Los Angeles Times - Event Terms & Conditions

TIXR collects information from you for its own purposes as well as on behalf of the LA Times. The LA Times will receive and may use the information you provide.

By clicking the CHECKOUT button as your electronic signature or otherwise purchasing a ticket or registering for an event, you acknowledge and agree that the LA Times may use the personal information you provide in accordance with the LA Times’ Privacy Policy, including to send you marketing and other communications, and you confirm that you have opened, read and agree to the LA Times’ Privacy Policy (www.latimes.com/privacy-policy).

All tickets are final sale and cannot be exchanged or refunded. In the case of an event cancellation without a rescheduled date, a full refund will be automatically issued to each patron on the credit card used to purchase. By purchasing a ticket to this event, you agree to this purchase policy. Before purchasing your tickets, we urge you to confirm the title, time and location of the event.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

If you or anyone within your group has or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, we ask you to please stay home to ensure the health and safety of our audience and staff. By voluntarily attending this event, you acknowledge the following:



Attending the event includes possible exposure to and illness from infectious diseases including but not limited to COVID-19. While particular rules and personal discipline may reduce this risk, the risk of illness does exist; You knowingly and freely assume all such risks related to illness and infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, and release Los Angeles Times and its affiliate partners of liability; and You hereby knowingly assume the risk of injury, harm and loss associated with the Activity, including any injury, harm and loss caused by the negligence, fault or conduct of any kind on the part of the Released Parties. If you have specific food allergies, please ensure that you inquire about the ingredients of each dish being served, directly from those serving it. The Los Angeles Times is not involved in selection of the menu items of each restaurant serving at the event, or the ingredients within. The L.A. Times works closely with the venue and will abide by protocols and guidance from L.A. County and may implement additional measures to ensure the safety of the event and its guests. As any situation unfolds, we will update exhibitors, sponsors and guests.

EVENT CODE OF CONDUCT

We expect all participants, including speakers, performers, exhibitors, staff, volunteers and attendees, to maintain an atmosphere of respect and fairness throughout the venue.

Harassment will not be tolerated. Anyone who violates this standard of behavior may, at the discretion of the organizers, be expelled from the event

The event’s anti-harassment policy and ways to report harassment are detailed below.

ANTI-HARASSMENT POLICY

The Los Angeles Times is committed to providing a welcoming, harassment-free event experience for everyone, regardless of identity or circumstance, and inclusive of all ages, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, political and religious beliefs, physical and mental abilities, and more. We do not tolerate harassment of event participants including, but not limited to, attendees, speakers, performers, exhibitors, volunteers and staff.

Harassment includes, but is not limited to:



Comments or images that demean an individual or group and reinforce oppression or discrimination related to gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, age, religion, geographic origin or economic class.

Inappropriate or unwelcome physical contact.

Unwelcome sexual attention, contact or content, including the display of images in public spaces.

Intimidation, stalking or deliberate following.

Unwelcome or intimidating photography or recording of any kind.

Sustained disruption of talks or other events.

Advocating for, or encouraging, any of the above behavior.

REPORTING

Those immediately in danger or that have been a victim of crime during the event should call the local police. Those wishing to report an incident post-event may do so at eventinfo@latimes.com.

ENFORCEMENT

Anyone asked to stop any harassing behavior by event organizers or security personnel is expected to comply immediately. If someone engages in harassing or disruptive behavior, event organizers retain the right to take actions to restore a welcoming environment for all participants. This includes issuing a warning, expelling the offending party [with no refund] and, if warranted, pursuing legal action.