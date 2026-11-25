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This year’s Black Friday travel deals cover just about every kind of trip. There’s a yacht in the Galápagos, an aurora hotel in Iceland, an adults-only resort in Curaçao and a cliffside escape just outside L.A.

Most of the offers run through early December, so it pays to decide soon.

Add a Mate for Free in the Galápagos with Ecoventura | Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

(Courtesy of Ecoventura)

Ecoventura sails small yachts through the Galápagos, and its fleet is the only one in the islands that belongs to Relais & Châteaux. Each luxury yacht holds 20 passengers and voyages last seven nights. Because space is so limited, the company rarely puts them on sale.

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This Black Friday is an exception because groups can bring someone along for free. If you book five cabins for 10 travelers, one of them sails at no cost. Alternatively, you can charter the entire yacht for 20 people and two guests get to sail for free, saving around $21,900.

Book November 29 to December 7, 2026

Valid on select 2027 and 2028 departures

Up to 35% Off Boutique Hotels by Namron Hospitality | Mexico

(Courtesy of Namron Hospitality)

Namron Hospitality’s boutique hotels are small, artful and a little off the radar. Most are scattered across Mexico, from the beaches of Tulum to the surf breaks of Baja, and a few more are in New York and Miami. At the La Valise properties, beds roll out onto the terrace and straight under the starry sky .

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For its first Black Friday sale, Namron is taking up to 35% off stays of two nights or more, with 20% off at the Michelin Key holder Alexander Hotel in Mexico City.

Book November 10 to December 3, 2026

Stay through December 19, 2027

Use code BLACKOFFER

30% Off at Hotel Rangá | Hella, Iceland

(Courtesy of Hotel Rangá)

In the countryside of south Iceland, far away from city lights, Hotel Rangá offers luxury lodgings and a chance to catch the aurora. Guests can also soak in a geothermal hot tub by the river or stargaze at the hotel’s own observatory.

For Black Friday, Rangá is taking 30% off two-night stays through the winter and spring. The rate is non-refundable, and reservations are made through the hotel’s website.

Book November 27 to December 5, 2026

Stay December 1, 2026 to May 31, 2027

Not valid December 23, 2026 to January 3, 2027

Save Up to 35% and Give Back at Wyoming Inn | Jackson Hole, Wyoming

(Courtesy of Wyoming Inn)

Wyoming Inn is a cozy lodge near Jackson Hole, a short drive from Grand Teton National Park. With wooden accents, cowhide furnishings and a grand stone fireplace, the retreat is an ode to the enchanting spirit of the West. Guests spend their days skiing or watching for moose and elk in the park, then return for dinner at the lodge’s restaurant the Whistling Grizzly.

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This Black Friday, Wyoming Inn is taking up to 35% off stays of two nights or more through December 2027. Every booking made with code CYBER also gives back to the park, with $25 going to the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.

Book November 17 to December 3, 2026

Stay through December 30, 2027

Up to 25% Off at The Pyrmont Curaçao | Willemstad, Curaçao

(Courtesy of The Pyrmont Curaçao)

Curaçao is a Dutch Caribbean island off the coast of Venezuela. Its capital, Willemstad, is known for a Unesco-listed old town with colorful colonial buildings along its harbor.

The Pyrmont is one of the island’s newest resorts: an all-inclusive escape for adults on a private beach. The restored 19th century property blends the old with the modern, with shaded terraces and garden paths that lead to the water.

To celebrate its grand opening, The Pyrmont is taking up to 25% off stays of five nights or more. Meals and drinks are part of the rate, so the savings stretch across the whole vacation.

Book November 27 to December 6, 2026

Stay December 1, 2026 to December 20, 2027

Blackout dates are December 21 to January 4, 2027

Up to 35% Off at Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort | Kapaa, Hawaii

(Courtesy of Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort)

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Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort is an oceanfront stay on Kauai, Hawaii’s greenest island. The sweeping views are the main event, and guests can take them in from their private lanais or an infinity pool stretching over the surf.

This Black Friday, Sheraton Kauai is taking up to 30% off stays booked by November 29 with code HOL. Guests who wait for its 48-hour Cyber Sale on November 30 and December 1 can save another 5%. There’s no minimum stay, so even a short trip leaves time for sunrise yoga on the beach.

Stay December 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027 (blackout dates apply)

Up to 40% Off at the Islamorada Resort Collection | Florida Keys

(Courtesy of Islamorada Resort Collection)

From family fun to romantic getaways , the Islamorada Resort Collection covers every type of stay in the Florida Keys. Stretching across a string of islands, three unique resorts are linked by a water taxi and give guests a chance to experience the famous laid-back charm of the Keys.

This Black Friday, the Islamorada Resort Collection is holding its biggest sale of the year. Guests who stay two nights or more save up to 40% on standard rooms and up to 25% on suites, cottages and villas.

Book by December 5, 2026

Stay through December 23, 2027

Up to 30% Off at The Oasis at Death Valley | Death Valley National Park, California

(Courtesy of Xanterra Travel Collection)

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Right inside Death Valley National Park, The Oasis is just what its name promises: an exclusive hideaway shaded by palm trees and natural springs running through. The resort consists of two hotels, each worth their own visit. At the historic Ranch, families can enjoy activities like horseback riding and golfing at the lowest elevation golf-course in the world. The Inn, which opened in the 1920s, is known for its sprawling palm gardens.

This Black Friday, The Oasis is taking 30% off stays at The Ranch and 20% off stays at The Inn.



Book November 18 to December 2, 2026

Up to 30% Off at Terranea Resort | Rancho Palos Verdes, California

(Courtesy of Terranea Resort)

Terranea Resort spreads across 102 acres on the cliffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, with views stretching across the Pacific to Catalina Island. Guests can enjoy a round at the nine-hole golf course or unwind at its oceanfront spa, both overlooking the water. From winter into spring, gray whales migrate along this stretch of coast, and Nelson’s, the resort’s cliffside restaurant, is a great spot to watch for them.

This Black Friday, Terranea is taking up to 30% off stays with code FRIDAY, with travel dates running through June 2027, well into whale season. Resort-view rooms start at $395 a night.