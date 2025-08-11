Two Nearby Destinations for Your Final Summer Escape

As the days begin to shorten, there’s that inevitable feeling: the end of summer. Maybe the kids are back in school, and while the heat continues here in Southern California, those carefree days feel like they’re drawing to a close – the pace of fall is coming.

You need one last restorative escape before that happens. Now, this isn’t a trip involving grand, months-long planning or some kind of multi-week journey – this is a moment to press pause, to jump to a nearby destination with minimal travel time and to give yourself one final dose of sunshine, adventure and relaxation.

For those of us here in SoCal, we are fortunate to have a world of possibilities right at our doorstep. While our local coast is always tempting, there’s a magic escapism in crossing a border or a state line – seeing a new horizon just a few hours from home.

Here, find two distinct, yet equally perfect options for that last summer hurrah. Take a trip that feels less like a vacation and more like a delightful exhale.

(Chad Zuber/Shakzu - stock.adobe.com)

Los Cabos, Mexico – For an Oceanfront Treat

The traveler who wants to end the season with sand between the toes and a margarita glass stem between the fingers. For that, there’s no better choice than Cabo. While it’s often typecast as a spring break destination, the cities on the tip of Baja California Sur have their own flavor – in short, they’re the “Riviera” of Mexico, an elegant and sophisticated escape that is just a quick two-and-a-half-hour flight away. This makes it an effortless journey that drops you into a different world with breathtaking ocean vistas coupled with world-class service.

The beauty of a trip to Cabo in late summer is the feeling of having the place to yourself. The peak season crowds have thinned, the weather is warm but not scorching, and the pace of life feels wonderfully unhurried. This is a trip designed for pure, unadulterated relaxation; this is the the kind of chill that involves 100% pool time and 0% screen time.

Choose wisely – Your hotel is the key to the vibe.

This is not the time for a big, bustling resort. Instead, opt for a property that prioritizes privacy, stunning design, and a serene ambiance. Look for places like the One & Only Palmilla or Esperanza , both of which are famous for their impeccable service and exclusive feel. Many resorts are nestled into secluded coves, offering private beaches, magnificent infinity pools that seem to spill into the sea, and spa treatments that blend traditional Mexican healing rituals with modern luxury.

Take some time off the sand.

While days spent lounging by the pool are mandatory, Cabo offers a wealth of sophisticated activities. For a touch of romance and grandeur, book a private sunset sailing cruise. You’ll glide past the iconic El Arco, a natural rock arch at the very Southern tip of the Baja Peninsula, as the sky erupts in vibrant colors of orange and pink. Many of these luxury yachts are catered with cocktails and canapés, making for an unforgettable evening.

For the more active traveler, consider a snorkeling or diving trip in the Sea of Cortez. Jacques Cousteau famously dubbed it “the world’s aquarium” for a reason. The warm, crystal-clear waters teem with life. From schools of tropical fish to playful sea lions, you can book a tour on a catamaran that takes you to the , where you can spend the afternoon swimming and paddle boarding before enjoying a gourmet lunch on board.

For a taste of local culture, take a short drive to the quieter San José del Cabo , the artistic and historic heart of the region. Wander the cobblestone streets, browse the charming art galleries, and plan your visit for a Thursday evening to experience the famous Art Walk , where galleries open their doors and the town comes alive with music and community. It’s the perfect way to spend a low-key, culturally-rich evening.

(Brian Chase/BVDC - stock.adobe.com)

Sedona, Arizona – A High-Desert Sanctuary

If your soul is craving a different kind of scenery – one that swaps ocean mist for dry desert air and rolling waves for towering red rocks – a road trip to Sedona is the answer. The drive from Southern California is a scenic adventure in itself and clocks in at a very digestible six hours – just a few podcast episodes away. This is a journey that takes you from the bustling freeway to the wide-open expanse of the Arizona desert, a visual and spiritual transition that is a perfect way to clear your head.

Sedona is a place of profound natural beauty and spiritual energy known for its famous “vortexes.” But beyond the mystique, it’s a destination that offers a truly elevated and restorative experience for those who appreciate the crux of art, nature and the finest food.

Your stay is your connection to the desert.

In Sedona, your hotel is your base camp for exploration and relaxation. Look for luxury resorts that are built to blend seamlessly with the landscape. Many offer stunning views of the famous red rock formations and feature world-class spas that incorporate local rejuvenating ingredients and traditional healing practices. This is where you can treat yourself to an ancient massage or simply find a quiet spot to meditate and soak in the powerful energy of the landscape.

If you want to unlock the magic here, experiences are key.

The beauty of Sedona is that you don’t have to be a seasoned hiker to experience its magic – you might not even have to hike at all. The famed Pink Jeep tours are a fantastic way to see the most iconic landscapes and get a thrilling guided tour of the backcountry without breaking a sweat. Your guide will rumble you along on a journey over rugged trails, providing fascinating insights into the area’s geology and history.

For more relaxed exploration, take a scenic drive along the Red Rock Scenic Byway , where you’ll see the famous Bell Rock and Chapel of the Holy Cross . You can also explore the eclectic arts and shopping village of Tlaquepaque , which feels like an old-world Mexican village, with its winding cobblestone paths, fountains and beautiful galleries. It’s a wonderful place to find a one-of-a-kind piece of art for friends back home.

And for the varietal connoisseurs among us, the Verde Valley is a hidden gem. Just a short drive from Sedona, this area is home to a growing number of vineyards that are producing exceptional wine. You can spend the entire afternoon bouncing between tasting rooms, enjoying a glass of local Syrah while taking in the stunning desert views. It’s the kind of unhurried-yet-sophisticated activity that makes for a perfect end to your trip.

Choose Your Own End-of-Summer Adventure

Whether you choose the beauteous beaches of Cabo or the soul-stirring landscapes of Sedona (or anywhere else you decide to go!) This last trip of the summer should be a special one to mark the change of the season and reset before the fall and, yeesh – the holidays – come barreling at us.

It’s a journey to be savored, a final moment of freedom and beauty before we turn the page to a new season. So pack a light bag, leave any complexities behind and go find your perfect exhale!