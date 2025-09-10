Chef That! How to shuck an oyster with Ari Kolender
Ari Kolender is the chef behind two of L.A.’s most popular seafood restaurants, Found Oyster and Queen’s Raw Bar & Grill. He knows a thing or two about shucking oysters. Here’s how.
Ari Kolender, chef of Found Oyster and Queen’s Raw Bar & Grill, gets into the details of shucking oysters: how to choose oysters, the anatomy of the oyster, how to hold ready them for shucking, how to properly use an oyster knife. If you think shucking oysters is hard, he Kolender shows us how it can be easy. Plus, he makes an easy mignonette to serve with oysters. Get the recipe.
Everything you need to know to shuck oysters like a pro.
