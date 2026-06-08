Hayley Kiyoko on Directing and Writing Rom-Coms

In a wide-ranging conversation at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, author, musician, and filmmaker Hayley Kiyoko discussed her new young adult novel, “Where There’s Room for Us,” and her ongoing commitment to expanding queer representation in media. Interviewed by L.A. Times features writer Deborah Vankin, Kiyoko explained her desire to create a “queer normative interracial YA romcom” set in a reimagined Victorian England. Inspired by classics like “Pride and Prejudice,” Kiyoko shaped a world where societal challenges remain, such as gender inequality, but homophobia does not exist. This creative choice allowed her to craft the hopeful story she longed for as a reader.

The novel’s romance was deeply personal, drawing inspiration from Kiyoko’s own 2018 meet-cute with her fiancé, Becca Tilley. Beyond the narrative, Kiyoko emphasized intentionality in the book’s physical design, featuring a blank, hidden cover underneath the jacket so fans can read safely in environments where they might not be openly queer.

Kiyoko also reflected on her decade-long creative journey surrounding “Girls Like Girls.” What began as a 2015 hit single about owning her truth evolved into a music video she directed, then a novel, and now her feature film directorial debut. As a half-Japanese woman, Kiyoko acknowledged the rarity of her position in Hollywood—noting that women of color make up roughly five percent of working directors—but asserted that world-building and directing are her true passions.

During the audience Q&A, Kiyoko addressed topics ranging from the physical challenges of recording her audiobook to dealing with societal negativity. Dubbed “Lesbian Jesus” by her fans, she tearfully reflected on her past struggles with self-doubt and isolation, urging attendees to prioritize self-love and community. “I don’t want you guys to spend your energy on hating yourself,” Kiyoko told the crowd. “You deserve everything, and there’s a person out there for you, even if it’s just yourself.”

