Jennie Garth on Memoir ‘I Choose Me’

At the L.A. Times Festival of Books, actress Jennie Garth sat down to discuss her newly released memoir, I Choose Me. Garth described the book as a “self-help book disguised as a memoir,” detailing her deeply personal journey of growth, aging, and self-discovery.

She revealed that the book’s title was directly inspired by a famous line delivered by her character, Kelly Taylor, on Beverly Hills, 90210. At age fifty, while questioning her life’s purpose, Garth realized the enduring impact of that moment—when Kelly chose herself over two suitors—and decided it was the perfect mantra to help women prioritize their own needs. Garth also discussed the emotional toll of playing the character during her youth, acknowledging how stepping into Kelly’s heavy storylines impacted her personal development.

Instead of viewing aging as a loss, Garth reframed it as a superpower, highlighting her fifties as a dedicated “building era.” She candidly shared her struggles with impostor syndrome and the importance of dismissing limiting beliefs, advising the audience that “fear stands for false evidence appearing real.” By leaning into her inner child work, Garth explained how she learned to release the need for external validation, which she often sought as a young actress in an industry where beauty was treated as currency.

Beyond the memoir, Garth has channeled her newfound agency into multiple creative endeavors. She launched the clothing line “Me by Jennie Garth” alongside her daughter and started the I Choose Me podcast. Throughout the conversation, Garth continuously encouraged the audience to quiet the noise, use vision boards to chart their goals, and take chances on themselves. She concluded by asserting that prioritizing personal self-care is not selfish, but rather the best way to genuinely show up for the people they love.