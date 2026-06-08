Blair Underwood on Honoring His Mother’s Legacy

At the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, acclaimed actor Blair Underwood sat down with journalist Greg Braxton to discuss his deeply personal new memoir, A Soldier’s Wife. The book serves as a loving tribute to his late mother, Marilyn A. Underwood, chronicling her life from a young fashion student in New York to a dedicated military spouse.

Underwood revealed that while the memoir highlights his mother’s elegance, resilience, and effervescent personality, it intentionally does not shy away from her profound private struggles. He shared that his mother battled multiple sclerosis, endured severe depression, and survived three suicide attempts. By openly discussing these darker chapters, Underwood hopes to help destigmatize mental health challenges, particularly within older generations and the Black community. He noted that obtaining her blessing to share her full, unvarnished story was a crucial step in the process, allowing readers to connect with her authentic experiences.

Stylistically, A Soldier’s Wife adopts a casual, conversational tone, directly channeling Marilyn’s voice. Underwood explained that this approach was inspired by the countless letters she wrote to her family throughout her life—a tradition he now continues with his own children.

Beyond the memoir, the conversation touched upon Underwood’s expansive 41-year acting career. Responding to audience questions, he reflected on the strategic choices that led to his longevity in Hollywood, including transitioning from daytime television on One Life to Live to major feature films like Just Cause opposite Sean Connery. Looking forward, Underwood shared updates on his personal and professional life, expressing joy about his recent marriage, his new life raising a herd of buffalo in the mountains of Utah, and his upcoming television role in the Fox medical drama Doc.