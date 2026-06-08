Elyse Myers on Navigating Book Fame and More

Despite battling a severe case of food poisoning, internet personality and bestselling author Elyse Myers took the stage at the Festival of Books for an engaging, candid conversation about her unconventional journey to publishing.

Myers explained that her new book defies the traditional, chronological memoir format. Instead, she described the collection of personal essays as a “quilt”—a compilation of standalone memories that form a cohesive, beautiful picture when viewed together. The project is deeply personal, featuring her own illustrations and clever Easter eggs hidden within the end pages. Myers also took the meticulous step of recording and sound-designing her own audiobook while recovering from a hysterectomy, ensuring that her signature cadence and comedic timing translated seamlessly to the audience.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of the writing process, Myers revealed that accessing joy was surprisingly more difficult than tapping into pain. This was especially true when writing about her husband, Jonas, who served as a grounding force throughout the book’s creation. He read 17 different drafts as she realized that meeting him fundamentally changed her life’s narrative, eventually prompting her to rearrange the book’s timeline to reflect how he helped untangle her past. She also spoke about the power of omission, sharing how she removed a compelling story because she refused to give a toxic person space in her book, replacing it instead with a healing open letter.

Throughout the panel, Myers offered practical advice for fellow writers, particularly those navigating ADHD and neurodivergence. She advocated for “brain dumping” to combat the fight-or-flight panic of creative flooding and urged aspiring authors to write without fear of failure. Whether answering audience questions about her creative filters or describing her ideal way to recharge—which swings dramatically from eating Taco Bell alone to jumping into a mosh pit at a rave—Myers delivered a masterclass in authenticity, proving exactly why her stories resonate with millions.

