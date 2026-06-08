Cassandra Peterson on Horror and Her New Cookbook

Cassandra Peterson, famous for her iconic role as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, took the stage at the Festival of Books—not in her signature gothic attire, but as a humorous and slightly nervous chef. Peterson demonstrated recipes from her new cookbook, jokingly referring to herself as the “Martha Stewart of the Macabre.” She prepared two spooky treats: “Witches’ Fingers,” crafted from a cheese and butter dough shaped with knuckle marks, and a “Vampire’s Kiss” cocktail featuring muddled raspberries, vodka, cranberry-raspberry juice, and prosecco.

While baking, Peterson answered questions from the audience, reflecting on her 45-year career. She recalled debuting Elvira in Los Angeles in 1981 as a low-budget late-night horror movie host, a role that quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon. Although she officially stopped performing live as Elvira four years ago at age 70, Peterson emphasized her desire to keep working. Transitioning out of the heavy makeup and wigs, she continues her career as an author, having penned a New York Times bestselling autobiography, a cookbook, and a children’s board book titled “Elvira’s First Book of Monsters.”

During the Q&A, Peterson offered candid advice to young actors about navigating the entertainment industry. She stressed the importance of setting boundaries and walking away from uncomfortable situations, assuring them that “something better will come along.” She also shared glimpses into her personal tastes, discussing her lifelong love for horror films,sparked by seeing Vincent Price in “House on Haunted Hill”, as well as her appreciation for comedies and documentaries. Peterson revealed that her ideal cozy movie night includes pescatarian friends, sushi, and her third-floor “girl cave.” Closing the session on a lighthearted note, she humorously admitted that her ultimate death row meal would simply be a classic lobster roll.

