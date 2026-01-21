The Innovator’s Award recognizes the people and institutions that are doing cutting-edge work to bring books, publishing and storytelling into the future, whether in terms of new business models, new technologies or new applications of narrative art.

Winner: Amanda Gorman

The 2024 Innovator’s Award winner is Amanda Gorman, the award-winning writer and activist, and the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. Gorman has used her platform to raise awareness on a host of issues from climate change and social justice to literacy. She speaks out against book bans and highlights the importance of representation and education. Her organization One Pen One Page promotes literacy through free creative writing programs for underserved youth. Her latest picture book, “Girls on the Rise,” celebrates the power of girls and highlights how girls have shaped history and why they should march boldly into the future.