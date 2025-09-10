Advertisement
Food

Chef That! How to shuck an oyster with Ari Kolender

Ari Kolender is the chef behind two of L.A.’s most popular seafood restaurants, Found Oyster and Queen’s Raw Bar & Grill. He knows a thing or two about shucking oysters. Here’s how.

By Mark E. Potts
Laurie OchoaBetty HallockStephanie BreijoBrandon Ly and Danielle Dorsey
Ari Kolender, chef of Found Oyster and Queen’s Raw Bar & Grill, gets into the details of shucking oysters: how to choose oysters, the anatomy of the oyster, how to hold ready them for shucking, how to properly use an oyster knife. If you think shucking oysters is hard, he Kolender shows us how it can be easy. Plus, he makes an easy mignonette to serve with oysters. Get the recipe.

Everything you need to know to shuck oysters like a pro.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Brandon Ly

Brandon Ly is a senior art director for the Food section at the Los Angeles Times. He started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. Ly is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of the Black Bean Grocery.

Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

