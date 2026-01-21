ACHIEVEMENT IN AUDIOBOOK PRODUCTION

Presented by Audible



The Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Achievement in Audiobook Production is given in collaboration with Audible. Established in 2023, the prize focuses on performance, production and innovation in storytelling, and recognizes a person or an ensemble cast.



Winner:



James: A Novel, Dominic Hoffman (Narrator), Linda Korn (Producer), Random House Audio



Finalists:



Giovanni’s Room: A Novel, Matt Bomer (Narrator), Kelly Gildea (Director, Co-Producer), Lauren Klein (Producer), Random House Audio



New Nigeria County, Clare Brown (Narrator), Allison Light (Producer), Simon & Schuster Audio Originals



George Orwell’s 1984: An Audible Original adaptation, Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo and an Ensemble Cast (Narrators), Producer (Audible), Audible Original



Our Hidden Conversations: What Americans Really Think About Race and Identity, Michele Norris With A Full Cast (Narrators), Mike Noble (Producer), Simon & Schuster Audio



Judges:



Andy Bowers, Kerry Donahue, Diana Wagman

THE ART SEIDENBAUM AWARD FOR FIRST FICTION



Art Seidenbaum was the founder of the Book Prizes. At The Times from 1962 until his death in 1990, Seidenbaum was successively a columnist, book editor and opinion editor. The award recognizing debut works of fiction was established in his honor in 1991.



Winner:



Cinema Love: A Novel, Jiaming Tang, Dutton



Finalists:



Ghostroots: Stories, Pemi Aguda, W. W. Norton & Company



Olive Days: A Novel, Jessica Elisheva Emerson, Counterpoint Press



God Bless You, Otis Spunkmeyer: A Novel, Joseph Earl Thomas, Grand Central Publishing



What We Tried to Bury Grows Here, Julian Zabalbeascoa, Two Dollar Radio



Judges:



Natashia Deón, Scott O’Connor, Amy Wallen

BIOGRAPHY



Winner:



Orwell’s Ghosts: Wisdom and Warnings for the Twenty-First Century, Laura Beers, W. W. Norton & Company



Finalists:



Candy Darling: Dreamer, Icon, Superstar, Cynthia Carr, Farrar, Straus and Giroux



We Were Illegal: Uncovering a Texas Family’s Mythmaking and Migration, Jessica Goudeau, Viking



Survival Is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde, Alexis Pauline Gumbs, Farrar, Straus and Giroux



The Dragon from Chicago: The Untold Story of an American Reporter in Nazi Germany, Pamela D. Toler, Beacon Press



Judges:



Margaret A. Burnham, Leah Redmond Chang, Diane Smith

THE CHRISTOPHER ISHERWOOD PRIZE FOR AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL PROSE

Sponsored By: Christopher Isherwood Foundation



This award encompasses fiction, travel writing, memoir and diary and honors exceptional work.



Winner:



Health and Safety: A Breakdown, Emily Witt, Pantheon



Judges:



Dinah Lenney, Adriana Ramirez, Rick Whitaker

CURRENT INTEREST



Winner:



The Rent Collectors: Exploitation, Murder, and Redemption in Immigrant LA, Jesse Katz, Astra House



Finalists:



Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis, Jonathan Blitzer, Penguin Press



The Message, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World



The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Scribner



The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi, Wright Thompson, Penguin Press



Judges:



Andrew Aydin, Celeste Fremon, Miriam Pawel

FICTION



Winner:



Say Hello to My Little Friend: A Novel, Jennine Capó Crucet, Simon & Schuster



Finalists:



Headshot: A Novel, Rita Bullwinkel, Viking



James: A Novel, Percival Everett, Doubleday



Season of the Swamp: A Novel, Yuri Herrera translated by Lisa Dillman, Graywolf Press



All Fours: A Novel, Miranda July, Riverhead Books



Judges:



Natashia Deón, Scott O’Connor, Amy Wallen

GRAPHIC NOVEL/COMICS



Winner:



Tokyo These Days, Vol. 1, Taiyō Matsumoto, VIZ Media



Finalists:



