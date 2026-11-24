In Oxnard, the holidays don’t happen in one place or even all at once. They spread across an entire month in an energetic downtown that was recently designated as a California Cultural District in December 2025. It’s a historic neighborhood where the front yards come alive after dark, and includes a harbor where the boats get dressed up too. From the first Thursday in December to Christmas morning, it all comes together as the perfect holiday weekend getaway just 60 miles up the coast from Los Angeles.

The celebrations begin on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and get into full swing on Dec. 3, when Plaza Park lights a Christmas tree of more than 110 feet, billed as the tallest in Ventura County. The 76th annual ceremony features live music, a holiday market and food trucks, and since it lands on First Thursday, the party keeps going well after the switch is flipped.

(Courtesy Visit Oxnard)

From Dec. 13 to 27, Christmas Tree Lane lights up F and G Streets, roughly 10 walkable blocks of the Henry T. Oxnard Historic District where Craftsman and Spanish Colonial homes, mostly built before 1925, are wrapped in lights. Look for the F Street Railroad, a front-yard model train display running since 2001. If you’d rather stay seated, the Holly Trolley, a double-decker tour, makes the loop on select December evenings, starting with cocoa and cookies at Downtown Oxnard. Seats have to be reserved ahead, and they go quickly. Downtown’s new Cultural District status is also a good reason to look up from the lights at the city’s architecture, history and arts.

The waterfront gets the spotlight on Saturday, Dec. 12, when Channel Islands Harbor hosts the 60th annual Parade of Lights from 7 to 9 p.m. The theme this year is “Aloha Afloat.” For something calmer, Gondola Paradiso’s Candy Cane Cruises take to the harbor’s canals in Venetian-style gondolas, and Santa comes along for the ride.

To truly take in so much holiday magic, consider staying a night or two. Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, an all-suite resort steps from the sand, goes all in on the holidays: seasonal decor, s’mores with Santa at the fire pit on select evenings and Breakfast with Santa on Christmas morning. The best gift for the family is ending the evening on the beach instead of stuck in traffic on the drive back to the city.

Between the oversized tree, the neighborhoods aglow, model trains and boats wrapped in lights, Oxnard has no shortage of holiday activities and experiences that are perfect for families, couples and anyone looking to get into the spirit of the season. With plenty of cozy and festive lodging to match, ’tis the season to start planning your Oxnard getaway today.