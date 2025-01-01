101-Hero-Logo-with-Best-1909x2048.png

Another iconic night in the books.

Thank you to the incredible chefs and restaurants, sponsors and exhibitors, fantastic entertainment and enthusiastic guests who made this year’s celebration better than ever.

Check out 2024’s 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list, curated by Times restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris. We’re already looking forward to next year’s big reveal. Stay tuned.

1010 WINE EVENTS

Event
1010 Wine
Leslie & Le Jones
Details

A.O.C

Event
AOC
Suzanne Goin
Details

Alta Adams

Event
Alta Adams
Keith Corbin
Details

Azizam

Event
Azizam
Cody Ma & Misha Sesar
Details

Bavel

Event
Bavel
Ori Menashe & Genevieve Gergis
Details

The Benjamin Hollywood

Event
The Benjamin Hollywood
Nathan Oliver
Details

Bistro Na's

Event
Bistro Na's
Tian Yong
Details

Bridgetown Roti

Event
Bridgetown Roti
Rashida Holmes
Details

Dahlia

Event
Dahlia
Michael Scribner & Dennis Yol
Details

Delmy’s Pupusas

Event
Delmy’s Pupusas
Ruth Sandoval
Details

Dulan's on Crenshaw

Event
Dulan's on Crenshaw
Greg Dulan
Details

Dunsmoor

Event
Dunsmoor
Brian Dunsmoor
Details

Fat + Flour

Event
Fat + Flour
Nicole Rucker
Details

Found Oyster

Event
Found Oyster
Ari Kolender
Details

Here's Looking At You

Event
Here's Looking At You
Lien Ta
Details

Holbox

Event
Holbox
Gilberto Cetina
Details

jitlada

Event
jitlada
Jazz Singsanong
Details

Kismet

Event
Kismet
Sara Kramer & Sarah Hymanson
Details

Knife Pleat

Event
Knife Pleat
Tony Esnault
Details

Kuya Lord

Event
Kuya Lord
Lord Maynard Llera
Details

La Casita Mexicana

Event
La Casita Mexicana
Jaime Martín Del Campo & Ramiro Arvizu
Details

Ladyhawk

Event
Ladyhawk
Charbel Hayek
Details

Lasita

Event
Lasita
Nico de Leon
Details

Majordōmo

Event
Majordōmo
Jude Parra-Sickels & Tim Mangun
Details

Moo's Craft Barbecue

Event
Moo's Craft Barbecue
Andrew & Michelle Muñoz
Details

Morihiro

Event
Morihiro
Morihiro Onodera
Details

Mr. T

Event
Mr. T
Alisa Vannah & François Daubinet
Details

My 2 Cents LA

Event
My 2 Cents LA
Alisa Reynolds
Details

Nok's Kitchen

Event
Nok's Kitchen
Nokmaniphone Sayavong
Details

Old Lightning

Event
Old Lightning
Oscar Ortega
Details

Osteria Mozza

Event
Osteria Mozza
Nancy Silverton
Details

Park's BBQ

Event
Park's BBQ
Jenee Kim
Details

Perilla LA

Event
Perilla LA
Jihee Kim
Details

Petit Trois

Event
Petit Trois
Ludo Lefebvre
Details

Pizzeria Sei

Event
Pizzeria Sei
William Joo
Details

Poncho's Tlayudas

Event
Poncho's Tlayudas
Alfonso Martínez
Details

Providence

Event
Providence
Michael Cimarusti
Details

Rustic Canyon

Event
Rustic Canyon
Elijah DeLeon
Details

Stir Crazy

Event
Stir Crazy
Stir Crazy Team
Details

Tacos La Carreta

Event
Tacos La Carreta
Jose Morales
Details

2024 ENTERTAINMENT

Andre Power

ANDRE POWER

@andrepower | @linkup.worldwide

A big thank you to Andre Power for bringing his dynamic energy to last years event!

DJ Andre Power is the creator of the popular “Link Up” global event series, as well as co-founder of Soulection music and art collective.

ABOUT THE 101

In 2013, the L.A. Times published the first edition of the late, Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants in L.A., showcasing the restaurants, wine bars, cocktail spots and more that exemplify Southern California food and drink. The 101 list has become one of The Times’ most iconic and widely read annual guides.

101 Logo

Since 2019, The Times has chosen restaurants that transcend trends of the moment to induct into the 101 Hall of Fame. These are places that have become part of the fabric of Los Angeles and define what it means to eat and live in Southern California. See which restaurants entered the Hall of Fame in 2024.

Best Drinks Logo

Each year, the L.A. Times also highlights the places our critics love as much for the committed people who run them as for the pleasures to be found in their glasses, stemware, mugs and cups. These are the bars, wine shops, tea spots and coffee shops that are integral parts of our exceptional restaurant scene.

