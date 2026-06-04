S.A. Cosby Talks Southern Noir with David Dastmalchian

At the L.A. Times Festival of Books, actor and podcast host David Dastmalchian sat down with acclaimed crime fiction author S.A. Cosby for a dynamic conversation on the Spotify stage. The pair explored the evolving landscape of storytelling in the digital age, noting a significant surge in audiobook consumption and true crime interest among modern readers.

Cosby, celebrated as a preeminent voice in modern southern noir, delved into the profound personal and regional histories that shape his gripping novels. He shared how his upbringing in a small Virginia town, marked by his parents’ separation and his father’s protective yet fierce masculinity, heavily influences his complex characters. Speaking on the power of the crime genre, Cosby remarked that “the crime novel is the new great social novel,” offering a lens to examine deep-seated issues of class struggle, regional identity, and historical trauma in the American South.

The discussion also highlighted the collaborative magic of audiobooks. Cosby praised his narrator, Adam Lazar White, for bringing unparalleled gravitas to his characters, explaining that he now writes with White’s voice in mind. Furthermore, Cosby reflected on the impact of digital communities like BookTok in connecting authors with eager audiences, though he cautioned writers against chasing fleeting social media trends.