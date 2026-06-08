Shelby Van Pelt on ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’

At the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, the Spotify Audiobooks stage hosted an engaging panel exploring the journey of the bestselling novel “Remarkably Bright Creatures” from the page to the screen. Moderated by Spotify senior editor Zach Null, the conversation featured author Shelby Van Pelt and film director Olivia Newman, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

Van Pelt shared the unconventional origins of her debut novel, revealing that the story began after she fell down a YouTube rabbit hole of octopus videos. She noted that capturing the voice of Marcellus, the snarky, captive giant Pacific octopus, felt surprisingly natural. Van Pelt also shared deeply personal inspirations, explaining that the protagonist, Tova, was closely modeled after her own late grandmother—a woman who worked late into her life simply because she couldn’t sit still. In a serendipitous twist, Van Pelt remarked on how closely the film’s lead, Sally Field, physically and spiritually resembles her grandmother, making the adaptation feel profound and authentic.

Director Olivia Newman discussed the delicate balance of bringing a beloved novel to the screen while honoring the book’s core DNA. Her central challenge was anchoring the film in emotional realism while seamlessly integrating a CGI octopus narrator. Newman emphasized that every physical movement Marcellus makes on screen is grounded in actual marine biology, guided by real-world footage of octopuses. Beyond the visual effects, she highlighted the spectacular chemistry between Sally Field and co-star Lewis Pullman, noting how their on-screen dynamic perfectly captures the novel’s themes of grief, unexpected friendship, and vulnerability.

The panelists also celebrated the unique magic of the audiobook format, with Van Pelt praising its ability to deeply immerse audiences and enhance the humanness of the dialogue. Ultimately, the discussion underscored the emotional resonance of the story and the powerful, interconnected ecosystem between reading, listening, and watching.