Hobtown Mystery Stories Vol. 2: The Cursed Hermit, Kris Bertin, Alexander Forbes, Oni Press



Cutting Season, Bhanu Pratap, Fantagraphics



Petar & Liza, Miroslav Sekulic-Struja translated by Jenna Allen, Fantagraphics



Rare Flavours, Ram V, Filipe Andrade, BOOM! Studios



Judges:



Andrew Neal, Nero Villagallos O’Reilly, Zach Hazard Vaupen

HISTORY



Winner:



Ruin Their Crops on the Ground: The Politics of Food in the United States, from the Trail of Tears to School Lunch , Andrea Freeman, Metropolitan Books



Finalists:



The Black Tax: 150 Years of Theft, Exploitation, and Dispossession in America, Andrew W. Kahrl, The University of Chicago Press



The Black Utopians: Searching for Paradise and the Promised Land in America, Aaron Robertson, Farrar, Straus and Giroux



Cold War Country: How Nashville’s Music Row and the Pentagon Created the Sound of American Patriotism, Joseph M. Thompson, The University of North Carolina Press



The Other Olympians: Fascism, Queerness, and the Making of Modern Sports, Michael Waters, Farrar, Straus and Giroux



Judges:



Anna-Lisa Cox, Martha S. Jones, Alaina E. Roberts

INNOVATOR’S AWARD



The Innovator’s Award (added in 2009) recognizes the people and institutions that are doing cutting edge work to bring books, publishing and storytelling into the future, whether in terms of new business models, new technologies or new applications of narrative art.



Winner:



Amanda Gorman

MYSTERY/THRILLER



Winner:



The Puzzle Box: A Novel, Danielle Trussoni, Random House



Finalists:



Havoc: A Novel, Christopher Bollen, Harper



The Waiting: A Ballard and Bosch Novel, Michael Connelly, Little, Brown and Company



Guide Me Home (A Highway 59 Novel), Attica Locke, Mulholland Books



The God of the Woods: A Novel, Liz Moore, Riverhead Books



Judges:



Oline Cogdill, Ivy Pochoda, Paula L. Woods

POETRY



Winner:



Room Swept Home, Remica Bingham-Risher, Wesleyan University Press



Finalists:



The Sorrow Apartments, Andrea Cohen, Four Way Books



Ward Toward, Cindy Juyoung Ok, Yale University Press



Inner Verses, Pam Rehm, Wave Books



Black Bell, Alison C. Rollins, Copper Canyon Press



Judges:



John Evans, Airea D. Matthews, Courtney Faye Taylor

ROBERT KIRSCH AWARD



The Robert Kirsch Award recognizes the body of work of a living author who resides in and/or whose work focuses on the West and whose contributions to American letters deserve special recognition.



Winner:



Pico Iyer

SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY & SPECULATIVE FICTION



Winner:



The Book of Love: A Novel, Kelly Link, Random House



Finalists:



The Naming Song, Jedediah Berry, Tor Books



The Bright Sword: A Novel of King Arthur, Lev Grossman, Viking



Absolution: A Southern Reach Novel, Jeff VanderMeer, MCD



The City in Glass, Nghi Vo, Tordotcom



Judges:



Maurice Broaddus, Craig Laurance Gidney, Lucy A. Snyder

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY



Winner:



Our Moon: How Earth’s Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are, Rebecca Boyle, Random House



Finalists:



Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life, Ferris Jabr, Random House



Twelve Trees: The Deep Roots of Our Future, Daniel Lewis, Avid Reader Press



Math in Drag, Kyne Santos, Johns Hopkins University Press



The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth, Zoë Schlanger, Harper



Judges:



Shraddha Chakradhar, Leila Philip, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE



Winner:



The Color of a Lie, Kim Johnson, Random House Books for Young Readers



Finalists:



Kindling, Traci Chee, Clarion Books



Looking for Smoke, K.A. Cobell, Heartdrum



Bright Red Fruit, Safia Elhillo, MAKE ME A WORLD



Shut Up, This Is Serious, Carolina Ixta, Quill Tree Books



Judges:



Sharon Levin, Renee Roberson Tecco, Julia E. Torres

