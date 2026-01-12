HOME
2026 Festival Exhibitors
Get Involved
Volunteer
Sponsor
Exhibitors
Participants
Book Prizes
Home
History
FAQ
Previous Events
2025 Participants
Gallery
FAQ
Instagram
Facebook
X
Threads
TikTok
Copyright © 2026, Los Angeles Times |
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
CA Notice of Collection
|
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Sections
Show Search
Search Query
Submit Search
Gallery
See snapshots from our previous festivals.
Festival of Books 2025 Gallery
Festival of Books 2024 Gallery
Festival of Books 2023 Gallery
Festival of Books 2022 Gallery