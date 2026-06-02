In a thought-provoking Los Angeles Times Festival of Books panel, moderator Seema Mehta led a vital discussion on the state of American democracy and the looming threat of fascism. The esteemed panel—featuring California Attorney General Rob Bonta, UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, USC History Professor Steven Ross, and author Omer Aziz—explored historical parallels, modern political challenges, and paths toward preserving democratic freedoms.

The conversation opened with stark warnings about recent executive overreach. Dean Chemerinsky highlighted what he characterized as unprecedented constitutional disregard during the Trump administration, stressing that “no democracy lasts forever” and urging vigilance. Author Omer Aziz expanded on this by tracing the appeal of far-right ideologies among disillusioned young people. He noted that economic devastation and foreign wars have created a void that both “street fascists” and “fascists in suits,” often amplified by Big Tech algorithms, are exploiting.

Professor Ross provided essential historical context, pointing out that battles against white supremacy and anti-semitism surge after periods of national crisis. He emphasized that today’s political divides are deeply rooted in post-WWII resentments and argued that a return to universal, accessible education is America’s best long-term defense against political hucksters.