ACHIEVEMENT IN AUDIOBOOK PRODUCTION
Presented by Audible
The Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Achievement in Audiobook Production is given in collaboration with Audible. Established in 2023, the prize focuses on performance, production and innovation in storytelling, and recognizes a person or an ensemble cast.
Winner:
James: A Novel, Dominic Hoffman (Narrator), Linda Korn (Producer), Random House Audio
Finalists:
Giovanni’s Room: A Novel, Matt Bomer (Narrator), Kelly Gildea (Director, Co-Producer), Lauren Klein (Producer), Random House Audio
New Nigeria County, Clare Brown (Narrator), Allison Light (Producer), Simon & Schuster Audio Originals
George Orwell’s 1984: An Audible Original adaptation, Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo and an Ensemble Cast (Narrators), Producer (Audible), Audible Original
Our Hidden Conversations: What Americans Really Think About Race and Identity, Michele Norris With A Full Cast (Narrators), Mike Noble (Producer), Simon & Schuster Audio
Judges:
Andy Bowers, Kerry Donahue, Diana Wagman
────────────────────────────
THE ART SEIDENBAUM AWARD FOR FIRST FICTION
Art Seidenbaum was the founder of the Book Prizes. At The Times from 1962 until his death in 1990, Seidenbaum was successively a columnist, book editor and opinion editor. The award recognizing debut works of fiction was established in his honor in 1991.
Winner:
Cinema Love: A Novel, Jiaming Tang, Dutton
Finalists:
Ghostroots: Stories, Pemi Aguda, W. W. Norton & Company
Olive Days: A Novel, Jessica Elisheva Emerson, Counterpoint Press
God Bless You, Otis Spunkmeyer: A Novel, Joseph Earl Thomas, Grand Central Publishing
What We Tried to Bury Grows Here, Julian Zabalbeascoa, Two Dollar Radio
Judges:
Natashia Deón, Scott O’Connor, Amy Wallen
──────────────
BIOGRAPHY
Winner:
Orwell’s Ghosts: Wisdom and Warnings for the Twenty-First Century, Laura Beers, W. W. Norton & Company
Finalists:
Candy Darling: Dreamer, Icon, Superstar, Cynthia Carr, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
We Were Illegal: Uncovering a Texas Family’s Mythmaking and Migration, Jessica Goudeau, Viking
Survival Is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde, Alexis Pauline Gumbs, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
The Dragon from Chicago: The Untold Story of an American Reporter in Nazi Germany, Pamela D. Toler, Beacon Press
Judges:
Margaret A. Burnham, Leah Redmond Chang, Diane Smith
──────────────
THE CHRISTOPHER ISHERWOOD PRIZE FOR AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL PROSE
Sponsored By: Christopher Isherwood Foundation
This award encompasses fiction, travel writing, memoir and diary and honors exceptional work.
Winner:
Health and Safety: A Breakdown, Emily Witt, Pantheon
Judges:
Dinah Lenney, Adriana Ramirez, Rick Whitaker
──────────────
CURRENT INTEREST
Winner:
The Rent Collectors: Exploitation, Murder, and Redemption in Immigrant LA, Jesse Katz, Astra House
Finalists:
Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis, Jonathan Blitzer, Penguin Press
The Message, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Scribner
The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi, Wright Thompson, Penguin Press
Judges:
Andrew Aydin, Celeste Fremon, Miriam Pawel
──────────────
FICTION
Winner:
Say Hello to My Little Friend: A Novel, Jennine Capó Crucet, Simon & Schuster
Finalists:
Headshot: A Novel, Rita Bullwinkel, Viking
James: A Novel, Percival Everett, Doubleday
Season of the Swamp: A Novel, Yuri Herrera translated by Lisa Dillman, Graywolf Press
All Fours: A Novel, Miranda July, Riverhead Books
Judges:
Natashia Deón, Scott O’Connor, Amy Wallen
──────────────
GRAPHIC NOVEL/COMICS
Winner:
Tokyo These Days, Vol. 1, Taiyō Matsumoto, VIZ Media
Finalists:
Hobtown Mystery Stories Vol. 2: The Cursed Hermit, Kris Bertin, Alexander Forbes, Oni Press
