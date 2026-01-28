Booking Myths and Hotel Tips for the Big Game (And All of 2026’s Huge Sporting Events)

Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara will host the year’s biggest pro football event, but where will you stay if you go?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

While our home team might not be playing in football’s biggest event (boo!) – there are still many who will be making the trip north to the Bay area’s Santa Clara, home of Levi’s Stadium, to soak up the thrills and revelry that surrounds the year’s biggest sporting event.

Trivago CEO Johannes Thomas

But even if you can have – or can get get – a ticket (secondary markets show many available at the time of posting, with the kind of prices you’d expect) You’re still going to have to find a place to stay. And while the region has many amazing hotel properties, you might find premium prices attached to them as well (as is the case for most huge sporting events!)

Luckily, Johannes Thomas, the CEO of travel search and booking site Trivago , is offering some tips for any last-minute travel you may be interested in, and how you can best prepare for any big sporting event in 2026 (and beyond, because we’re sure coming up on quite a few!)

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Johannes, you analyze hotel prices worldwide. What are the most common booking mistakes you see?

Advertisement

Thomas: The first assumption is that prices will drop at the last minute. Many travelers wait in hopes of a late price drop, but for major events, hotel prices often remain high or even increase as availability decreases closer to the event. With limited inventory, last-minute deals are far less common than during regular travel periods. In other words, the early bird tends to get the best deals.

There is, however, a recent example where this played out differently. During the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, hotel rates skyrocketed between one year and six months before the event. We then observed rates easing across many hotels due to surplus inventory. Many travelers feared the crowds expected to flood the city and chose to stay away, as was widely reported. This resulted in a large number of vacant rooms across Paris two months ahead of the event, which ultimately led to lower prices. I do not anticipate a similar pattern for Feb 8.

Demand for the big game will push prices up across the city, particularly in central areas. Travelers can often find better value by staying in nearby neighborhoods or cities with strong transportation links, such as Oakland and Berkeley, or along key transit routes. My advice is to cast a wider net when it comes to location, this can save you money without sacrificing convenience.

Advertisement

Are there any common booking pitfalls travelers should watch out for?

Thomas: Read the fine print before you click ‘book’. As someone who travels frequently, both for work and leisure, flexibility is very important to me. I always make sure to book hotels that offer reasonable flexibility. Because let’s be honest, life happens and plans can change quickly around major events as well. Opting for hotels that offer free cancellation or flexible booking options gives travelers peace of mind and the ability to rebook if better options or prices emerge later.

Many travelers assume booking directly through a major hotel chain’s website is the safest and cheapest option. Is that true for major sporting events?

Thomas: Hotels distribute different rates across multiple booking channels, with prices changing based on factors such as demand, timing, expected occupancy and audience. As a result, the same room can be offered at different prices at the same time, depending on where it’s booked. This is why comparing options matters. Meta-search platforms like Trivago bring together and compare hundreds of offers in seconds. By showing the best available rates from booking partners at that moment, metasearch cuts through the complexity of dynamic pricing, giving travelers a clearer view of where real value exists.

The key takeaway for travelers is simple: when prices are fluctuating rapidly and demand is high, relying on a single website may result in paying more than necessary. The most effective way to ensure you’re not missing out on savings is to compare options across the market.

How important is location when booking a hotel for this year’s event?

Thomas: Location is important, but it’s also an area where travelers often spend more than necessary. Many fans focus almost exclusively on hotels near the stadium or in the city center. In U.S. host cities, transportation is typically very well organized, with dedicated shuttles, ride-hailing services, and temporary traffic concepts designed specifically for the event. Hotels 20 to 40 minutes from the stadium often become significantly cheaper after the initial demand surge, with minimal inconvenience for guests. Being close to the stadium is usually a matter of comfort, not cost.

To what extent do major events influence people’s travel behavior?

Thomas: The global event tourism market is growing rapidly. In 2024, it was valued at over USD 1.4 billion and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.33% through 2032, with sports as the dominant segment, accounting for 41% of the market.

Advertisement

Since the pandemic, the demand for authentic shared experiences has continued to grow. Major events and concerts have become global gathering points, often combined with city breaks or networking opportunities. The rise of “concert travel,” popularized by tours from the world’s most in-demand artists, provides clear evidence of this. Despite performances lasting just one or two days, these tours generated significant economic benefits for host cities.

Today, travelers seek meaningful and unique experiences, as well as moments of collective camaraderie. This February’s game fits squarely into this trend, offering the added appeal of being a distinctly American institution that blends sports, music, and culture into a single live event.

For many travelers, it’s ultimately not just about where they go, but also about what they get to experience together in real time.

Hotel Options in Santa Clara for the Game

Sonesta Simply Suites Silicon Valley is centrally located in Santa Clara, close to Levi’s Stadium and major tech campuses. It offers spacious suites with kitchenettes and on-site laundry facilities, making it well suited for longer stays.

The Granada Inn is located in Santa Clara with convenient access to Silicon Valley companies. It provides basic rooms with parking and focuses on practicality in a relatively quiet setting.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Santa Clara – Silicon Valley by IHG is situated near San Jose Airport and surrounding business areas. The hotel offers a pool, complimentary breakfast and standard business amenities in a typical Holiday Inn Express setting.

Advertisement

The WAFER 450 Hotel is based in Santa Clara, close to semiconductor facilities and innovation hubs. It features modern rooms and a fitness center, reflecting a tech-oriented environment.

Sonesta ES Suites San Jose Airport is located near the airport and offers a shuttle service. The property features suite-style accommodations with kitchens and a pool, catering to travelers who prefer self-catering options in a commuter-friendly area.

This bright, modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom accommodation in Santa Clara accommodates up to six guests and includes parking and laundry facilities. It offers easy access to local attractions while providing a residential, home-style stay.

Hotel Options in San Francisco for the Game

The Phoenix Hotel is located in the Tenderloin and offers a central base close to cultural attractions. It features a heated outdoor pool, a courtyard, and pet-friendly rooms, appealing to travelers who value atmosphere and convenience. The property does not charge resort fees and does not have a fitness center.

The Coventry Motor Inn offers affordable accommodations within walking distance of the Marina District. Free parking is available when booking directly. Its location provides easy access to Chestnut Street, the Palace of Fine Arts, Alcatraz, and Crissy Field, making it suitable for relaxed sightseeing toward the Golden Gate Bridge or Fisherman’s Wharf.

Beck’s Motor Lodge is a modern motor lodge near Japantown and the Tenderloin, offering comfortable rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, and valet parking. It is a practical option for travelers attending events at the Moscone Center.

Advertisement

The Mosser is situated near Union Square and combines Victorian elements with modern design. The hotel offers cozy rooms, a courtyard, an on-site bar, and a 24/7 concierge. Its proximity to the Moscone Center and SF MOMA makes it suitable for both business and cultural travelers.