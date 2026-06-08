Leonard and Jessie Maltin Discuss Movie Menus and Film

At the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, legendary film critic Leonard Maltin and his daughter, Jessie Maltin, took the stage to discuss the deep connections between cinema, family, and food. The panel highlighted their collaborative book, which pairs twenty-five classic family films—ranging from Charlie Chaplin to Harry Potter—with accessible, movie-inspired recipes.

While cooking “lightsaber skewers” live for the audience, Jessie explained that the project’s goal is to bring people together. She noted that whether you are baking cupcakes for Willy Wonka or preparing a gumbo inspired by the 1972 film Sounder, the recipes are “just meant to be fun.” Leonard reinforced this sentiment by reflecting on his own upbringing, emphasizing how his parents prioritized family dinners despite his late-night movie outings. That ritual has now been passed down to Jessie’s young daughter, Daisy.

Beyond the culinary theme, the conversation naturally drifted into Hollywood history. Leonard shared his lifelong passion for classic cinema, tracing it back to watching Laurel and Hardy shorts on late-night television. He recounted an incredible childhood anecdote about taking the subway into New York City at just thirteen years old to track down Buster Keaton, ultimately getting the silent film star to sign a photograph. Jessie also added a heartwarming story about meeting Keaton’s widow, Eleanor, who taught her the exact method used to make the comedian’s iconic pork pie hats.

During the audience Q&A, Leonard answered questions about continuity errors, the enduring perfection of his favorite film, Casablanca, and the joy of seeing actors like Rick Moranis return to the screen. When asked how to introduce younger generations to classic films, the Maltins offered a simple piece of advice: do not build up the expectations too much. Instead of declaring a movie the greatest of all time, they suggest letting new viewers “meet them on their own terms.” By blending their deep love for movie history with simple family rituals, the Maltins reminded the audience that the best way to enjoy a great film is usually surrounded by good food and great company.