Another iconic night in the books.
Thank you to the incredible chefs and restaurants, sponsors and exhibitors, fantastic entertainment and enthusiastic guests who made this year’s celebration better than ever.
Check out 2024’s 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list, curated by Times restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris. We’re already looking forward to next year’s big reveal. Stay tuned.
2024 FEATURED RESTAURANTS
1010 WINE EVENTS
A.O.C
Alta Adams
Azizam
Bavel
The Benjamin Hollywood
Bistro Na's
Bridgetown Roti
Dahlia
Delmy’s Pupusas
Dulan's on Crenshaw
Dunsmoor
Fat + Flour
Found Oyster
Here's Looking At You
Holbox
jitlada
Kismet
Knife Pleat
Kuya Lord
La Casita Mexicana
Ladyhawk
Lasita
Majordōmo
Moo's Craft Barbecue
Morihiro
Mr. T
My 2 Cents LA
Nok's Kitchen
Old Lightning
Osteria Mozza
Park's BBQ
Perilla LA
Petit Trois
Pizzeria Sei
Poncho's Tlayudas
Providence
Rustic Canyon
Stir Crazy
Tacos La Carreta
2024 ENTERTAINMENT
ANDRE POWER
@andrepower | @linkup.worldwide
A big thank you to Andre Power for bringing his dynamic energy to last years event!
DJ Andre Power is the creator of the popular “Link Up” global event series, as well as co-founder of Soulection music and art collective.
ABOUT THE 101
In 2013, the L.A. Times published the first edition of the late, Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants in L.A., showcasing the restaurants, wine bars, cocktail spots and more that exemplify Southern California food and drink. The 101 list has become one of The Times’ most iconic and widely read annual guides.
Since 2019, The Times has chosen restaurants that transcend trends of the moment to induct into the 101 Hall of Fame. These are places that have become part of the fabric of Los Angeles and define what it means to eat and live in Southern California. See which restaurants entered the Hall of Fame in 2024.
Each year, the L.A. Times also highlights the places our critics love as much for the committed people who run them as for the pleasures to be found in their glasses, stemware, mugs and cups. These are the bars, wine shops, tea spots and coffee shops that are integral parts of our exceptional restaurant scene.
