The Oasis at Death Valley is a four-diamond and myriad stars resort located in the heart of Death Valley National Park. It is a perfect destination for travelers who seek quieter and more reflective experiences in uncommon places. After undergoing a $200 million renaissance, the spring-fed property is plush and overflowing with first-class amenities that pamper visitors from head to toe. Visitors can select from two distinct hotel experiences; the peaceful Four-Diamond Inn at Death Valley and the family-friendly, adventure-focused Ranch at Death Valley . Travelers can schedule spa appointments or a round of golf or just relax under the shady palms by the pool and enjoy peace and serenity. The property has eight dining options, including an ice cream and coffee shop. The Oasis at Death Valley is a great option for group travel for golf outings, family reunions, weddings, business retreats, and more.

With all the resort amenities, visitors to The Oasis at Death Valley are perfectly content to stay on property. However, it is the spectacular setting beyond the property that sets this destination apart. The surrounding Death Valley environment is a geographic masterpiece. With salt flats, volcanic craters, colorfully eroded badlands, sand dunes, and mysterious rocks that move along the desert floor on their own, visitors are immersed in an otherworldly place. Incredibly, Death Valley is just as spectacular to see when the sun goes down. Death Valley is a Gold Tier Dark Sky National Park, the highest dark sky designation in America, offering some of the clearest night skies anywhere in the continental U.S. Stargazing is a must and you won’t believe how many stars you can see.

(Courtesy The Oasis at Death Valley)

The Oasis at Death Valley offers visitors an otherworldly experience people can’t find just anywhere. It is a peaceful place to unwind for a few days, where you can sit, relax, explore and let sheer awe of the environment sweep over you.

