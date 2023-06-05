Advertisement

Events: (Test Section - DO NOT PUBLISH)

United States of California gif logo

Politics

The United States of California, a series exploring the state’s vast impact on the nation

Electric cars, climate credit schemes, diverse boardrooms and legal weed: How California exports its ideas and policies across the U.S.

Featured Events

Los Angeles Times Coast to Coast
CFO_flyer

Upcoming Events

Food Bowl September 2022
Food Bowl Sept 2022
Food Bowl Sept 2022
Food Bowl September 2022
Food Bowl Sept 2022
Food Bowl Sept 2022

Screening Events

"Power of the Dog" star Kirsten Dunst.

Podcasts

The Envelope Podcast

More stars. More stories. More personal.

Indie Focus newsletter logo

Entertainment & Arts

Indie Focus Screening Series

WATCH

Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron and other Oscar contenders discuss their roles On Now

Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron and other Oscar contenders discuss their roles

48:58

BURBANK, CA --OCTOBER 26, 2019 —Actors Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) and Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim), standing, Robert De Niro (The Irishman) , Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), are photographed before the Los Angeles Times’ Envelope Roundtable of actors, at Machinima Studios, in Burbank, CA, Oct 26, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) On Now

Robert De Niro. Eddie Murphy. Antonio Banderas. Why wouldn’t you watch?

48:58

They directed films on everything from 'Joker' to 'Mister Rogers.' Time for group therapy On Now

They directed films on everything from 'Joker' to 'Mister Rogers.' Time for group therapy

48:57

The naked truth from Hollywood’s top costume designers On Now

The naked truth from Hollywood’s top costume designers

1:06:32

Designer Ruth E. Carter's dynamite 'Dolemite' designs On Now

Designer Ruth E. Carter's dynamite 'Dolemite' designs

2:37

‘The Irishman:’ Costumes for the ages On Now

‘The Irishman:’ Costumes for the ages

1:11

Julian Day's out of sight 'Rocketman' designs On Now

Julian Day's out of sight 'Rocketman' designs

2:12

A nightmare in construction and tailoring, but it works On Now

A nightmare in construction and tailoring, but it works

1:06

Costumer Paul Tazwell moves from ‘Hamilton’ to ‘Harriet’ On Now

Costumer Paul Tazwell moves from ‘Hamilton’ to ‘Harriet’

2:16

Finding the contrasts of 'Hollywood' behind and in front of the camera On Now

Finding the contrasts of 'Hollywood' behind and in front of the camera

2:18

Watch More

Past Events

§

Team behind Post & Beam receives The Times’ fourth Gold Award