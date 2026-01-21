The Book Prizes cover 13 subject categories: audiobooks (sponsored by Audible, added in 2023), biography, current interest, autobiographical prose (the Christopher Isherwood Prize, added in 2016), fiction, first fiction (the Art Seidenbaum Award, added in 1991), graphic novel (added in 2009), history, mystery/thriller (added in 2000), poetry, science fiction/fantasy (added in 2019), science and technology (added in 1989) and young adult literature (added in 1998).



The Robert Kirsch Award recognizes the body of work of a living author who resides in and/or whose work focuses on The West and whose contributions to American letters deserve special recognition.



The Innovator’s Award recognizes the people and institutions that are doing cutting-edge work to bring books, publishing and storytelling into the future, whether in terms of new business models, new technologies or new applications of narrative art.



The Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose spans fiction, travel writing, memoir and diary — all genres in which Isherwood worked. During his lifetime, he authored novels, an autobiography, travel books and over a million words of diaries. Katherine Bucknell, executive director of the Christopher Isherwood Foundation, says, “We are absolutely delighted to be giving this prize with the Los Angeles Times. Los Angeles was Christopher Isherwood’s adoptive home, and in 1984 he was awarded the Robert Kirsch Award for his own writing.”



The Robert Kirsch Award and the Innovator’s Award winners are selected by an anonymous internal Los Angeles Times committee and will be announced with the winner of the Isherwood Prize and all the category finalists on February 2026.