.

(Photo by Max Whittaker / Visit California)

When asked what his favorite destination in California was, Meyers was quick to mention favorites like the sprawling deserts of the Southland, and also said that Angelenos are sleeping on Idylwyld, one end of the “Palms to Pines” highway beginning in Palm Springs .

“A lot of people go to Palm Springs, and you can take the Aerial Tramway,” said Meyers about how best to visit the cozy mountain town. “You could hike from the top of the aerial tramway, I think 16 miles. In the winter you need an ice ax. – I’ve never owned an ice ax,” he admitted.

Advertisement

While perhaps that’s not the ideal path for a visit, Meyers touted the town’s snowy winter environs, charming movie theater and underscored his sense of whimsy – something that he brings to each California destination. It’s a reminder that visiting somewhere new, even if it’s nearby, is worth the trip.