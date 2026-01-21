THE CHRISTOPHER ISHERWOOD PRIZE FOR AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL PROSE
Sponsored By: Christopher Isherwood Foundation
This award encompasses fiction, travel writing, memoir and diary and honors exceptional work.
Winner: Health and Safety: A Breakdown, Emily Witt, Pantheon
Journalist Emily Witt is the winner of the 2024 Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose for “Health and Safety: A Breakdown,” which chronicles her experience with psychedelics and Brooklyn’s underground party scene during the first Trump presidency. The memoir offers Witt’s life as a lens into America from 2016 to 2020, and exposes a country in the throes of ongoing trauma — it is keenly observed and unapologetically told.
Judges: Dinah Lenney, Adriana Ramirez, Rick Whitaker