Hannah Dasher Cooks Up Collard Green Dip at Festival of Books

In a lively demonstration at the LA Times Festival of Books, which took place April 18–19, 2026, country music singer and viral TikTok personality Hannah Dasher took the stage to prepare her signature collard green dip. Using her trademark Southern charm, Dasher engaged with the audience while showcasing a one-pan recipe from her newly released cookbook, Stand By Your Pan. She explained that the dip is an elevated, personality-filled alternative to basic spinach dip, combining familiar ingredients like cast-iron-seared bacon, red onions, garlic, cream cheese, and drained collard greens sweetened with a touch of brown sugar.

While cooking, Dasher fielded audience questions, sharing practical tips on cast-iron skillet maintenance and emphasizing her philosophy of accessible, low-maintenance cooking. She recounted how her cooking series gained traction on TikTok during the pandemic when music venues shut down and friends sought advice on how to stop overspending on groceries. Dasher framed her culinary approach as a tribute to the women who raised her and a way to preserve traditional Southern recipes—such as moist macaroni and cheese, homemade ham stock, and her cherished triple chocolate pound cake.

Throughout the session, Dasher’s larger-than-life personality and love for classic country icons like Loretta Lynn were on full display. She described her home aesthetic as a “honky-tonk Graceland,” mirroring the retro, nostalgic feel of her recipes. In addition to walking the crowd through the step-by-step preparation of the baked dip, she promoted her upcoming tour dates in Costa Mesa and Los Angeles, reminding attendees that music remains her primary career while cooking is her passion. The event concluded with Dasher inviting the audience to sample the bubbling, cheese-topped collard green dip and offering to sign copies of her latest book for eager fans.