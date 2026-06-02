Phil Rosenthal and Daughter Lily Serve Up Family Secrets

In a lively demonstration at the LA Times Festival of Books, which took place April 18–19, 2026, television host Phil Rosenthal and his daughter Lily took the stage to share an engaging blend of culinary demonstrations, travel advice, and family anecdotes. The father-daughter duo entertained the audience with a live preparation of “Lily’s Hot Chocolate,” a rich, Parisian-style beverage topped with homemade, blowtorched marshmallow fluff—a signature menu item from their Los Angeles restaurant, Max & Helen’s. During the panel, Phil explained the origins of Max & Helen’s, an establishment named in honor of his immigrant parents from Germany.

Inspired by his visit to the Palace Diner in Maine, Rosenthal partnered with acclaimed executive chef Nancy Silverton to create a world-class diner experience. He highlighted Silverton’s meticulous approach to comfort food, including a three-day fermented sourdough waffle, as well as nostalgic family recipes like his father’s famously “fluffy” scrambled eggs and his mother’s matzo ball soup. The diner has become a true family affair, with Lily serving as creative director alongside her husband, Mason, who works as the director of operations and head chef. Lily noted that the diner helped her discover her true calling and gain professional confidence after studying cinema at USC.

Transitioning to an audience Q&A, Phil leaned into his expertise as the star of Somebody Feed Phil. He enthusiastically recommended Khao Soi—a vibrant, textural coconut curry noodle soup from Chiang Mai, Thailand—as one of his all-time favorite dishes. Reflecting on his global travels, he emphasized that the underlying theme of his show and his life is the profound contribution of immigrants.