Cutting Season, Bhanu Pratap, Fantagraphics
Petar & Liza, Miroslav Sekulic-Struja translated by Jenna Allen, Fantagraphics
Rare Flavours, Ram V, Filipe Andrade, BOOM! Studios
Judges:
Andrew Neal, Nero Villagallos O’Reilly, Zach Hazard Vaupen
──────────────
HISTORY
Winner:
Ruin Their Crops on the Ground: The Politics of Food in the United States, from the Trail of Tears to School Lunch , Andrea Freeman, Metropolitan Books
Finalists:
The Black Tax: 150 Years of Theft, Exploitation, and Dispossession in America, Andrew W. Kahrl, The University of Chicago Press
The Black Utopians: Searching for Paradise and the Promised Land in America, Aaron Robertson, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Cold War Country: How Nashville’s Music Row and the Pentagon Created the Sound of American Patriotism, Joseph M. Thompson, The University of North Carolina Press
The Other Olympians: Fascism, Queerness, and the Making of Modern Sports, Michael Waters, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Judges:
Anna-Lisa Cox, Martha S. Jones, Alaina E. Roberts
──────────────
INNOVATOR’S AWARD
The Innovator’s Award (added in 2009) recognizes the people and institutions that are doing cutting edge work to bring books, publishing and storytelling into the future, whether in terms of new business models, new technologies or new applications of narrative art.
Winner:
Amanda Gorman
──────────────
MYSTERY/THRILLER
Winner:
The Puzzle Box: A Novel, Danielle Trussoni, Random House
Finalists:
Havoc: A Novel, Christopher Bollen, Harper
The Waiting: A Ballard and Bosch Novel, Michael Connelly, Little, Brown and Company
Guide Me Home (A Highway 59 Novel), Attica Locke, Mulholland Books
The God of the Woods: A Novel, Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
Judges:
Oline Cogdill, Ivy Pochoda, Paula L. Woods
──────────────
POETRY
Winner:
Room Swept Home, Remica Bingham-Risher, Wesleyan University Press
Finalists:
The Sorrow Apartments, Andrea Cohen, Four Way Books
Ward Toward, Cindy Juyoung Ok, Yale University Press
Inner Verses, Pam Rehm, Wave Books
Black Bell, Alison C. Rollins, Copper Canyon Press
Judges:
John Evans, Airea D. Matthews, Courtney Faye Taylor
──────────────
ROBERT KIRSCH AWARD
The Robert Kirsch Award recognizes the body of work of a living author who resides in and/or whose work focuses on the West and whose contributions to American letters deserve special recognition.
Winner:
Pico Iyer
──────────────
SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY & SPECULATIVE FICTION
Winner:
The Book of Love: A Novel, Kelly Link, Random House
Finalists:
The Naming Song, Jedediah Berry, Tor Books
The Bright Sword: A Novel of King Arthur, Lev Grossman, Viking
Absolution: A Southern Reach Novel, Jeff VanderMeer, MCD
The City in Glass, Nghi Vo, Tordotcom
Judges:
Maurice Broaddus, Craig Laurance Gidney, Lucy A. Snyder
──────────────
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
Winner:
Our Moon: How Earth’s Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are, Rebecca Boyle, Random House
Finalists:
Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life, Ferris Jabr, Random House
Twelve Trees: The Deep Roots of Our Future, Daniel Lewis, Avid Reader Press
Math in Drag, Kyne Santos, Johns Hopkins University Press
The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth, Zoë Schlanger, Harper
Judges:
Shraddha Chakradhar, Leila Philip, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
──────────────
YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE
Winner:
The Color of a Lie, Kim Johnson, Random House Books for Young Readers
Finalists:
Kindling, Traci Chee, Clarion Books
Looking for Smoke, K.A. Cobell, Heartdrum
Bright Red Fruit, Safia Elhillo, MAKE ME A WORLD
Shut Up, This Is Serious, Carolina Ixta, Quill Tree Books
Judges:
Sharon Levin, Renee Roberson Tecco, Julia E. Torres