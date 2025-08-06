Three Escapes to Get That Fall Foliage Fix

We’ve all seen the pictures – that first hint of autumn color, and suddenly your social media is flooded with jealousy-inducing images of New England and upstate New York. For Southern Californians who are sick of endless summer, those first goldenrod and umber tones can make anyone want to get away. And, while those East Coast destinations are lovely, the savvy traveler is already planning right now to be ahead of the curve. Instead of regular ol’ Massachusetts or Vermont, they’re looking for a seasonal pop of color without the crowded roads and predictable itineraries.

What those travel savants are recommending are utterly gorgeous destinations that are all about sophisticated leaf-peeping and a whole lot more. These trips are for the person who wants to be discovering beauty in real time and having an amazing escape, not just watching it unfold on a feed after everyone else has already been there.

Here are the three foliage-filled escapes that will give you the color rush you’ve been looking for.

(SNEHIT PHOTO - stock.adobe.com)

Jackson Hole & The Grand Tetons

A quintessential fall trip doesn’t have to be a cross-country drive to and through the Northeast. One can have an autumn escape in the West as well exploring the majestic landscapes of Wyoming. This is that unforgettable fall foliage painted upon a uniquely rugged, dramatic and Western landscape. The experience here is all about the stunning contrast: Golden hues of aspen trees pop like fire against the jagged backdrop of snow-dusted Teton mountain peaks.

The real beauty of this destination is that it marries exhilarating outdoor activity with a deeply luxurious base. You can spend your days on a scenic drive along the Snake River, where the yellows and golds are so brilliant they practically glow, or take a peaceful hike to a secluded spot. For those iconic and photo-worthy views, make sure to visit Oxbow Bend and Schwabacher’s Landing, especially in the early morning light when the reflections in the water are simply perfect. The wildlife viewing in the fall is also a major draw, offering the chance to see elk and bison against a vibrant backdrop.

After a day of exploring, the town of Jackson Hole provides a wonderful place to rest one’s head. Think cozy-yet-luxe lodges with fireplaces, world-class restaurants serving sophisticated cuisine, and quiet bars where you can enjoy a perfectly crafted cocktail. This is an escape that feels both active and calming, a journey that reconnects you with nature in a way that is utterly grand.

Kyoto, Japan at Toji Pagoda in Autumn. (Kovacs - stock.adobe.com)

Fall Color (with a Side of Cultural Immersion) in Kyoto

If your idea of fall perfection is a blend of natural beauty and profound cultural depth, then Kyoto is your answer. Japan’s koyo, or “fall color,” season is as celebrated as its springtime cherry blossoms, and Kyoto is the absolute epicenter of it all. This isn’t about big and sweeping vistas – it’s about the exquisite detail of a single leaf falling upon a moss garden, all set in contrast to a setting sun illuminating a golden-toned hillside of Japanese maples.

And Kyoto is a feast for all the senses, not just sight! The sophisticated traveler can experience this by embracing its renowned hospitality and culinary scene. Imagine a serene walk through a Zen garden, followed by an elegant kaiseki dinner, a traditional multi-course meal that is an art form in itself. Those colors can be seen throughtout the city, but for truly special views, seek out temples like Eikando, known for its night illumination, or Tofuku-ji with its famous bridge offering a stunning vista to view the color.

This trip is an adventure in culture, food and Japanese history. You can book a private tea ceremony, view a geisha performance and top it all off with a stay at a top-tier hotel like the Ritz-Carlton Kyoto or Aman Kyoto, where every detail is meticulously considered.

(Ihor Burbela/Feel good studio - stock.adobe.com)

A Fairytale Escape in the Bavarian Alps

Want a fall straight out of a storybook, head into the heart of Germany. The Bavarian Alps come alive in a magical way, with historic castles and charming alpine villages set against a backdrop of golden and auburn forests. It’s a journey that feels both deeply romantic and incredibly cozy.

The visual highlight is, of course, the legendary Neuschwanstein Castle, which looks even more starkly dramatic and beautiful when surrounded by a sea of colorful trees. While the castle is a must-see, there’s real magic in the region at large: for example, simply taking a scenic drive winding through the countryside – each turn reveals a new and picture-perfect view. For a unique fall foliage viewpoint, take to the water: a boat ride on Lake Königssee offers breathtaking reflections of the trees, with a snootful of cool alpine air.

The lodging in this region perfectly complements the fairytale vibe. We’re not talking about rustic, roughing-it accommodations. The discerning traveler can find high-end-yet-localish inns or luxurious resorts like Schloss Elmau and Das Kranzbach. Both offer gourmet dining, serene spa services and postcard-style uninterrupted views of the Alps. This is an escape that blends historic grandeur and refined culture with the comfort and charm of a true alpine retreat.

These trips provide a compelling alternative to the classic East Coast fall (though don’t let us stop you from going there, it’s also beautiful too!) Taking an escape this fall can provide just the right kind of trip away to escape that forever summer feeling. So, get ahead of the crowds and make everyone jealous with those first fall photos on your social media feed.