Live + Well Podcast at the L.A. Times Festival of Books

In a recent live edition of the Live + Well Podcast podcast at the Festival of Books, host Melissa Magsaysay sat down with Dr. Mindy Pelz, author of Age Like a Girl, and Dr. Deepika Chopra, the “Optimism Doctor,” to reframe the cultural narratives around aging and optimism.

Dr. Pelz challenged the modern “anti-aging” paradigm, describing menopause not as a biological decline, but as a “biological upgrade.” She explained that as estrogen levels drop, the female brain prunes neurons associated with people-pleasing, freeing women from the biological urge to prioritize the comfort of others over their own needs. Rather than viewing hormone replacement therapy as a simple band-aid for mood shifts, she encouraged women to deeply examine their negative emotions. She suggested that feelings like sudden rage or anxiety are healthy signals to stop suppressing true desires and start prioritizing personal joy.

Similarly, Dr. Chopra clarified a common cultural misconception: true optimism is not “toxic positivity” or an unyielding belief that everything will be perfect. Instead, she described it as a learned psychological skill centered on “cognitive flexibility.” Optimists are grounded in reality; they readily acknowledge struggle but view setbacks as temporary hurdles they possess the inherent resilience to overcome. Because the human brain naturally prioritizes safety over growth, Dr. Chopra noted that cultivating optimism requires regulating the nervous system first. She recommended scheduling structured time to worry rather than suppressing it entirely, alongside engaging in small, regulating behaviors like breathwork or listening to music.

Both experts underscored the profound value of neuroplasticity, noting that introducing healthy cognitive friction into daily routines keeps the aging brain highly adaptable. The panel offered highly practical strategies for immediate implementation. Dr. Chopra suggested ending the day with a celebratory “ta-da” list to build self-mastery instead of an anxiety-inducing “to-do” list, while Dr. Pelz advocated for “mini acts of rebellion” that place joy firmly at the center of a daily schedule. Ultimately, the discussion empowered listeners to view the natural complexities of midlife not as a burden, but as a prime opportunity for biological transformation, authentic living, and lasting resilience.