Garcelle Beauvais on ‘Housewives’ and Protecting Her Peace

In a candid and deeply personal conversation, actress and author Garcelle Beauvais opened up about the vital importance of prioritizing her own well-being, a transformative journey detailed in her upcoming Audible original, “Protecting Your Peace at All Cost.” Speaking with Margaret Harrow, Beauvais reflected on her remarkable evolution from a young immigrant arriving from Haiti to a lasting Hollywood staple. She emphasized that her current life phase is not about becoming someone entirely new, but rather remembering who she always was before societal expectations took hold.

A significant portion of the discussion centered on the power of establishing firm boundaries and practicing discernment in all relationships. Beauvais openly explained that simply saying “no” is a complete sentence—a crucial lesson she admitted she is still actively mastering. She stressed the importance of choosing oneself over self-abandonment, even when that means gracefully walking away from long-standing friendships that no longer serve a positive purpose.

This commitment to self-preservation heavily influenced her highly publicized decision to leave reality television. Reflecting on her groundbreaking tenure as the first Black cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais noted the immense global pressure and the heavy burden of representation she carried. Ultimately, a profound lack of support during a reunion special served as a definitive sign that it was time to exit the franchise. “I didn’t feel like I had an ally... I wanted a quieter life. I want a more peaceful life,” she explained.

Beyond her professional pivots, Beauvais spoke affectionately about the realities of motherhood. Having raised three boys as a single mother, she acknowledged that protecting her peace ultimately makes her a more patient and present parent. As she prepares to become an empty nester, she takes comfort in her expanding family, embracing her role as a grandmother, and actively producing projects like the “Black Girl Missing” franchise on her own terms.